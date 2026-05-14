Five chemical-free ways to weed your garden

Keeping weeds under control doesn’t require harsh chemicals or expensive treatments - just a few smart gardening habits and the right tools.

From using a simple hoe and specialised weeding tools to laying down cardboard boxes as a natural weed barrier, there are plenty of effective ways to keep your garden healthy and tidy. We run through your options in our guide.

Logged-in Which? members can also see our expert product recommendations and Best Buy picks on this page. Log in or join Which? for instant access.

Get your lawn looking its best this summer with the best lawn treatments on test

1. Hoe

A hoe is perfect for quickly clearing a large area of small weeds. Do it on a dry day when the weeds will dry out and die quickly.

It’s tempting to bend down as you use the hoe, but you can reduce stress on your back by standing upright. Slide the hoe horizontally just under the surface of the soil, severing weed stems at the roots or uprooting them completely.

Popular Which?-tested garden hoes

Below, you'll find a selection of the most popular* garden hoes from our website over the past three months.

Only Which? members can unlock the full results of our expert testing and see our picks of the best hoes for weeding. Log in or join Which? for instant access.

* 'Most popular' measured by click frequency for each product over a three-month period (8 February to 8 May 2026).

Get a year of super-useful advice Our product tests and plant trials unearth the best varieties, composts, feeds, techniques and tools. So spring into action and grow, grow, grow. Join or join for a non-discounted £4.99 a month

2. Utilise old cardboard boxes

To control a large area of weeds (excluding lawns), don’t bother with sprays. Instead, cover the ground with cardboard, then a 5cm-thick layer of garden compost to smother the weeds.

You’ll need to be vigilant for any that push through and dig them out as soon as you see them. They’ll eventually give up.

Discover the best weed-suppressing membranes with our guide

When you need to weed between paving stones, a good hand tool usually works better than a weedkiller spray.

It requires a bit of initial effort, but it’s far more effective in the long run. You could use a dedicated weeding knife, a simple hand fork or a trowel.

Popular Which?-tested weeding tools

Below, you'll find a selection of the most popular* weeding tools from our website over the past three months.

Only Which? members can see what we recommend and our picks of the best products to control weeds in paving and paths. Log in or join Which? for instant access.

* 'Most popular' measured by click frequency for each product over a three-month period (8 February to 8 May 2026).

Bring your garden to life free newsletter Plant and grow smarter with our free monthly Gardening newsletter. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

4. Mow regularly

Most of us don’t mind a few flowering weeds that are good for pollinators, such as daisies, but it’s worth drawing the line at rampaging dandelions.

Regular mowing will keep taller weeds at bay. If you have weeds that form a thick carpet for the mower to cut, rake over them before you mow to lift their stems.

Popular Which?-tested lawn mowers

Below, you'll find a selection of the most popular* lawn mowers from our website over the past three months.

Only Which? members can see the best lawn mowers from our expert tests. Log in or join Which? for instant access.

* 'Most popular' measured by session frequency for each product review over a three-month period (8 February to 8 May 2028).

Adele Dyer, Which? principal researcher says: 'Dandelions have a mixed reputation, with many sources saying to leave them alone as they act as pollinators for bumblebees and a vital food source for insects and birds, while others condemn them as unruly weeds. 'In fact, both of these views are true. Dandelions are a source of pollen and nectar, especially early in the year when other resources are scarce, so they have their place in the garden. 'However, the watchword is 'moderation', as they can spread quickly. You may wish to leave dandelions for wildlife, but remove some if they start to become a problem. 'Growing a wide range of plants is also a great way to provide food for wildlife. You can see our round up of the best patio plants for attracting pollinators and the best plants for bees in our dedicated guides.'

Our testing has found that tools from east Asia can be very useful.

Many farmed areas in Japan are small and in places that machinery can't access, so many Japanese tools (which have been used for centuries) are small and handheld, lightweight with an ergonomic design, minimising strain on the gardener’s back and arms.

Some have no Western equivalent and, due to their agricultural past, offer unique versatility or multiple uses.

For instance, a hori hori knife (a heavy-duty Japanese gardening tool with a sharp, concave steel blade, named after the Japanese 'to dig') is great for scooping out long-rooted weeds like dandelions.

Only Which? members can see our specific product recommendations, including which hand hoe and hori hori knives we made Best Buys. Log in or join Which? for instant access.

Originally written by Adele Dyer and published in Which? Magazine May 2026, repurposed for online May 2026 by Natalie Turner