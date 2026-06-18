Which? test results: cheap sunscreens that work

You don't need to spend a fortune to stay protected in the sun. Our latest Which? tests found that some of the best-performing sunscreens are supermarket own-label products costing less than £3.

We tested 15 sun creams, covering big brands, own-labels and high-end products, and all products passed our tests, meaning there are currently no Don't Buy sun cream reviews on the Which? website.

We also awarded four Great Value badges - these are products that are 20% cheaper than the other products we've tested while still providing the UVA and UVB sun protection we expect.

Read on to discover which products earned a Which? Test Pass and Great Value badge this year.

Best sun creams: Which? Best Buys and expert buying advice

Great Value sunscreens for 2026

Our testing shows that there's no need to spend loads to get a sunscreen that works. Aldi and Lidl are our top recommendations for good budget sun protection this summer.

Products from both brands passed key sun-safety tests and are Great Value picks thanks to their lower prices compared with rival products.

Aldi Lacura Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 (200ml), £2.95 - Aldi's bargain option protects effectively and claims to provide 24-hour moisturisation.

Lidl Cien Sun SPF30 Suncare Spray (250ml), £4.49 - a slightly larger bottle and pump-action spray make this easy to apply for the whole family.

Lidl Cien Sun SPF50+ Kids Sensitive Suncare Spray (200ml), £3.95 - this fragrance-free spray cream is ideal for children and those with sensitive skin.

Lidl Cien Sun SPF50+ Sensitive Facial Suncare Lotion, £2.86 - costing much less than a typical facial sunscreen, this Lidl product could be a good option for your face.

Which? Best Buy sun creams 2026

Only products we've independently reviewed and that meet all our tough criteria can be Best Buys.

For sunscreens, this means they must pass independent lab tests showing that they provide acceptable UVA and UVB sun protection.

They must also be easy and pleasant to apply, meaning they achieve five stars out of five for our application rating.

Logged-in Which? members can see the list of Best Buy sun creams below. Join Which? to get instant access to our Best Buys and expert reviews.

Live well and stay healthy free newsletter Sign up for our Healthy Living newsletter, it's free. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Which? 2026 sunscreen test passes: the full list

The list below is all the sun creams we tested in 2026 that have received a Which? Test Pass.

This means the sunscreen has passed both our UVA and UVB tests, which are run in an independent lab to British and international-approved standards for sun creams.

Why Which? doesn't test aerosol sun protection sprays?

Aerosol sun protection sprays are an increasingly popular choice for consumers seeking a product that can be applied quickly and easily while on the go.

However, Which? hasn't tested these for 2026, and the reason is simple: the gap between lab results and real-world use can be significant.

'To determine SPF in the lab, manufacturers use international ISO methods,' says Dr Neal Rimmer, lead scientist on sun creams at Which?. 'These standards require aerosols to be degassed, meaning propellants are removed and the remaining liquid is tested.

'This creates an idealised best-case scenario that may not reflect how consumers typically apply aerosol sunscreen outdoors.

'This is particularly the case if you're applying an aerosol sun spray on a windy day. Studies suggest that in a light breeze, more than a third of sunscreen can be lost to the air. This could mean you're not achieving the same level of sun protection that's claimed on the bottle, as you're applying less product.'

If you prefer aerosols, ensure you apply a generous amount and do so indoors where possible, to reduce the risk of the sunscreen being blown away.

How we test sun creams

Our sun cream tests are made up of four key checks.

SPF/UVB tests

We lab-test sunscreens to BS EN ISO 24444:2020 standard, applying a set amount of sunscreen to the backs of 10 volunteers before exposing their skin to UV light.

We record when the skin turns red, and compare the smallest dose of UVB light required to do this - both with and without the sun cream - to determine the cream's SPF.

We can conduct up to three tests on sun cream samples to confirm a failure.

UVA tests

Sun cream needs to offer a UVA protection factor that is at least a third of its rated SPF. This means an SPF30 product should have a UVA protection factor of 10 or more.

UVA testing is carried out using a spectrophotometer (a machine that measures light) to measure the UVA radiation absorbed by the sun cream.

Once again, we can conduct up to three tests on sun cream samples to confirm a failure.

Health? or Hype? Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing. Explore health recommendations

Application tests

We get a panel of user trialists to rate each sun cream on a range of application factors, including ease of application, absorption, whether it leaves a visible residue, feels tacky or greasy, and its odour.

Products that get an overall five-star application rating and pass the SPF and UVA tests are Best Buys.

Sustainability checks

In 2024, we introduced an environmental assessment of sunscreen ingredients and the recyclability of the packaging.

We check what UV filters are used, as some, such as octocrylene, are known to be potentially harmful to marine environments.

Find out more about how we test sun creams.