Flood-risk homes could pay £239 more a year for home insurance: how does your area compare?

The average flood claim was £30,000 last year, according to the Association of British Insurers (ABI). With flood costs and the numbers of homes at risk on the rise, more of us could find ourselves forking out extra for home insurance.

New data from comparison website Compare the Market shows how much this can add to your annual premium. If your home has flooded before, you could pay £437 a year for your cover – £239 more than the UK average annual premium of £198.

Even living near water can push costs up slightly, with average annual premiums at £210 – around £12 higher than the UK average of £198.

But the effects vary across the UK. Here, we break down where customers pay the most and least because of flood risk, and what you can do to get the best available price.

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Where you live makes a difference

Compare the Market's data suggests that those with flood histories or risk pay differently depending on where they live.

In the East Midlands, people whose homes have previously flooded pay £294 more than the regional average – a 164% increase. In Northern Ireland, those living near water pay £74 more than the local average.

Check how affected you are in your region using the table below.

Region Average premium Average near water Average previously flooded Premium difference – near water Premium difference – previously flooded East Anglia £218 £239 £446 +10% +105% East Midlands £179 £197 £473 +10% +164% East of England £160 £177 £342 +11% +114% Greater London £297 £313 £669 +6% +125% North-east £157 £175 £360 +11% +129% North-west £176 £185 £430 +5% +144% Northern Ireland £483 £556 £754 +15% +56% Scotland £202 £219 £408 +8% +102% South-east £222 £242 £507 +9% +128% South-west £188 £202 £443 +8% +136% Wales £187 £198 £425 +6% +127% West Midlands £174 £181 £400 +4% +130% Yorkshire and the Humber £179 £195 £379 +9% +111% Show all rows

Data source: Compare the Market, January 2026.

How flooding is getting worse

According to Met Office statistics, the winter of 2025-26 was the wettest since 1836 for the West Midlands, Cornwall and Leicestershire. The trend was widespread, with various UK counties recording seasonal rainfall rates among the top 10 on record. Of the four UK nations, only Scotland had a drier-than-average winter.

These form part of a longer term UK trend of generally wetter weather, driven in part by climate change.

According to the Association of British Insurers, ‘adverse weather claims’ – such as floods and storms – are responsible for an increasing proportion of the total costs insurers pay out per year. In 2025, the amount spent on flood claims rose by 38% to £312m.

Find out more: best home insurance policies 2026

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How this affects premiums

At present, average home insurance premiums are falling and have been since late 2024.

However, this trend could change if flood claim costs continue going up, with those living in high-risk areas likely to see the worst of it. And more of us will find ourselves in this category.

In England alone, approximately 6.3m homes and business are considered to be at risk of flooding, according to the Environment Agency. It estimates this figure to rise to 8m by around 2050.

Amy Rootham, home insurance expert at Compare the Market, said: 'With millions of homes across the UK already at risk – and climate change expected to increase that number significantly in the coming decades – it’s becoming increasingly important for homeowners to understand their property’s flood risk and consider taking steps to improve resilience where possible.'

Find out more: does your insurance policy cover you for storm damage?

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How you can get affordable flood cover

If your property presented a higher-than-average flood risk, it used to be the case that insurance could be unavailable or impractically expensive. Fortunately, there are options to find reasonably priced cover.

Check our top five below, but also read our guide on flooding and home insurance for more tips.