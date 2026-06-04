7 high-fibre snacks to keep you full all day

Nichola Ludlam-Raine is a specialist registered dietitian with over 15 years of experience working for the NHS and in private clinics, and is also a published author of How Not to Eat Ultra-Processed. Emma Bardwell is a registered nutritionist, and her latest book, The Fibre Effect, offers practical information on hitting your fibre goals, with recipes and advice.

Fibre is an essential nutrient that supports our overall health. Yet, most of us don’t eat enough in a day.



Boosting your fibre intake is easier than you think. Here, we share seven of the best snacks to eat to keep you full throughout the day and help you hit your fibre goals.

How much fibre do I need?

The government recommends adults aim for 30g of fibre a day, but the average daily intake is only around 16 to 18g. ‘Just 4% of adults are getting enough fibre', according to Rebecca Tobi, Head of Food Business Transformation at the Food Foundation. Adding, 'Fibre is still very often overlooked, and we don't eat nearly enough’.

Why do I need to eat fibre?

According to Emma Bardwell, nutritionist and author of The Fibre Effect, it’s ‘a superfood that supports far more than digestion’.

On a day-to-day basis, fibre can help with:

Feeling fuller for longer

Reducing constipation

Supporting steadier energy levels

Helping manage cholesterol

Supporting blood sugar regulation

May help to cut down on excessive snacking

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What makes a good high-fibre snack?

A good high-fibre snack 'should bridge the gap between meals rather than create a blood sugar rollercoaster that leaves you even hungrier soon after eating', says Bardwell. Fibre aside, here are key components to include for a wholesome snack:

Protein: Keeps you fuller for longer

Keeps you fuller for longer Healthy fats: Nuts and avocado add healthy fats and flavour

Nuts and avocado add healthy fats and flavour Texture and volume: Crunchy, chewy, higher-volume foods will help satisfy you

Incorporating more fibre into your snacks is one of the easiest ways to boost your intake. 'If your meals contain 20g across the day but your snacks contribute another 8–10g, suddenly the goal becomes much more achievable,' says Bardwell.

Plus, 'it’s key to check the label. Try to choose items that have at least 3g of fibre per serving (per 100g or 1.5g per 100kcal) and keep an eye on added sugars and protein levels,' according to Nichola Ludlam-Raine, Registered Dietitian and author of How to Not Eat Ultra-Processed.

Boosting your diet with fibre is easier than you think. With the help of Bardwell and Ludlam-Raine, we've rustled up seven delicious fibre-packed snacks.

7 high-fibre snack ideas

1. Roasted chickpeas or edamame beans

Beans and pulses are high in fibre and protein and are filling. They're crunchy as well, so they make a great substitute for crisps.

2. Peanut butter with apple slices

One apple alone already has around 2g of fibre. Pair it with peanut butter, which has fat and protein, and you have a filling, fibre-packed snack. Peanut butter is calorie-dense, so just be cautious of portion size.

3. Rye crackers and houmous

Rye is more fibre-dense than most of your standard white-flour-based crackers, and houmous adds a nice amount of protein.

Original Ryvita crackers (2.8g of fibre for two slices) Tesco (£1.60 for 250g) Asda (£1.58 for 250g) Morrisons (£1.60 for 250g)

Fin Crisp original sourdough rye thins (20g of fibre per 100g) Sainsbury's (£1.40 for 200g) Waitrose (£1.60 for 200g)

Clearspring Organic Rye Crispbread Sesame (14g of fibre per 100g) Ocado (£1.50 for 200g) Tesco (£2.07 for 200g)



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4. Chia seeds with Greek yoghurt and berries

Raspberries and blackberries are filled with loads of fibre. In fact, just one cup of raspberries has 8g of fibre, and one tablespoon of chia seeds contains 5g of fibre.

Tesco chia seeds (£1.70 for 150g, 5.1g of fibre per 15g serving)

(£1.70 for 150g, 5.1g of fibre per 15g serving) Asda chia seeds (£1.35 for 150g, 4.5 g of fibre per 15g serving)

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5. Popcorn

Plain or lightly salted popcorn is wholegrain and surprisingly high in fibre compared to other snacks.

Proper Salty Popcorn Sharing Bag (2.2g of fibre per 20g serving) Tesco (£2.10 for 90g) Asda (£2 for 90g)

Holland & Barrett Popcorn Barely Salted (85p for 15g, 1.4g of fibre per 15 g serving)

6. Nuts & seeds

Almonds and pumpkin seeds are great options, and pistachios in particular are fibre-rich. Opt for bars filled with seeds and nuts if you need something on the go.

Bio&Me Daily Boost Fibre + Protein Blueberry Bars (£2.50 per pack, 8g of fibre per bar) Waitrose (£2.50 per pack) Sainsbury's (£3.45 per pack)

Tesco almonds (£2.85 for 200g, 3.2g of fibre per 30g serving)

(£2.85 for 200g, 3.2g of fibre per 30g serving) Tesco mixed nuts (£2.80 for 200g, 2.8g of fibre per 25g)

7. Oatcakes with cottage cheese

This is a double-whammy of a snack. Oats contain beta-glucan, a type of soluble fibre linked with cholesterol benefits, while the cottage cheese adds protein. Emma’s favourite way to zhush it up is to drizzle some honey, scatter some crushed walnuts and finish off with a few slices of fresh figs.

Asda oatcakes (£1.22 for 250g, 1.6g of fibre per oatcake)

(£1.22 for 250g, 1.6g of fibre per oatcake) Waitrose rough oatcakes (£1.25 for 250g, 1g of fibre per oatcake)

(£1.25 for 250g, 1g of fibre per oatcake) M&S Scottish oatcakes (£1.50 for 300g, 1.2g of fibre per oatcake)

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A quick and easy high-fibre recipe

Dark chocolate with popcorn: around 5g of fibre per portion

If you have 10 minutes to spare and want to make your own snack, try this recipe: melt a few squares of your favourite dark chocolate and drizzle it over 30g of popcorn, either from your favourite brand or make it yourself on the hob or in your favourite popcorn maker.

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Take note: Increase fibre intake gradually

If you're increasing your fibre intake, do so gradually. A sudden jump in fibre can cause bloating, wind and digestive discomfort, particularly if you have conditions such as IBS or SIBO, or take medication for acid reflux. Increasing fibre slowly gives your gut and its bacteria time to adapt, helping to minimise unwanted side effects.