Five ways over 60s can save this summer

Turning 60 is the point at which you start to become eligible for a whole host of age-related perks and discounts.

While perks like free bus travel are well publicised, other offers are less well known. To help you make the most of them this summer, we asked retired Which? members to recommend their favourite deals and discounts.

Read on for five ways those aged 60+, 65+, 66+ and 70+ can save this summer.

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1. Spend less on summer holidays

When we asked Which? members about their favourite perks and deals for over 60s and retirees, several mentioned the DFDS Ferries over-60s discount.

At the time of writing, DFDS offers 20% off the Newhaven-Dieppe route for people over 60. For more information and full terms and conditions visit the DFDS website .

Members also mentioned the Camping and Caravan Club 60+ Savers discount.

All Camping and Caravan Club members who are over 60 get an extra 25% off bookings (on top of member discount) during low and mid season. But this summer, to celebrate its 125th birthday, the Camping and Caravan Club is offering 25% off high-season bookings at 79 sites across England, Wales and Scotland.

The offer runs until 30 August 2026 in England and Wales and until 16 August 2026 in Scotland. Visit the Camping and Caravan Club website for full terms and conditions and the discount code.

Many Which? members told us they’ve enjoyed discounts abroad, from half-price opera in Prague for those aged 65+ to free public transport in Poland for over-70s, so it’s always worth asking if there are age-related discounts while you’re on holiday (and having proof of age with you). If you’re heading to Europe this summer, Which? Travel expert Amy Axworthy has rounded up the best hidden discounts for over 60s, from train and ferry discounts to hotels and museums.

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2. Get discounts on festival tickets

Some festivals offer age-related concessions, so it’s always worth checking for discounts if you’re planning a summer full of culture.

For example, those aged 66 or over can save 10% on weekend tickets to Shrewsbury Folk Festival (28-31 August) while Shambala (27-30 August, Northamptonshire) offers significant discounts for those over 70: an Elders weekend ticket (currently waiting list only) costs £195 + booking fee, compared with between £255-£295 + booking fee for standard adult weekend tickets.

Age-related concessions are available for many performances at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Conditions and availability vary by venue and performance, so look out for deals when booking shows.

Some festivals and venues also offer discounted rates for people who receive pension credit. For example, Green Belt Festival (27-30 August, Northamptonshire) offers £110 tickets for those receiving pension credit – compared to £240 for a standard adult ticket.

3. Money off summer days out

Reduced entry to museums, gardens and attractions is one of the key perks for over 60s, and summer’s the perfect time to take advantage of it.

Here are some of the discounted days out across the UK that Which? members told us about:

Birmingham Botanical Gardens: Birmingham Botanical Gardens feature four glass houses and multiple outdoor gardens, including alpine gardens and a pinetum. The 65+ membership gives you plus a guest entrance for a year and costs £38 – around 28% less than a standard adult membership. You can also get concessionary rates on day tickets.

Birmingham Botanical Gardens feature four glass houses and multiple outdoor gardens, including alpine gardens and a pinetum. The 65+ membership gives you plus a guest entrance for a year and costs £38 – around 28% less than a standard adult membership. You can also get concessionary rates on day tickets. English Heritage : English Heritage membership gives you access to over 400 historic sites across England. People aged 65 and over can save £12 a year on the cost of membership (compared to a standard individual membership).

: English Heritage membership gives you access to over 400 historic sites across England. People aged 65 and over can save £12 a year on the cost of membership (compared to a standard individual membership). Highland Games (across Scotland): Highland Games take place in towns and villages across Scotland from May till September, with events including the caber toss, hammer throw and tug of war, as well as highland dancing and piping. Not all games are ticketed, but where they are you’ll often find discounted rates for people aged 60 and over. Head to VisitScotland for more details of games taking place this summer.

Highland Games take place in towns and villages across Scotland from May till September, with events including the caber toss, hammer throw and tug of war, as well as highland dancing and piping. Not all games are ticketed, but where they are you’ll often find discounted rates for people aged 60 and over. Head to for more details of games taking place this summer. Historic Environment Scotland: Historic Environment Scotland looks after over 300 sites, and offers concessions for people aged 65+ on both tickets and annual membership. An annual concession membership paid via direct debit costs £51, compared with £64 for an adult – a saving of around 20%.

Historic Environment Scotland looks after over 300 sites, and offers concessions for people aged 65+ on both tickets and annual membership. An annual concession membership paid via direct debit costs £51, compared with £64 for an adult – a saving of around 20%. National Museums Liverpool: While entry to the National Museums Liverpool museums and galleries is free, it offers a concession rate for people aged 60+ for some ticketed events.

While entry to the National Museums Liverpool museums and galleries is free, it offers a concession rate for people aged 60+ for some ticketed events. Trentham Estate, Staffordshire: If you’re aged 65+, you can get a 17% discount on entrance to Trentham Estate, where you can explore 725 acres of award winning gardens and ancient woodland.

If you’re aged 65+, you can get a 17% discount on entrance to Trentham Estate, where you can explore 725 acres of award winning gardens and ancient woodland. Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust (UK-wide): The Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust has sites across the UK, and offers discounted entry for people aged 65+ at sites in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. (While there’s no discount available at WWT Caerlaverock in Dumfries, adult admission starts from £3.94).

Which? Money writer Ruby Flanagan says: With the schools broken up for summer, lots of grandparents will be spending more time with their grandchildren – and looking for more affordable ways to keep them entertained. We’ve rounded up 12 cheap and free things to do with kids this summer, from meals out to workshops and events. For example, Cineworld, Odeon, Vue and Picturehouse all run deals for kids, with ticket prices starting as low as £1 at selected cinemas. And we’ve found over 20 cheap and free deals for eating out with kids, from Asda to Zizzi.

4. Garden for less

Multiple Which? members told us they get discounts at garden centres, so it's worth checking whether your local centre has a loyalty scheme or runs special discounted shopping events.

For example, Yorkshire Garden Centres offer 10% off every Wednesday to over 60s with a free Green Card membership. You’ll need to upgrade your membership card by providing proof of age in store. Visit Yorkshire Garden Centres for more information and full terms and conditions.

If you don’t have a garden, you may be able to save money on an allotment plot via your local authority.

Some local authorities offer discounted plots for people aged 60+, and the savings can be significant. For example, residents of Cardiff County Council who are 60 or over can save around 50%, as can residents of Birmingham County Council. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in Northern Ireland offers a £10 concession rate on smaller plots to those aged 60 or over.

Discounts and conditions vary by local authority, and many have long waiting lists, so visit your council’s website for more information.

Find out more: gardening jobs for August

5. Save on summer essentials

Multiple Which? members told us they use the Boots Over 60s Rewards scheme.

Boots Advantage card members aged 60 or over can collect 8 points for every £1 spent on Boots own brands (as well as a few others, including Liz Earle and Champneys), compared to 3 points for every £1 for those under 60.

Advantage points are worth 1p each and can be used to pay for most items in-store or online.

Boots Soltan Protect & Moisturise Lotion SPF30 and Protect & Moisturise Spray SPF30 were both named Best Buys in Which?’s 2026 suncream tests.

And customers aged 60 or over can get 10% off glasses and prescription sunglasses. For full terms and conditions visit the Boots website .

Our research: In June 2026 we asked 1,065 retired Which? Connect panel members to tell us about their favourite perks and deals.