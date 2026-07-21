Don't Buy mosquito repellents that last less than three minutes

Health? or Hype?
Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing.Explore health recommendations
Summer’s here and, whether you’re holidaying at home or abroad, you’ll need to protect yourself against biting insects. We’ve tested 12 mosquito repellents to find the top sprays for dodging bites – as well as those to avoid.
The line-up includes conventional aerosol and pump spray repellents from big brands including Asda, Autan, Boots, Incognito, Jungle Formula, Lifesystems, Moskito Guard, Pyramid Trek and Superdrug.
We’ve also tested alternative mosquito repellents, including Pestects Mosquito Repellent Bracelets (£19.99 for 12) and Meadows Organic Citronella Spray (£6/100ml) to see how they compare.
Although most of the repellents we’ve tested did a decent job of repelling mosquitoes in our tests, some provided next to no protection at all. Find out which repellents to steer clear of this summer.
Head over to the best mosquito repellents for the full results of our in-depth tests
Would you buy a mosquito repellent that protects you for less than three minutes? That’s the reality we found in our tests with two widely available Don’t Buy products.
Pestects Mosquito Repellent Bracelets (£20 for 12) and Meadows Organic Citronella Spray (£6/100ml) offered negligible protection against biting insects.
Both rely on plant-based oils, such as citronella, eucalyptus, lemongrass and peppermint, but neither product prevented bites in our tests.
Some volunteers using Meadows Organic Citronella Spray were bitten within three minutes.
The manufacturer says it is a ‘natural insect repellent with a refreshing citrusy scent’. But our panel didn't find the spray pleasant or effective.
Pestects Mosquito Repellent Bracelets made similarly bold claims, suggesting that each bracelet could provide up to one and a half weeks of protection, with the packaging stating up to 300 hours per bracelet.
But, in our tests, the bracelets failed almost immediately, with bites recorded in under three minutes.
By contrast, our Best Buy repellents delivered up to nine and a half hours of protection, underlining just how poor the results are for the Pestects bracelets and the Meadows Organic spray in our tests.
We offered both manufacturers the opportunity to comment on our findings.
Avoid marketing and online hype about mosquito repellents and instead look for the ingredients they contain.
Scan the label for one or more of these four active ingredients, as they have been proven to repel insects:
All of the products that successfully repelled mosquitoes for more than nine hours in our tests contained at least one of these known and effective repellents.
The two products that provided hardly any protection, from Pestects and Meadows Organic, didn’t contain any of the four effective ingredients, with both instead relying on plant-based oils.
Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing.Explore health recommendations
Mosquito repellent needs to be applied properly to have the best chance of protecting you. To stay safe from mosquitoes and other biting insects, follow these four rules:
We test mosquito repellents on volunteers to see how well they actually protect people from bites. We also look at ease of application, odour, ingredients and what's on the label.
Find out more about the best mosquito repellents from our thorough lab tests