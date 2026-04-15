Booking.com data breach: what you need to know

Customers of Booking.com have received emails warning that their data may have been exposed following 'unauthorised' access to their reservations.



Emails sent by the online booking platform on Monday claim that names, email addresses, home addresses and phone numbers could have been compromised.

The issue appears to impact customers across different hotels and accommodation, although Booking.com hasn't confirmed the scale of the breach or how it was carried out.

Which? is warning Booking.com customers to be vigilant, as the breach is likely to increase the chances of targeted, personalised phishing scams in the coming months.

Outsmart the fraudsters free newsletter Sign up for our free Scam Alerts service. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Booking.com scams

Which? has repeatedly sounded the alarm about the lack of robust safeguards on Booking.com and the sheer scale of scams reported on the site. These include Booking.com customers saying they'd paid for accommodation which turned out not to exist, Which? warning about bogus listings, or Booking.com's in-app messaging function being abused by scammers.

Last year, we were able to list a fake holiday home in minutes without undergoing any identity verification checks. At the time, Booking.com told us that if it’s alerted to issues with listings, it investigates immediately, removing them if necessary. It said it’s using new technology to identify suspicious behaviour and block malicious links.



To make the platform safer, we want Booking.com to implement the following steps:

Actively monitor and investigate listings with multiple reviewers complaining that they’ve been scammed.

Make it mandatory for all users of the site to have two-factor authentication set up. Although Booking.com told us that criminals can bypass this, it does make it harder for them.

Block all malicious links.

Improve the training that it says it already provides for hotels and other hosts.

What to do in a data breach

If your personal data is stolen, there are steps you can take to try and minimise the damage:

What does Booking.com say?

The firm, based in the Netherlands, didn't answer our questions about the cause and scale of the breach, but provided the following statement:



'At Booking.com, we are dedicated to the security and data protection of our guests. We recently noticed some suspicious activity involving unauthorised third parties being able to access some of our guests’ booking information.

'Upon discovering the activity, we took action to contain the issue. We have updated the PIN number for these reservations and informed our guests.'