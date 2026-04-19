How easy is it to challenge your council tax band?

Challenging your council tax band can be simpler than you might think, so why aren't more of us doing it?

A Which? survey of 15,000 people found that 89% have never questioned their banding, while only a small 8% minority have actually taken action.

While 28% of challengers found the process a struggle, the consensus remains positive, with 42% describing the experience as ‘easy’.

Here Which? has taken a look at the success rates of challenging your band, and the best ways to approach your case. We also spoke to three people who have given it a go to find out about their experiences.

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Why are homes in the wrong council tax band?

Although there is no official figure, the common assumption is that hundreds of thousands of homes are in the wrong one.

Council tax bands are based on property values from April 1991 in England and Scotland, or April 2003 in Wales. Northern Ireland uses a separate 'domestic rates' system based on capital value.

Many properties in England and Scotland remain in the wrong band due to how quickly the original valuations were carried out at the time. This led to significant inconsistencies, where identical neighbouring houses were frequently placed in different bands.

Alongside this, physical changes like conversions or partial demolitions since the original valuation can mean a band is no longer accurate.

While Wales carried out a full revaluation in 2005, England and Scotland have never done so.

Find out more: council tax calculator 2026-27

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Why aren't people challenging their band?

If you want to challenge your band, then you will need to contact the Valuation Office (VO, previously the Valuation Office Agency) in England and Wales, and the Scottish Assessors' Association (SAA) in Scotland. The VO became part of HMRC in April 2026.

Our survey found that the majority had never challenged their council tax band, and of those who did, 23% only found out they could do so through consumer media, with 17% saying they found out through a neighbour or friend.

Overall, only 15% said they found they could do so through an official source such as their local council, the VO or the government website.

Even though 42% of those who have challenged their band said the process was easy, a large number still admitted to struggling.

For those who challenged their bands, 28% of respondents said the process was difficult overall, with 10% stating it was ‘very difficult’ and 18% saying it was ‘fairly difficult’.

The main difficulties reported were gathering research and evidence. Many struggled to find homes similar to theirs or had trouble finding reliable historic comparisons.

Find out more: council tax bands explained

What's the success rate?

The VO usually publishes council tax challenge data for each year in August, however, it has not published for 2024-25. After repeated requests, the department told Which? that it did intend to publish but could not provide a date.

According to VO records, around 40,000 council tax challenges on average are launched each year. Since 2019, the average success rate for these challenges has sat at 28.7%.

Our Which? survey found that of those who had challenged their band, around 54% were successful in lowering their band, with 34% of those receiving a rebate. However, 38% saw no change.

Around 36% of those who received a rebate got up to a year of council tax payments back, with 11% receiving a refund covering more than 10 years. Just under 20% received up to £500, while only 2% got back more than £8,000.

The biggest risk of challenging your council tax band is having it raised to a higher level. However, this appears to be rare, with only 1% of those who challenged their band seeing it pushed higher.

This matches VO data, which shows that only 0.2% of cases – or one in every 500 – result in a band increase.

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Is it worth it?

We also spoke to three people who have challenged their council tax band about what the process entailed, how they found it, and their tips for others.

Tip 1: Work with your neighbours

Had I not been told by my neighbour, I would not have known I could get a refund. He sat and talked me through exactly what I needed to do. I felt confident my challenge would work because my neighbour had already gone through the same process. Martin Cullen Retired Chartered Civil Engineer

Martin, 69, from Beith in North Ayrshire, successfully challenged his council tax band, receiving a £10,000 refund.

The case only started after his neighbour shared that they had successfully lowered theirs and talked Martin through the steps he needed to take. Martin said collecting evidence was a simple process of online research.

However, he described the overall experience as ‘slow and bureaucratic’, taking two years to finish. He received very little communication during the two-year wait and had to call them several times to ask for updates.

Eventually, Martin contacted a local councillor to help progress his case. After the councillor intervened, the VO upheld the appeal.

Martin’s band dropped from F to E, and he received the backdated payment. Martin has since encouraged other neighbours to challenge their bands as well.

Find out more: why your council tax bill is rising so high

Tip 2: Always research the home you're buying

Before buying, check for any previous building work. I only discovered that it’s when a property is sold that council tax changes can happen. We didn't know that there had been work done in 2013 when we were buying in 2023, so 10 years later. It feels underhanded and not at all fair, but you should check. So you’re not surprised. Sarah Chartered Financial Planner

Which? Member Sarah, 61, from West Sussex, saw her council tax increase from Band F to Band G eight months after moving into her home in 2023.

The increase was caused by a garage conversion that had been completed by the previous owners in 2013, but was triggered by the purchase.

Sarah spent more than 10 hours gathering evidence, including photographing neighbouring homes and reviewing planning documents to compare square footage and property types.

Despite submitting detailed evidence, the VO rejected her challenge after four months, citing other properties she could not verify.

She described the process as ‘really hard work’ and said the level of effort required would put many people off attempting a challenge.

Find out more: how to get a council tax reduction or refund

Tip 3: Unique homes are hard to challenge

It is difficult when your house is a ‘one-off’. We actually managed to find five houses the same size as ours that were in a lower band , but the VOA told us we had the wrong type of houses. They said our evidence didn't count because the properties weren’t built at the right time and had to be within a strict 1.25-mile radius. Hazel Which? member

Which? member Hazel, from Cheshire, challenged her council tax band after spotting inconsistencies in her rural village.

Her home was placed in Band G, despite Hazel finding a larger nearby property in Band E and other homes with significant extensions still in lower bands.

She and her husband spent three weeks carrying out intensive research, including reviewing estate agent listings, planning records and taking photographs of comparable homes.

However, the VO rejected their evidence, saying the comparison properties were not the right type or built at the wrong time.

Hazel described the rules as a ‘headache’, adding that finding suitable comparisons in a mixed rural area was extremely difficult. She said the process felt like ‘playing a game that you don't know the rules of’.

Find out more: paying council tax

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How to challenge your council tax band

If you think your property is in the wrong band, you can ask for it to be reviewed. The process can take time and will usually require you to gather evidence, so it’s worth checking first whether you have a strong case.

Launch a challenge

There are two ways to challenge your band. The main difference is your right to appeal.

You will usually only get one formal challenge. Once a legal decision has been made about your property, you generally can’t challenge it again unless your circumstances change. Because of this, it’s important to choose the right route.

Informal review: Contact the VO and ask it to look at your band. If it decides the band is correct, you have not used your legal right to challenge and can still submit a formal proposal later if better evidence is found. This is a good first step if you’re unsure how strong your case is or if you have lived in your home for more than six months.

Contact the VO and ask it to look at your band. If it decides the band is correct, you have not used your legal right to challenge and can still submit a formal proposal later if better evidence is found. This is a good first step if you’re unsure how strong your case is or if you have lived in your home for more than six months. Formal proposal: This is a formal request that triggers a legal process. If the VO agrees with your evidence, your band is changed and a refund is issued. If it disagrees, you gain the right to appeal the decision to an independent Valuation Tribunal.

Find out more: 4 ways paying council tax could change

Submit a formal proposal

If you decide to go ahead, you’ll need to build a case to support your challenge.

Check your neighbour's band Search the VO website to compare your property with similar neighbouring homes.

Search the VO website to compare your property with similar neighbouring homes. Verify your property’s historic value Bands are based on what a home would have been worth in 1991 in England and Scotland, or 2003 in Wales. If your home was built later, estimate what it would have been worth at that time.

Bands are based on what a home would have been worth in 1991 in England and Scotland, or 2003 in Wales. If your home was built later, estimate what it would have been worth at that time. Gather evidence Strengthen your case by collecting evidence such as comparable sales data from the relevant period or proof of lower bands for nearby homes that match your property's size and age.

Strengthen your case by collecting evidence such as comparable sales data from the relevant period or proof of lower bands for nearby homes that match your property's size and age. Submit the challenge Use the online form on Gov.uk to submit your proposal or contact the VO by phone or email. You will need your property address and current band, the bands and addresses of comparable properties, your reasoning, and your contact details.

Use the online form on to submit your proposal or contact the VO by phone or email. You will need your property address and current band, the bands and addresses of comparable properties, your reasoning, and your contact details. Wait for the decision The VO will review your case, which can take time. Contact it during the process if updates are needed.

The VO will review your case, which can take time. Contact it during the process if updates are needed. Decision awarded If it accepts the evidence, it will change the band. The local council will then recalculate the bill and arrange any refund owed.

In Scotland, the SAA website sets out the required steps for making a proposal to alter your council tax band.

What to do if you disagree with the decision

If your challenge is rejected and you still think the decision is wrong, you can take it to an independent tribunal.

In England and Wales, you can register your appeal online through the relevant Valuation Tribunal service. In Scotland, the process is handled through the Scottish tribunal system.

You must usually submit your appeal within three months of receiving the decision letter. During this process, you will need to present your evidence again, and may need to strengthen your case.

Good evidence includes:

Identical terraced houses on the same street in different bands

A neighbour with a larger extension in a lower band than yours

A semi-detached pair where one is in a higher band than the other

A block of similar flats where some are in different bands.

If you are successful, your local council will then be responsible for lowering your band and arranging any backdated refunds.