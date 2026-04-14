How to get rid of common stains: tried-and-tested reader tips

We've all been there: a laundry basket filled to the brim with grass-stained trousers, muddy football kits or sauce-streaked shirts. But what's the next step?

We asked Which? members for their most reliable stain removal tips for tough marks such as blood, bolognese, sun cream and red wine.

As a mum to a very messy three-year-old, I've also faced my fair share of toe-curling messes – so I'll share a few of my favourite hacks too.

Read on to find out the best methods for getting your clothes squeaky clean, as well as the science behind them.

Visit our guide to the best washing machines to find the models that deliver the most powerful cleaning performance

The ultimate stain removal cheat sheet

You should always check the individual care labels on your clothes before attempting these methods - but as long as you proceed with relative caution, you shouldn't find they cause you any major issues.

The main takeaways are to avoid any bleaching agents on darker clothing, rinse items thoroughly before washing, and try to use cooler wash cycles to avoid 'setting' stains into the fabric.

If you're really worried about ruining a treasured garment, try a discreet patch test on a lesser-seen section.

See below for our quick guide to stain removal, or read on for further information and tips.

Stain How to remove Blood Soak in a mixture of cold water and salt. Wash on a cool cycle. Red wine Apply neat washing-up liquid or spray liberally with hairspray. Rinse and repeat. Wash on a cool cycle. Grass Apply a paste of washing-up liquid and bicarbonate of soda. Rinse. Wash as normal. Tomato sauce Scrub in neat washing-up liquid. Leave overnight. Wash as normal. Hang in direct sunlight. Sun cream Soak in vinegar and water, or work in a bicarb paste. Leave overnight. Rinse and wash as normal.

Our guide to washing symbols explained provides a handy overview of what everything on your care labels really means

1. How to get rid of blood stains

Blood contains proteins that bind together when exposed to heat, making it one of the most challenging stains to remove. This means that putting blood-stained items in a hot wash is actually one of the worst things you could do, as it really fixes the stain into the fabric.

Top member tip: Soak affected items as soon as possible with a mixture of cold water and salt, repeating a few times if necessary.

Soak affected items as soon as possible with a mixture of cold water and salt, repeating a few times if necessary. The science behind it: Salt is excellent at absorbing liquids and helping to draw out moisture, and will help to break down the proteins in the blood when combined with cold water. This will, in turn, make the stain easier to lift.

Salt is excellent at absorbing liquids and helping to draw out moisture, and will help to break down the proteins in the blood when combined with cold water. This will, in turn, make the stain easier to lift. The Which? verdict: Combined with a cool wash, this is likely the best chance you have at ridding your garm ents of blood stains. Baking soda has similar properties to salt, so it's worth giving that a go too. If you're really struggling, you can also buy enzyme-based detergents, such as Dr Beckmann Stain Expert Blood or Vanish Oxi Action (note that we haven't tested these), which are designed with these stains in mind.

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2. How to get rid of red wine stains

Whether it's the aftermath of a raucous dinner party or a slip-up when adding a key ingredient to your ragu, it's no secret that red wine stains can be a real nightmare to eradicate – especially from light-coloured fabrics.

Top member tip: Apply neat washing-up liquid to the stain before rinsing well and repeating as many times as needed. Believe it or not, an alternative method is to liberally spray the affected area with hairspray!

Apply neat washing-up liquid to the stain before rinsing well and repeating as many times as needed. Believe it or not, an alternative method is to liberally spray the affected area with hairspray! The science behind it: Washing-up liquid contains surfactants, which break down tannins and sugars in wine, enabling them to be lifted from the fabric. Alcohol-based hairsprays can help break down the pigment in red wine stains, meaning they're easier to remove from fabric.

Washing-up liquid contains surfactants, which break down tannins and sugars in wine, enabling them to be lifted from the fabric. Alcohol-based hairsprays can help break down the pigment in red wine stains, meaning they're easier to remove from fabric. The Which? verdict: These are both ways to buy you some time before washing the item, rather than complete stain removal solutions. They're definitely worth a try if you're unable to get the item into the wash immediately. But otherwise we'd advise blotting the stain as much as you can with a clean cloth (don't rub) and letting your washing machine do the hard work (on a cool cycle). The salt absorbtion method suggested for blood stains could also come in useful here, especially if it's a large amount of red wine.

We round up other useful washing machine cycles to help you decide on the best setting for your load

3. How to get rid of grass stains

I know all too well the damage a freshly mowed lawn can do to a white T-shirt or shorts, but thankfully, ridding yourself of the Grinchy hue is a pretty easy fix.

Top member tip: Make up a paste using washing-up liquid and bicarbonate of soda before rubbing it into the stain and leaving for an hour. Rinse away, then wash as normal.

Make up a paste using washing-up liquid and bicarbonate of soda before rubbing it into the stain and leaving for an hour. Rinse away, then wash as normal. The science behind it: Baking soda acts as a mild alkaline cleaner, working to break down organic pigments and disrupt the bright green chlorophyll compounds found in grass. It also helps to neutralise the slightly acidic qualities of grass stains, enabling them to be dissolved and wash away more easily.

Baking soda acts as a mild alkaline cleaner, working to break down organic pigments and disrupt the bright green chlorophyll compounds found in grass. It also helps to neutralise the slightly acidic qualities of grass stains, enabling them to be dissolved and wash away more easily. The Which? verdict: We know that topical pastes can work wonders when it comes to stain removal, and the science behind this one makes perfect logical sense. It's always best to try to tackle grass stains sooner rather than later, to avoid them really drying into the fabric. And if you're tackling white garments, you might find that a bleach-based stain remover works very well too (although never on wool or silk).

Unsure of the best temperature settings for your laundry? Check out our comprehensive washing machine temperature guide

4. How to get rid of bolognese and tomato sauce stains

I can count on one hand the number of times we've eaten spaghetti bolognese without one family member or the tablecloth getting caught in the tomatoey crossfire. Fortunately, not all is lost if it's much the same around your dinner table.

Top member tip: Work neat washing-up liquid into the stain with a nail scrubber. Leave it overnight to work its magic before washing with the rest of the load and – here's the most effective part – hanging the item in direct sunlight to dry.

Work neat washing-up liquid into the stain with a nail scrubber. Leave it overnight to work its magic before washing with the rest of the load and – here's the most effective part – hanging the item in direct sunlight to dry. The science behind it: Washing-up liquid contains surfactants and degreasers that are very good at breaking down grease and oils, enabling them to easily lift stains. The natural bleaching power of sunlight can finish the job of removing stubborn stains, especially on lighter fabrics.

Washing-up liquid contains surfactants and degreasers that are very good at breaking down grease and oils, enabling them to easily lift stains. The natural bleaching power of sunlight can finish the job of removing stubborn stains, especially on lighter fabrics. The Which? verdict: Hanging items on the line on a sunny day usually does the job for my stained items, especially when paired with a pre-wash scrub. If garments have already been washed unsuccessfully, the hot water has likely 'set' the stain into the fabric so it may require more elbow grease. All of these methods are best combined with a cool wash (30°C or less, ideally).

Are you accidentally doing your clothes more harm than good? To find out, read '5 laundry habits to stop immediately'

5. How to get rid of sun cream stains from white clothes

Perhaps the only thing worse than slathering on the sun cream multiple times a day is realising that your white clothing has yellow stains, particularly around the collar or shoulder straps. You'll want to avoid anything bleach-based, as it can actually make things worse, but there is an alternative that's well worth trying.

Top member tip: Apply white vinegar directly to the stain, leave overnight and then rinse before adding to the wash. You can also combine bicarbonate of soda with water to form a paste for particularly tricky-to-remove stains.

Apply white vinegar directly to the stain, leave overnight and then rinse before adding to the wash. You can also combine bicarbonate of soda with water to form a paste for particularly tricky-to-remove stains. The science behind it: The acidic qualities of vinegar help to break down the oily, mineral components that make up most sun creams.

The acidic qualities of vinegar help to break down the oily, mineral components that make up most sun creams. The Which? verdict: Vinegar (and bicarbonate of soda) are very commonly used for stain removal purposes, and are especially effective on lighter-coloured fabrics. Using bleach in an attempt to remove sun cream can actually turn the stains pink and make them much more noticeable, so it's best to avoid conventional bottled stain removers in this case. Lemon juice is another popular alternative, but again this should only be used on white items, to avoid bleaching darker colours.

Our independent lab tests reveal the best sun creams to keep you and your family safe