Electricity bills set to fall £45 this autumn thanks to VAT cut

Electricity bills will have VAT removed from 1 October, saving households around £45 per year, new Prime Minister Andy Burnham announced this morning.

Government hopes that the tax cut will impact the next energy price cap, which will change on 1 October.

Before the announcement, the price cap was expected to stay at a similar high level to the current cap this autumn.

VAT on electricity bills is currently 5%, and willl be cut to 0%.

Find out how to get the best energy deal.

How do I get the £45 electricity bill cut?

You don't need to do anything. Energy suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales are expected to pass on the VAT reduction to all of their electricity customers.

This applies whether you're on a price-capped tariff or a fixed tariff (which wouldn't usually change price during your contract).

It will be applied from 1 October and is funded for this financial year, which ends on 31 March 2027.

In Northern Ireland, the NI Executive will get comparable funding to support households with the cost of living.

What will my energy bill cost this autumn?

A typical gas and electricity bill is expected to cost around £138 per month between October and December, according to the latest prediction by industry expert Cornwall Insight.

That works out as £65 on gas per month and £73 on electricity per month.

Overall it's around £1 cheaper per month than the current price-capped rates.

VAT is currently charged on both fuels and will be removed from electricity only, saving a typical household around £3.75 per month on electricity (based on the government's £45 saving).

These figures are all based on a household using a medium amount of gas and electricity. This is set out by Ofgem as 2,500kWh electricity and 9,500kWh gas per year.

If you use more or less electricity or gas than this then your actual bills will look different.

Find out what is the energy price cap, including the exact rates per day and kilowatt hour of power.

Tips to save money on gas and electricity

If you're currently paying price-capped rates, compare energy prices using our free tool to see whether you could save money by switching to a fixed-term tariff.

When we last checked, a typical household could save around £200 per year.

Already fixed a cheaper deal? Try these:

Use eco settings on your appliances where available

Do laundry at 30C and dry it outside if possible

Fit an eco shower head to cut your hot water use (and the energy used to heat it)

Pay by direct debit - this is usually the cheapest option with a greater choice of tariffs

Send your supplier regular meter readings - or check that your smart meter does - so you only pay for what you use.

See more money-saving tips among 10 ways to save on energy bills.