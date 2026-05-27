'The best we've ever tested' – 6 products that scored 100% in Which? expert tests

At Which?, we test hundreds of products every year, from everyday essentials to large appliances. Few make it through our demanding tests without revealing at least one significant flaw, so when something is impossible to fault, we know it's special.



To help you find products that truly deliver, we’ve rounded up Best Buys that excelled at the jobs they’re designed for, whether that’s sharpening knives in seconds or shifting stubborn patio stains with minimal effort. These are the reliable buys you’ll reach for again and again.

Keep scrolling to discover the products that can't be beaten. If you're a Which? member, you'll be able to see what our experts loved about each one, plus the best prices we’ve found.

On this page, Which? members will have exclusive access to: The full list of our 100%-scoring products.

Best Buy picks that soared through our lab tests.

Detailed reviews and buying advice for every product featured. If you’re not yet a member, you can join Which? to get instant access. You will also get access to all our full product reviews.

1. A faultless knife sharpener (100%, Best Buy)

This pull-through sharpener stood out in our tests for its remarkably speedy, effective sharpening and straightforward design. It restored our worn-out knives in seconds and felt easy to handle from the first pass.

Our expert tester, Louise Sayers, says: 'This sharpener consistently restored our knives to an impressively sharp edge, while also feeling intuitive and secure to use throughout testing.'

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2. A premium rice cooker with exceptional cooking powers (100%, Best Buy)

This premium rice cooker delivered the best results we’ve ever seen in our tests, pairing excellent cooking with a user-friendly design. It’s quite an investment, but our experts think the performance goes a long way towards justifying the price.

Our expert tester, Jonny Martin, says: 'This is the only product I’ve tested where I genuinely struggled to think of ways it could be improved.'

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3. Solar garden lights that last for years (100%, Best Buy)

After more than four years outdoors in our test garden, these lights are still going strong. They also survived our demanding water, freezing and rough-treatment tests without any issues.

Our expert tester, Matthew Knight, says: 'Solar garden lights are one of the products most likely to fail in our durability tests, especially after exposure to water and freezing temperatures. What impressed us about these lights was that they just kept going.'

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4. A compact tin opener for effortless cutting (100%, Best Buy)

This tin opener impressed our testers by slicing effortlessly through tin - and because it's so compact, it won't take up valuable space in your kitchen drawer.

Our expert tester, Joel Bates, says: 'A lot of tin openers can feel awkward to position or leave you fishing sharp lids out of the can afterwards, but this model made the whole process feel simple. It cut cleanly through tins, released lids neatly into the bin and was comfortable to use even while we were wearing our dexterity-restricting gloves.'

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5. Tough kitchen roll that keeps spills under control (100%, Best Buy)

Whether you’re wiping up spilt jam or clearing crumbs from messy baking sessions, these generously sized sheets help keep the mess off your hands and make cleaning up feel far less frustrating. They also worked impressively well when used with cleaning sprays and were often sturdy enough to tackle multiple spills before they needed replacing.

Our expert tester, Hardeep Channa, says: 'This roll stood out because it stayed durable even during tougher clean-up jobs. It’s the kind of kitchen roll that quickly proves its worth it once you start using it regularly.'

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6. Fast-acting patio cleaner that removes tough stains (100%, Best Buy)

We tested 12 popular patio cleaners on a concrete patio that hadn’t been cleaned in more than a decade - and this mixture really delivered. In fact, in just six minutes, our test paving slab looked almost spotless.

Our expert tester, Danny Dougan, says: 'What really impressed us was how quickly and effortlessly it cut through years of built-up grime without needing a pressure washer. If you want fast results, this is the one to get.'

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See which other products stole our testers' hearts: 8 products our testers fell in love with (and why you might too).

What does it take for a product to score 100%?

Our expert tester using a Newton force meter to test the strength of kitchen roll.

Matthew Knight, product testing team leader, says:

'For a product to score 100%, it means we simply can’t fault it.

'For every product we test, we design a test programme focused on its core functions and the things consumers will want to know before they buy. Take kitchen roll, for example - we push a Newton force meter into a stack of sheets to measure their strength (shown above).

'Products that score 100% tend to be simpler, with fewer functions. But that doesn’t mean they aren’t excellent. A perfect score means it was the standout performer in our tests and faultless at its core task.

'But our testing is so rigorous, and the test programmes so thorough, that maximum-scoring products remain exceptionally rare.'

See also: 6 of the best buy-it-to-last brands that see your money go further.

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