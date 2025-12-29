I've used Vinted for years: here are my 11 tips for buying and selling

I’ve been using Vinted for a while now, but moving house this year gave me the push to finally deal with the drawers of clothes I’d been ignoring. Since October, I’ve listed about 15 items and made more than £100.

I’m not the only one turning unwanted things into extra cash. According to research from Royal Mail, the average person now makes £5,420 a year from selling things online, with 44% selling old clothing, 35% selling books, 31% selling accessories and 26% selling tech.

Vinted is where I sell most of my unwanted items, and after years of using it, I’ve learned the small tweaks that turn an ordinary listing into one that actually sells. Here are my 11 tips for selling and buying.

How does Vinted compare with Depop and eBay?

The platforms may differ in style, but many of the tricks that work on Vinted will work across other resale apps. The table shows how the main platforms compare on fees and features.

Platform What sellers pay What buyers pay Depop No fee for UK sellers, though payment processing fees apply No buyer fee eBay List up to 300 items for free each month; after that, you'll pay 35p per listing No buyer fee Vinted No fee for UK sellers Buyer Protection fee covers support, secure payments and compensation for issues. This is a small fixed amount plus a percentage of the item value

Correct as of 5/12/2025

1. Show your items at their best

Good listings start with good photos. Vinted’s feed is entirely image-led, so clear pictures give you instant visibility.

I take all my photos in natural daylight, and I use a plain background where I can. Structured pieces such as dresses and trousers look better on a hanger, while items like cardigans can be folded neatly, and I'll use a steamer to get out any bad creases.

Once I’ve taken the images, I crop them into a square style on my phone. Vinted uses a square feed, so by doing this it prevents the app from cutting off the bottom of clothes.

2. Speed up your listings

Descriptions can be slow to write, and something I put off the most.

eBay now has an AI tool that can generate a full title, description and category from a single photo. Vinted doesn’t offer this, so you can use an alternative such as Chat GPT or Gemini.

To do this, I'll take photos of the label, which includes the fabric composition, and ask for a short heading and a couple of sentences.

AI isn’t perfect, so I always read it back before posting. Details can get muddled if I’ve been photographing similar pieces, and only I can add what buyers actually care about, such as how often I’ve worn it, whether it fits large or small and any small flaws.

3. Research prices before you list

One of the biggest lessons I’ve learned is that buyers will usually pay far less than you think an item is worth. Though it's still better than what I made at my recent car boot sale (where I was haggled into selling coats for a couple of quid).

You can’t see sold prices on Vinted, so the best way to set a realistic amount is to look at what similar items are listed for. If I see someone listing the same item I'm trying to sell, I'll give their listing a like – this means I'll get a notification when it sells.

For example, when I sold a coat that had become too small, I’d already bought the same one in a larger size. I priced the old one at the same amount I’d just paid for the new one, and because it matched similar listings on Vinted it picked up likes straight away and sold within a few days.

If someone has liked an item I sometimes send a small offer. It can be enough to nudge a buyer without permanently lowering your price.

4. Time your listings right

Listing regularly makes a real difference on Vinted. I take all my photos in one go but I upload little and often to keep my listings appearing in more feeds.

Payday and weekends are a good time of the month to list.

After around three to four weeks I might boost a listing or rethink the price. A 'Boost' on Vinted is a paid tool that boosts your item for a set period, increasing how often people see it. The fee varies depending on your item’s price and how long you choose to boost it for.

But a boost isn’t always worth the cost. I recently paid £1 to boost a coat I was selling. My views jumped from around 20 to more than 100, but I still didn’t get any sales or offers.

5. Expand your shipping options

I try and offer as many shipping options as I can, especially as some services don’t operate everywhere. For example, InPost isn’t available in Northern Ireland.

If you’re struggling without a printer, it’s worth joining your local library. Mine charges 10p for black and white printing, which means I can print labels when I need to without buying any equipment – and borrow some books at the same time!

As a buyer, it’s often cheaper to ship to a pick-up point rather than choose home delivery. Luckily for me, my local InPost lockers sit right outside Aldi, so I collect my parcels before my weekly shop and usually save around 30p each time. It’s a small difference, but I find it can really add up.

6. Save on packaging costs

I never buy packaging for Vinted. I keep the envelopes, boxes and padding from my own online orders and reuse the lot. It keeps costs down and buyers don’t mind as long as the item arrives safely. Just remember to cross off your name and address first.

I’ve also received some very creative packaging myself. Recently, I received a small jewellery box that arrived inside an empty tissue box padded out with kitchen roll.

Make sure you label what you've sent so you don't mix up your parcels. I recently had the mortifying task of telling a buyer that instead of the Nike vest top she ordered, I'd accidentally sent her a Tottenham Hotspur Santa hat meant for someone else.

7. Move your balance into savings

I never leave money sitting in my Vinted wallet. I withdraw each sale straight into a separate savings pot. Keeping my Vinted earnings separate from my main balance stops me from spending without thinking and helps build the sales into something useful.

If I want to be able to dip into the money whenever I need to, I keep it in an easy-access savings account. If it’s cash I know I won’t need for a while, I put it into a fixed-term account, which usually pays a higher rate.

8. Look in shops but find deals on Vinted

I buy on Vinted as much as I sell, and some of my best finds are pieces still on sale at full price.

If I’m out and like the look of something, I’ll take a photo and search for it on Vinted by the brand name. If the item is still on sale, the condition is often listed as 'new with tags' or new without tags', which helps narrow it down quickly, as you can set these filters on the app.

If I see the item listed but not in my size, I’ll still give it a like, as often another one will appear in my feed later.

I recently picked up an Oliver Bonas sweatshirt for £20 (currently £50 in store) and a cardigan for £40 that’s still £75 new.

Just remember that you can't return an item on Vinted if it doesn't suit you like you would with a regular online purchase (unless it wasn't as described). But if you already know the brand and the fit, it’s a great way to save.

9. Let the algorithm get to know you

I try to like as much as possible (which does mean I end up browsing Vinted quite a few times a day), because the more you like, the more the algorithm serves up things you might be interested in.

10. Search for misspellings

Misspellings can also work in your favour. Lots of sellers accidentally spell brand names wrong, which means fewer people find the listing and prices are often lower. Search for variations like ‘Addidas’ or ‘Northface’.

11. Put in reasonable offers

Always put in an offer before buying to see if you can get a small discount, but try to be realistic so you don't annoy the seller.