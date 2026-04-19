How easy is it to challenge your council tax band?

Make money make sense
Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance for only £49 a year.Join Which? Money
Challenging your council tax band can be simpler than you might think, so why aren't more of us doing it?
A Which? survey of 15,000 people found that 89% have never questioned their banding, while only a small 8% minority have actually taken action.
While 28% of challengers found the process a struggle, the consensus remains positive, with 42% describing the experience as ‘easy’.
Here Which? has taken a look at the success rates of challenging your band, and the best ways to approach your case. We also spoke to three people who have given it a go to find out about their experiences.
⦁ Select Which? as a preferred source on Google so you can see more independent news written by expert Which? journalists.
Although there is no official figure, the common assumption is that hundreds of thousands of homes are in the wrong one.
Council tax bands are based on property values from April 1991 in England and Scotland, or April 2003 in Wales. Northern Ireland uses a separate 'domestic rates' system based on capital value.
Many properties in England and Scotland remain in the wrong band due to how quickly the original valuations were carried out at the time. This led to significant inconsistencies, where identical neighbouring houses were frequently placed in different bands.
Alongside this, physical changes like conversions or partial demolitions since the original valuation can mean a band is no longer accurate.
While Wales carried out a full revaluation in 2005, England and Scotland have never done so.
Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance for only £49 a year.Join Which? Money
If you want to challenge your band, then you will need to contact the Valuation Office (VO, previously the Valuation Office Agency) in England and Wales, and the Scottish Assessors' Association (SAA) in Scotland. The VO became part of HMRC in April 2026.
Our survey found that the majority had never challenged their council tax band, and of those who did, 23% only found out they could do so through consumer media, with 17% saying they found out through a neighbour or friend.
Overall, only 15% said they found they could do so through an official source such as their local council, the VO or the government website.
Even though 42% of those who have challenged their band said the process was easy, a large number still admitted to struggling.
For those who challenged their bands, 28% of respondents said the process was difficult overall, with 10% stating it was ‘very difficult’ and 18% saying it was ‘fairly difficult’.
The main difficulties reported were gathering research and evidence. Many struggled to find homes similar to theirs or had trouble finding reliable historic comparisons.
The VO usually publishes council tax challenge data for each year in August, however, it has not published for 2024-25. After repeated requests, the department told Which? that it did intend to publish but could not provide a date.
According to VO records, around 40,000 council tax challenges on average are launched each year. Since 2019, the average success rate for these challenges has sat at 28.7%.
Our Which? survey found that of those who had challenged their band, around 54% were successful in lowering their band, with 34% of those receiving a rebate. However, 38% saw no change.
Around 36% of those who received a rebate got up to a year of council tax payments back, with 11% receiving a refund covering more than 10 years. Just under 20% received up to £500, while only 2% got back more than £8,000.
The biggest risk of challenging your council tax band is having it raised to a higher level. However, this appears to be rare, with only 1% of those who challenged their band seeing it pushed higher.
This matches VO data, which shows that only 0.2% of cases – or one in every 500 – result in a band increase.
Use our advice, ratings and customer scores to help you choose with confidenceCompare and choose
We also spoke to three people who have challenged their council tax band about what the process entailed, how they found it, and their tips for others.
Martin, 69, from Beith in North Ayrshire, successfully challenged his council tax band, receiving a £10,000 refund.
The case only started after his neighbour shared that they had successfully lowered theirs and talked Martin through the steps he needed to take. Martin said collecting evidence was a simple process of online research.
However, he described the overall experience as ‘slow and bureaucratic’, taking two years to finish. He received very little communication during the two-year wait and had to call them several times to ask for updates.
Eventually, Martin contacted a local councillor to help progress his case. After the councillor intervened, the VO upheld the appeal.
Martin’s band dropped from F to E, and he received the backdated payment. Martin has since encouraged other neighbours to challenge their bands as well.
Which? Member Sarah, 61, from West Sussex, saw her council tax increase from Band F to Band G eight months after moving into her home in 2023.
The increase was caused by a garage conversion that had been completed by the previous owners in 2013, but was triggered by the purchase.
Sarah spent more than 10 hours gathering evidence, including photographing neighbouring homes and reviewing planning documents to compare square footage and property types.
Despite submitting detailed evidence, the VO rejected her challenge after four months, citing other properties she could not verify.
She described the process as ‘really hard work’ and said the level of effort required would put many people off attempting a challenge.
Which? member Hazel, from Cheshire, challenged her council tax band after spotting inconsistencies in her rural village.
Her home was placed in Band G, despite Hazel finding a larger nearby property in Band E and other homes with significant extensions still in lower bands.
She and her husband spent three weeks carrying out intensive research, including reviewing estate agent listings, planning records and taking photographs of comparable homes.
However, the VO rejected their evidence, saying the comparison properties were not the right type or built at the wrong time.
Hazel described the rules as a ‘headache’, adding that finding suitable comparisons in a mixed rural area was extremely difficult. She said the process felt like ‘playing a game that you don't know the rules of’.
Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams, and grow your savings with expert guidance for only £49 a year.Join Which? Money
If you think your property is in the wrong band, you can ask for it to be reviewed. The process can take time and will usually require you to gather evidence, so it’s worth checking first whether you have a strong case.
There are two ways to challenge your band. The main difference is your right to appeal.
You will usually only get one formal challenge. Once a legal decision has been made about your property, you generally can’t challenge it again unless your circumstances change. Because of this, it’s important to choose the right route.
Find out more: 4 ways paying council tax could change
If you decide to go ahead, you’ll need to build a case to support your challenge.
In Scotland, the SAA website sets out the required steps for making a proposal to alter your council tax band.
If your challenge is rejected and you still think the decision is wrong, you can take it to an independent tribunal.
In England and Wales, you can register your appeal online through the relevant Valuation Tribunal service. In Scotland, the process is handled through the Scottish tribunal system.
You must usually submit your appeal within three months of receiving the decision letter. During this process, you will need to present your evidence again, and may need to strengthen your case.
Good evidence includes:
If you are successful, your local council will then be responsible for lowering your band and arranging any backdated refunds.
This article uses insights from the Which? Connect panel, collected from research activities with our members. Find out how to get involved