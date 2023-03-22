How to negotiate your car insurance

More than 50% of bill payers in the UK are haggling their premiums or intend to do so, data from GoCompare reveals.

When it asked more than 2,000 UK adults, 33% said they'd already started haggling over their broadband and TV packages (the most popular bills to barter on), and 36% were doing the same for car insurance (the joint-second most popular, along with mobile phones).

We look at the best steps to follow when trying to negotiate cheap car insurance

Does haggling work?

While every case is different, evidence suggests it's worth picking up the phone to your insurer.

We surveyed 14,408 Which? members who renewed or switched car or home insurer between May 2021 and June 2022.

Of the members who discussed their premium with their insurer, 48% were able to get their price reduced.

Of those, the average saving was £56.

To maximise your chances of success, and the savings from haggling, follow these steps:

1. Do your research

Are other insurers offering lower prices? The quickest way to find out is using price comparison websites.

Sites such as Confused.com , GoCompare and Money Supermarket will allow you to see a wide range of providers and what insurance premiums they're offering, including their add-ons, fees and charges .

It's important to note that some insurers won’t be on price comparison websites, for example NFU Mutual and Direct Line. They're not ones you'll want to miss – we made both of them Which? Recommended Providers when we recently analysed the Best and worst car insurance companies.

When conducting your research, you might find that your provider is offering a cheaper price elsewhere. You can challenge it on this, which could lead to it matching the lower price for you.

2. Speak to the retentions department

When you contact your insurance provider, you'll likely be put through to the customer service department. While they can help with any customer queries you might have, they're not able to make a decision about how much you pay for your premiums.

For that, you'll need to talk to the retentions department. They're in charge of keeping customers happy with the service the company provides. It's in their best interest for you to stay with the company, and they'll want to do what they can to ensure that happens.

3. Haggle

If your insurer has increased its renewal price, ask it to justify the increase.

Then point out the lower prices you've found elsewhere, and ask your insurer if it can better those offers.

If it's not able to provide a better quote, state that you're willing to go elsewhere. If you've been a loyal customer for many years, it's worth mentioning this.

If the insurer isn't budging much on the premium, one option is to ask for an add-on (such as breakdown cover) to be thrown in. Just make sure it's worth it.

4. Don’t accept the first offer

Don’t feel pressured to take the first price offered. Ask to mull it over for a few days - your insurer might give you a time frame.

Haggling can seem daunting at first, so give yourself time and space to decide what's best for you and your car insurance.

5. Be prepared to walk away

As with haggling in a market, you'll be most effective when the seller is convinced you could go elsewhere.

Although insurers differ when it comes to cover and customer service, you're likely to have alternative options.

It's worth getting a policy with your new provider lined up 30 days before your old one finishes, to begin the day after it finishes.

Getting quotes for a new policy the day before it starts could prove more expensive.

