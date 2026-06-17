How to kit out your home for less than £1,300 – according to Which? experts

Whether you're a first-time buyer or planning a much-needed refresh, investing in the right essentials can completely change how your home feels.



And buying white goods and large home items doesn't need to drain your savings.

We’ve found eight top-rated items tested by Which? to elevate your space for a grand total of less than £1,300, including a washing machine, fridge freezer and a stylish matching kettle and toaster.

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Why you don't need to overspend on home essentials

Mattresses

Lisa Galliers, Which? mattress expert, says:

'We’ve tested hundreds of mattresses priced from under £100 to over £2,000, and cheaper-than-average mattresses can sometimes outperform more expensive models.

'A mattress is a long-term investment – we’d expect one to last eight to 10 years – so it must provide consistent support for the key sleeping positions: side, back, and front, without sagging or softening over time.

'While budget models may lack complex constructions and luxury materials like silk, cashmere, or wool, a mattress that fits your budget and maintains long-lasting support is always a good choice.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable Best Buy mattress.

Washing machines

Becki Jakeman, Which? laundry expert, says:

'Our tests show that paying more for a washing machine doesn’t guarantee top-level performance, and we’ve seen models as cheap as £249 that get the job done well.

'Higher-priced washers often come with fancy features like auto-dosing and smart compatibility, but if you’re on the hunt for something that will clean your clothes with minimal fuss, there’s really no need to break the bank.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable Best Buy washing machine.

Kettles

Jacob Compton, Which? scientific advisor, says:

'Boiling water shouldn’t require a massive investment, yet many high-end kettles command a premium for flashy aesthetics or smart connectivity that could set you back over £70.

'We've identified excellent budget-friendly kettles that deliver exactly what you need: rapid, quiet boiling and smooth pouring, all at a fraction of the cost.

'By choosing simple functionality over unnecessary bells and whistles, you can save substantially and still make that perfect cup of tea.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable Best Buy kettle.

Fridge freezers

Dr Brianna Watson, Which? cold appliances expert, says:

'When your fridge freezer breaks it can be a nightmare, so the last thing you want to be doing is researching hundreds of fridge freezers with costs soaring up to £2,000.

'In our tests we’ve found that a higher price doesn’t always mean better. Considering that they all do the same basic function of keeping your veggies cool, we have found some fantastic picks that do the job well without all the extra gimmicks or smart functions you get with the higher-priced ones.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable fridge freezer.

Vacuum cleaners

Humairaa Habib, Which? Vacuum expert, says:

‘We’ve tested hundreds of vacuums over the years, and we’ve found that expensive doesn’t always mean brilliant. Prices tend to creep up if it’s a bagless or cordless vacuum, some of which retail for nearly £1,000, but performance is similar to those retailing at a fraction of the cost.

'You might not need fancy features like ‘AI cleaning’ or the ‘world’s most powerful motor’, which most of the time is marketing talk. If you strip it back to the fundamentals, does it clean well and is it easy to use?’

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable Best Buy vacuum cleaner.

Air fryers

Jamie Darlow, Which? cooking appliances expert, says:

'Price really isn’t a good indication of performance when it comes to air fryers. Sure, plenty of models costing north of £150 score highly in our lab tests, but so do those that sell for well under £100.

'What makes an air fryer great has a lot to do with its cooking performance, and probably more accurately for us Brits, how crispy and golden brown its chips are. An air fryer is essentially a small convection oven, so those that can blow hot air around the food evenly and consistently have a good chance of scoring well.

'What makes an air fryer expensive, then? They often have more features, such as smart temperature probes, viewing windows, app connectivity, dual cooking zones, and a higher power output. Oh, and don’t forget that some brands just charge more for their logo.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable Best Buy air fryer.

Toasters

Jacob Compton, Which? scientific advisor, says:

'Getting a perfectly browned slice of toast doesn’t have to drain your wallet. Luxury brands often inflate prices with digital screens or designer finishes; however, these features rarely improve your breakfast experience.

'We’ve discovered fantastic, affordable toasters that easily handle everyday sliced bread while still managing thicker slices and crumpets with ease.

'By opting for straightforward, reliable controls over unnecessary high-tech gimmicks, you can enjoy a flawless morning crunch without the premium price.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Great Value toaster.

Combi drills

Louise Sayers, Which? senior researcher, says:

'You don’t need to spend a fortune on a cordless drill for typical home DIY tasks. Premium models often charge a high price for industrial power that simple household tasks don’t require.

'We’ve found drills that hit the sweet spot: perfect for putting up a shelf, yet fully capable of tackling meatier jobs like drilling through brick walls – all without breaking the bank. On top of that, opting for smaller battery capacities can save you even more money.'

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this affordable Best Buy drill.

How to save money on home upgrades, according to Which? experts

Here are some tips and tricks our experts at Which? use to save money on improving their home.

Ceri Thomas, Which? Gardening editor, says: 'We've just changed some kitchen doors where the gloss finish was peeling off. We also replaced a kitchen drawer at the same time, which I wasn't aware you could do before I looked into it. We used Doorfinder . They were great and offered useful advice when I emailed them, such as saving money by using standard door sizes rather than bespoke ones.'

Natalie Brown, Which? researcher, says: 'Our local dump has a 'Community RePaint' area and gives away full and part-full tins of paint for free, instead of throwing them away. You can pick up everything from outdoor masonry paint to Farrow & Ball interior paint, and it's an absolute goldmine for DIY projects! Many local authorities run similar schemes and you can search online to find the one closest to you.'

Martha Roberts, Which? senior writer, says: 'A few years back I did a budget kitchen 'refresh' by painting the tired cupboards in icy blue and putting new copper handles on them. But the other thing that had a real impact was putting stick-on subway-style 'tiles' on in mint green. These adhesive sheets are really easy to put up so they're ideal for making a change without having to shell out loads of cash, and you'd have to look closely to see they're not real tiles. They're also ideal if you're a renter wanting to make a temporary change that can be reversed when you leave the property.'