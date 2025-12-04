6 of the best breakfasts for energy and fibre

We’ve all heard the saying that breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

And while that’s a marketing slogan dreamed up by breakfast cereal manufacturers, many nutrition experts still say a balanced morning meal has real benefits.

A fibre-rich breakfast can boost energy, support concentration and help you get closer to the 30g of fibre a day the NHS says adults should aim for. But despite that, many of us skip breakfast or settle for options that don't fuel us properly.

Below, our nutrition expert explains why the first meal of the day matters – and we share six of the best high-fibre breakfasts to kickstart your day.

Key nutrients for breakfast

Try to get a breakfast that comprises some of the following:

Fibre

As well as supporting gut health and digestion, fibre can keep us feeling fuller for longer, helping us avoid mid-morning sugar crashes. Simple fibre swaps include wholegrain toast for white toast or oat-based cereals instead of sugary ones. While adding more fibre is beneficial, it’s best to build it up slowly to avoid discomfort.

Our expert says:

'It's important to increase your fibre intake gradually to allow your body to adapt, rather than making sudden, drastic changes which can leave you with unpleasant side effects such as bloating.

'Fibre draws water into the bowel, so it's also essential to stay hydrated while you increase your intake to help prevent constipation.'

Shefalee Loth, Which? nutritionist

High-fibre foods – see what foods our health experts recommend to increase your fibre intake and improve your gut health.

Carbohydrate

Carbohydrates are your body’s main source of energy. According to the British Dietetic Association, they provide essential fuel for the day ahead.

But not all carbs are equal: refined versions (such as white bread, pastries and sugary cereals) can cause quick blood sugar spikes and dips, leaving you hungrier sooner. Opt for wholegrain or slow-release carbs such as oats, wholemeal bread or high-fibre cereals, which release energy more steadily and keep you satisfied for longer.

Protein

Protein is essential for growth and repair in the body. Adding protein to breakfast – try foods such as yoghurt, milk, eggs, nuts or beans – can help you stay fuller for longer, supporting muscle health and preventing mid-morning grazing.

Fruit and vegetables

Breakfast is a handy way to tick off some of your five-a-day. Fruits and veg provide valuable vitamins, minerals and fibre. Iron-rich veg such as spinach can be blended into a smoothie or added to an omelette, while berries or sliced banana make easy cereal or porridge toppings.

Healthy fats

Seeds, avocados and nut butters don’t just add flavour and texture – they also provide healthy unsaturated fats that support heart and brain health, and help you to feel full. A spoonful of nut butter on toast or a sprinkle of seeds over yoghurt can give your breakfast a nutritional boost.

Hydration

It’s easy to forget fluids first thing, but hydration is crucial for concentration and energy. Water is best, but tea, coffee or milk also count towards your fluid intake. Starting the day with a drink alongside breakfast helps replace the liquids your body has lost overnight.

Discover the best ways to drink more water or see the best water filter jugs from our tests.

Breakfast barriers

From not feeling hungry in the morning to being pressed for time, there are lots of reasons people skip breakfast or go for less healthy options. Understanding these obstacles and having simple fixes makes it easier to build a morning routine that works for you.

Not hungry in the morning: Some people simply don’t wake up hungry, especially if they’ve eaten late the night before. If that’s you, try starting small: a yoghurt, a banana or a smoothie can be easier to manage than a full plate. We've tested blenders from brands including Ninja and Nutribullet to find the best smoothie blenders . Alternatively, you could delay breakfast until mid-morning, when your appetite naturally kicks in.

Some people simply don’t wake up hungry, especially if they’ve eaten late the night before. If that’s you, try starting small: a yoghurt, a banana or a smoothie can be easier to manage than a full plate. We've tested blenders from brands including Ninja and Nutribullet to find the . Alternatively, you could delay breakfast until mid-morning, when your appetite naturally kicks in. Time-poor: Rushed mornings are one of the most common reasons people skip breakfast. Preparing something in advance – such as overnight oats, boiled eggs, or pre-chopped fruit – can take the stress out of busy starts. High-fibre cereals with milk or yoghurt are also a quick fix, while a smoothie in a portable cup can be taken on the go. If you need a reliable cup for hot or cold drinks, consult our guide to the best travel mugs .

Rushed mornings are one of the most common reasons people skip breakfast. Preparing something in advance – such as overnight oats, boiled eggs, or pre-chopped fruit – can take the stress out of busy starts. High-fibre cereals with milk or yoghurt are also a quick fix, while a smoothie in a portable cup can be taken on the go. If you need a reliable cup for hot or cold drinks, consult our guide to the . Carb cravings: If you find yourself reaching for pastries or sugary cereals, there’s often a reason: low blood sugar after a poor night’s sleep, or even stress, can make refined carbs feel extra tempting. The solution isn’t cutting carbs altogether but choosing smarter ones. Slow-release carbs such as oats, wholegrain bread or high-fibre cereals paired with protein or healthy fats (think nut butter, eggs or yoghurt) can steady energy levels and keep cravings in check.

If you find yourself reaching for pastries or sugary cereals, there’s often a reason: low blood sugar after a poor night’s sleep, or even stress, can make refined carbs feel extra tempting. The solution isn’t cutting carbs altogether but choosing smarter ones. Slow-release carbs such as oats, wholegrain bread or high-fibre cereals paired with protein or healthy fats (think nut butter, eggs or yoghurt) can steady energy levels and keep cravings in check. Cost barriers: Eating healthily doesn’t have to be expensive. Porridge oats are one of the cheapest high-fibre foods, and supermarket own-brand wholegrain cereals or breads are often just as good as branded versions. Frozen berries or vegetables are just as nutritious as fresh, usually cheaper, and cut down on food waste. For more guidance, see our article 5 foods you should never cook from frozen and 5 you can . And if you want to shop on a budget, we compare the prices at eight of the UK's major supermarkets every month, so you can monitor which is the cheapest supermarket .

When it comes to bread, there are plenty of affordable options. Our round-up of the best sourdough bread highlights two supermarket Best Buys that beat the big brands. Or, for those who enjoy baking, a one-off investment in a Best Buy bread maker can bring the cost of homemade loaves down to just flour and yeast.

6 quick and easy high-fibre breakfast ideas

1. Porridge or overnight oats with berries, nuts and seeds

Oats are naturally high in fibre and release energy slowly, helping you stay full for longer. Add fruit – such as raspberries or blueberries – for vitamins, and top with nuts or seeds to boost protein, healthy fats and fibre.

Overnight oats are essentially uncooked porridge. Instead of heating the oats in liquid, you soak them in milk (or a fortified plant-based alternative) in the fridge for several hours, typically overnight. During that time, the oats absorb the liquid, soften, and swell, while natural starches are released to create a creamy, pudding-like texture. They take just minutes to prepare the night before – perfect for busy mornings.

Try this recipe: Combine 40–50g oats with about 100–120ml milk or a milk alternative (enough to just cover the oats), stir in fruit, cover the container and refrigerate overnight.

Porridge, on the other hand, is quick and comforting to make on the hob. Simmer 40–50g oats with roughly 200–250ml water or milk until creamy, then top with berries, nuts or seeds.

For an occasional weekend treat, the hob is ideal, but if you eat porridge regularly, an appliance can save both time and mess. Once you’ve added your oats, liquid and flavourings, a pressure cooker or multi-cooker can handle the timing and temperature, so you can set it and forget it. If your model has a delay-start function, you can wake up to warm, creamy porridge ready to serve. Some models we’ve reviewed even include a porridge setting – such as the Instant Pot Duo 6 7-in-1 Multi-Use Electric Pressure Cooker.

See our reviews of the best pressure cookers and best multicookers. If you prefer plant-based options, explore our guide: Which plant milk is best for your health and the environment?

2. Wholemeal toast with nut butter and banana

A classic combo that ticks multiple boxes: wholemeal bread for fibre, nut butter for protein and healthy fats, and banana for potassium and natural sweetness.

When choosing a nut butter, try to choose one with no added sugar or salt and avoid or limit chocolate or sweetened spreads. However, both smooth and crunchy nut butters are similar nutritionally, so it’s down to your texture preference.

What's more, making your own nut butter is easier and quicker than you would think. We’ve tested the best blenders and even timed how long it took us to make a smooth peanut butter with each one. The fastest took just one minute, 30 seconds.

See our guide to the best blenders for creating nut butters, as well as smoothies, soups and dips.

3. Eggs with wholemeal toast and veggies

Eggs are a versatile source of protein and a great base for a balanced breakfast. Pair them with fibre-rich wholemeal toast and add mushrooms, tomatoes or a handful of spinach for extra vitamins, minerals and fibre.

Scrambled eggs: Melt a teaspoon (about 5g) of butter or add a drizzle of oil to a non-stick pan over a low heat. Lightly beat two eggs (add a splash of milk if you like them softer), season, then pour into the pan and stir gently until just set. For an extra boost of fibre and iron, stir in a handful of baby spinach near the end – it wilts quickly, adding a pop of colour and nutrients.

Melt a teaspoon (about 5g) of butter or add a drizzle of oil to a non-stick pan over a low heat. Lightly beat two eggs (add a splash of milk if you like them softer), season, then pour into the pan and stir gently until just set. For an extra boost of fibre and iron, stir in a handful of baby spinach near the end – it wilts quickly, adding a pop of colour and nutrients. Boiled eggs: Place your eggs in a pan of cold water, bring to the boil, then lower the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook for 5–6 minutes for soft-boiled or 8–10 for hard-boiled. Cool briefly under cold water to stop them from overcooking.

Place your eggs in a pan of cold water, bring to the boil, then lower the heat to a gentle simmer. Cook for 5–6 minutes for soft-boiled or 8–10 for hard-boiled. Cool briefly under cold water to stop them from overcooking. Poached eggs: Poaching takes a little practice, but it’s simple once you know how. Crack a fresh egg into a small bowl. Bring a pan of water to a gentle simmer and add a splash of vinegar to help the white hold together. Stir to make a small whirlpool, slide in the egg and cook for about three minutes, until the white is set and the yolk soft. Lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. There are plenty of gadgets to help perfect your poaching technique, such as egg-poaching cups or electric poachers. And if you want to make sure the eggs you’re buying are produced to high welfare standards, see our guide to retailers still stocking eggs from caged hens .

Poaching takes a little practice, but it’s simple once you know how. Crack a fresh egg into a small bowl. Bring a pan of water to a gentle simmer and add a splash of vinegar to help the white hold together. Stir to make a small whirlpool, slide in the egg and cook for about three minutes, until the white is set and the yolk soft. Lift out with a slotted spoon and drain on kitchen paper. There are plenty of gadgets to help perfect your poaching technique, such as egg-poaching cups or electric poachers. And if you want to make sure the eggs you’re buying are produced to high welfare standards, see our guide to . Fried eggs: Fried eggs can be a healthy option too – it all depends on how you cook them. Using a reliable non-stick pan can limit the oil or butter you need to stop them from sticking. If you like your eggs fried, not frazzled, our guide to the best non-stick frying pans reveals which ones deliver perfectly cooked eggs without sticking. In our tests, we repeatedly dry-fried eggs in each pan to see how they performed – the best let eggs glide effortlessly onto the plate, while the worst left you with accidental scrambled eggs before you’d even picked up a fork.

Get in some extra veg while you're at it. While the eggs cook, grill or lightly fry mushrooms or tomatoes in a teaspoon of oil or a low-calorie spray. Stack the eggs on or with the toast, add the veg on the side and season with pepper or herbs.

Are air fryers the best and cheapest way to cook vegetables? Air fryers, slow cookers, pressure cookers – these kitchen appliances can all cook vegetables in innovative ways, but how do they compare?

4. High-fibre cereal with milk and berries

Wholegrain and bran cereals are good sources of fibre, according to the British Dietetic Association – options such as muesli, All-Bran or Weetabix can help you increase your daily intake. Opt for versions with little or no added sugar or salt, pair with milk or a fortified plant-based alternative and top with berries for extra fibre and vitamin C.

5. Natural yoghurt or smoothie with porridge oats or seeds and chopped fruit

Natural yoghurt isn’t a source of fibre in itself, but it’s rich in protein and calcium. Stirring in a spoonful of porridge oats, plus fruit such as strawberries or seeds like linseeds, adds fibre and texture, while keeping it a lighter, balanced breakfast.

If you prefer a thicker texture with a tangy taste, Greek or Greek-style yoghurt is a great alternative.

Find out which Greek yoghurt our testers loved in our round-up of the best supermarket food and drink. Plus, get the expert view on what actually works to keep your gut healthy.

6. Wholemeal pancakes topped with fruit and yoghurt

Think pancakes, but healthier and with more fibre. They have a slightly nutty flavour and keep you fuller for longer than those made with white flour. The texture is a touch heartier, but still soft if you don’t overmix the batter. In a bowl, mix 100g wholemeal flour, one teaspoon of baking powder and a pinch of salt. In a jug, whisk one egg, 150ml milk (dairy or plant-based) and one teaspoon of oil. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and stir gently until just combined – a few small lumps are fine. Let the batter rest for 5–10 minutes to help it thicken. Heat a non-stick frying pan over medium heat and add a drizzle of oil or spray. Spoon in small rounds of batter and cook for 1–2 minutes per side, flipping when bubbles appear on top.

Top warm pancakes with berries or sliced banana and a spoonful of natural or Greek-style yoghurt for creaminess and protein. Finish with a drizzle of honey, if you like a touch of sweetness, and a sprinkle of seeds or chopped nuts adds healthy fats and crunch.

10 small appliances that make a big difference: Whether you’re looking to save time or simply make life a little easier, these space-saving gadgets offer maximum convenience and comfort.

Once you’ve mastered a few easy, fibre-rich breakfasts like these, it becomes much simpler to build healthier habits without feeling like you’re making big changes. The key is choosing options you genuinely enjoy — which makes them easy to repeat.

Fibre might not sound exciting, but building it into breakfast is one of the easiest ways to improve your diet. A few simple swaps – wholemeal for white, oats instead of sugar, fruit instead of jam – add up over time and can supercharge your health.

Looking to make healthier choices beyond breakfast? For more tips, read our piece on what you thought you knew about calories is all wrong.