7 easy ways to save money each month

Saving money can often feel like an uphill battle, especially when finding spare cash to set aside is a struggle. Yet even small, regular contributions can make a big difference to your financial security over time.

New research from Nottingham Building Society shows that around four in 10 adults don’t save money on a regular basis – and the habit is particularly low among over-60s.

Here, Which? explains why so many are struggling to save and six practical ways to make it easier.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Who isn't saving?

The research paints a mixed picture of how different groups manage their money. Nottingham Building Society’s survey of more than 2,000 adults found that 44% don’t save regularly.

Older adults were the least likely to save, with 48% of over-60s saying they fail to put money aside each month.

Women were also less likely than men to save consistently, as 47% reported not saving regularly, compared with 40% of men.

Regionally, the north-east had the highest proportion of non-savers at 52%, followed by Wales at 50% and the south-east at 47%.

Across the UK, 28% of people said they save only 'when they can', showing how many households are struggling to build up a buffer. With prices still high, covering everyday essentials continues to take priority over saving.

Find out more: best savings accounts 2025

Make your money work harder Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance. £4.99 a month or £49 a year, cancel any time. Join Which? Money

7 simple ways to save each month

These simple strategies can help you save without overhauling your entire budget

1. Pay yourself first

Make saving the first thing you do each month, not the last. Set up a standing order from your current account to a savings account on payday so the money moves automatically before you can spend it.

Even £20 a month adds up to £240 a year, and you’ll earn extra if your savings account pays interest.

Apps such as Chip and Plum can do this automatically by analysing your income and spending, then moving small, affordable amounts – often between £5 and £15 – into savings without you needing to think about it.

Find out more: how to maximise your savings

2. Round up your spare change

Round-up tools automatically save your spare change every time you spend. For example, if you buy a coffee for £3.75, your bank will automatically move the 25p spare change into your savings account.

This feature is offered by many major banks, including Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Nationwide, NatWest and RBS, as well as digital-only banks such as Monzo, Starling, Chase and Revolut.

However, while convenient, these small round-ups will not build your savings significantly or quickly on their own. So it would be best to use this technique alongside another way of saving.

Find out more: best bank account switching deals November 2025

3. Plan ‘no spend' days

Setting aside at least one ‘no spend’ day each week is a simple way to rein in impulse purchases and free up cash to save.

Start by dividing your available spending money by seven at the beginning of the week to establish a set budget for each day. Then, intentionally plan for at least one 'no spend' day where you commit to spending nothing at all.

The entire amount budgeted for that day, or part of it, can then be transferred directly into your savings account, or you can roll it over to cover a necessary expense on another day, such as a food shop.

Budgeting apps such as Snoop and Emma can help you track your spending and see how these small changes add up over time.

Find out more: best budgeting apps 2025

4. Get cashback on your spending

Using cashback sites is another way to save without having to change your spending habits too much. They work by giving a portion of your spend back to you when you buy through their sites.

These typically free-to-join platforms – which include popular options like TopCashback and Quidco – work by taking a commission from major brands when you click through their portal to shop. They then pass a portion of that sale back to you as a reward.

Cashback platforms tend to list a wide range of major high street brands and retailers, including supermarkets. However, it's important to note that most cashback sites require you to reach a minimum threshold before you can withdraw your cashback savings.

Alongside dedicated cashback sites, a handful of banks offer cashback as a perk for current account holders. However, this type of cashback is typically limited, applying only to specific purchases or certain household bills.

Find out more: best bank accounts for cashback 2025

5. Turn pennies into pounds

This savings method brings to mind the old saying, ‘look after the pennies, and the pounds will look after themselves’. Very similar to the round-up feature, this one simply requires you to transfer the pennies in your current account balance at the end of every day into a linked savings pot.

For example, if your account balance is £200.83, you simply move that 83p to savings, leaving your account with an even £200.00.

Although it doesn’t sound like much, it will slowly and surely build up your savings pot – particularly if your end-of-day balance sticks to the top half of the pound.

6. Try a savings challenge

Savings challenges are a simple way to build momentum and make saving feel more rewarding.

The 1p savings challenge has been around for years, but banks such as Monzo have made it easier by automating it in their apps.

The idea is straightforward: save one penny on day one, two pence on day two and so on. By day 365, you’ll save £3.65, adding up to £667.95 over the year.

Find out more: is the Monzo 1p savings challenge worth trying?

7. Boost your returns with high-interest accounts

Some of the best easy-access savings accounts are paying around 4.5% to 5% AER, while fixed-rate deals can pay slightly more if you’re willing to lock your money away.

For example, saving £100 a month for a year in an account paying 5% would earn around £32 in interest.

However, it’s not as simple as choosing the account with the highest rate – some require you to lock away your cash for a set term. That’s not ideal if you think you might need access to your savings sooner. If you withdraw early, you’ll usually lose some or all of your interest, and in some cases face a penalty.

Some of the most competitive rates right now come from smaller banks and building societies, rather than the big high street names, so it pays to shop around for the right account for you.

Compare savings accounts Find the right savings account for you using the service provided by Experian Ltd Compare and choose