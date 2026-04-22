Why you don’t need to spend more than £250 on a new mattress

There’s no need to overspend on a good night's sleep. Rest easy knowing you’ve bagged a great deal on a new mattress.

Your mattress needs to support the natural curve of your spine, regulate your temperature and be easy to move around on. Failing on any of these can make or break the quality of your sleep.

If your current mattress feels less comfortable than it once did, it might be time for a replacement.

Fortunately, you don't need to spend hundreds of pounds.

Some of the best mattresses from Which? tests cost under £250.

Can cheap mattresses be as good as expensive ones?

Mattresses can cost £600 or more, but if you're on a budget, you can find a comfortable option for much less.

Lisa Galliers, Which? mattress expert, says:

'We’ve tested hundreds of mattresses priced from under £100 to over £2,000, and cheaper-than-average mattresses can sometimes outperform more expensive models.

'A mattress is a long-term investment — we’d expect one to last eight to 10 years — so it must provide consistent support for the key sleeping positions: side, back, and front, without sagging or softening over time.

'While budget models may lack complex constructions and luxury materials like silk, cashmere, or wool, a mattress that fits your budget and maintains long-lasting support is always a good choice.'

Want more options? See our full list of mattress reviews.

Which is the best affordable mattress?

Log in now or join Which? to reveal this Best Buy mattress.

Popular Which?-tested mattresses

We've tested all of the following mattresses, but you'll need to join Which? to read our reviews and find out whether they're as good as they look.

Sleepsoul Heaven

Pocket sprung

Double

191.5 x 137 x 24.5cm (L x W x D)

We like: It comes with a comes with a 10-year guarantee.

We don’t like: You need to leave it to expand for 72 hours before sleeping on it

Priced at less than £250, Sleepsoul’s Heaven mattress is a pocket-sprung mattress comprising a large pocket-sprung core, topped with multiple layers of foam. The upper layers include a pillow top and layers of ‘coolgel’ foam.

It's all wrapped up in a knitted cover, which unfortunately, can't be removed for washing.

Read our Sleepsoul Heaven review.

Silentnight Now 7 Zone

Memory foam

Double

192 x 136.5 x 20cm (L x W x D)

We like: It's lightweight

We don’t like: Memory foam can feel warm to lie on

A medium/firm memory foam mattress, the Silentnight Now 7 Zone comprises a 25mm layer of body-moulding memory foam and a knitted mattress cover.

Because it comes rolled up and only weighs 17kg, it shouldn't be a problem getting it up to your bedroom.

Read our Silentnight Now 7 Zone mattress review.

Ikea VESTMARKA firm 104.513.08

Available from Ikea (£199)

Pocket sprung

Double

192 x 135 x 19.5cm (L x W x D)

We like: It has a 10-year manufacturer guarantee

We don’t like: The polyester-topped cover is non-removable

This Ikea pocket-sprung mattress is one of the retailer's most affordable options, available to buy on the website or in-store. It comes rolled up so you can easily move it through the house and there are four sets of finger grips on the side to help two people to do so.

Only one side is meant to be slept on, so you won’t be able to flip it.

Read our Ikea VESTMARKA firm 104.513.08 review.

Need more options? Discover the 5 most popular Ikea mattresses

How often should you replace your mattress?

We recommend changing your mattress every eight to 10 years.

If your mattress has become uncomfortable, if it sags or sinks in certain places or if it’s dirty or smelly, then it might be time for a refresh.

Refreshing your bedroom? Take a look at the best mattress deals before you buy.

What are the different types of mattresses?

There are a few different types of mattresses.

Pocket-sprung mattresses: Contain spring systems usually padded with synthetic polymers, or natural fibres such as horsehair or wool.

Contain spring systems usually padded with synthetic polymers, or natural fibres such as horsehair or wool. Hybrid mattresses: Contain spring systems with layers of foam or memory foam.

Contain spring systems with layers of foam or memory foam. Memory foam mattresses: Comprised of or topped with a layer of temperature-sensitive viscoelastic material (memory foam).

Comprised of or topped with a layer of temperature-sensitive viscoelastic material (memory foam). Coil-spring mattresses: Basic and made from a single, looped wire.

Basic and made from a single, looped wire. Latex mattresses: Contain a core made up of layers of springy latex.

See our picks of the best hybrid mattresses and the best memory foam mattresses.