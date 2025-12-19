By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.
Does your insurance policy cover you for storm damage?
Storms, floods and extreme weather are becoming more severe, but if they damage your home, do you know if you're actually covered?
In this episode of the Which? Money podcast, we’re joined by Which? Money journalist Matthew Jenkin, who reveals what he discovered when he recently investigated this topic for Which? Money magazine.
Plus, our insurance expert Dean Sobers explains what to look for in your policy documents to find out what you’re actually covered for, and how to find the very best insurer for your needs.
Click to download a transcript of this podcast.
What is the Which? Money podcast?
The Which? Money podcast offers weekly advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackles the issues hitting your pocket - from spiralling energy costs to your weekly food shop.
Each week, Lucia Ariano is joined by members of our expert team of journalists to discuss something that really matters to you, sharing their tips to help you make sense of your finances.
We bring you new episodes of Which? Money each Friday, new episodes of Which? Shorts every Wednesday, and keep an eye out for other podcasts throughout the year.
As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.
