Is this the end of TSB?

The village of Ruthwell, at the southern edge of Scotland, is a single road lined with white and grey slate-roof cottages, surrounded by fields.



It’s not the most likely birthplace for a major high street bank. But stone plaques on one cottage attest to its fascinating and surprisingly radical past as the home of the worldwide savings bank movement.

This once-derelict building was taken over and repaired by villagers under the leadership of Reverend Henry Duncan in 1800.

From 1810, the restored building housed his visionary new idea: a parish savings bank lacking the hefty minimum deposits that made banking services the preserve of the affluent.

This was a bank that farm labourers and servants would be able to use – the minimum deposit was less than a day’s wages.

Be more money savvy free newsletter Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

The birth of a movement

Duncan invested his parishioners’ contributions into a mainstream bank, providing a healthy rate of interest, which was then paid out to the savers (with a portion reserved to provide food aid for the community).

The rural poor would now be able to build up a modest but vital buffer between themselves and destitution.

The model was widely copied across the UK and beyond, with the parish banks eventually becoming known as savings banks and, later, trustee savings banks, giving rise to the abbreviation TSB.

Today, the building where it all started is the Henry Duncan Museum , owned by a local couple who bought it from TSB in 2023 and run by passionate local expert Mhairi Hastings.

As a question mark hangs over the future of this historic brand, we chart its past and ask what its recent acquisition by Santander means for customers.

A portrait of Henry Duncan sits above his original desk in the Henry Duncan Museum

The £100m meltdown

TSB’s philanthropic principles and mutual ownership didn’t survive the consolidation and privatisation of the 1980s and 1990s. But as recently as 2013, the bank’s future looked bright.

Under instructions from competition regulators, its 631 branches had split from previous owner Lloyds, with a marketing campaign harking back to its local and community-focused roots. It was a promising reboot, but the good times didn’t last.

In 2015, it was bought by Spanish banking group Sabadell. However, it continued to use Lloyds’ IT infrastructure until 2018, when its attempt to migrate to a new IT system led to one of the worst banking outages the UK has seen in the digital age.

The now-infamous incident, labelled a ‘meltdown’ and ‘fiasco’, affected millions of TSB customers. Some were locked out of their accounts for weeks, or were able to log in only to find strangers’ accounts visible instead of their own. Bill payments bounced, and house sales couldn’t complete. It took eight months for the problems to be fully resolved.

In the wake of the debacle, 16,000 customers left the bank and it recorded a loss of more than £100m. Although it returned to profit the following year, the reputational damage was serious.

Over the years that followed, widely reported fines kept the matter in the public consciousness. TSB was fined almost £48.7m by regulators for its operational failings, with former chief information officer, Carlos Abarca, personally fined £81,620.

The bank paid £32.7m in compensation to customers hit by the problems.

Make money make sense Make every penny count. Get the best deals, avoid scams and grow your savings with expert guidance for only £49 a year. Join Which? Money

Fraud refund guarantee

In an attempt to improve its image, TSB embraced several progressive initiatives, including its Fraud Guarantee, launched in 2019.

At the time, rival banks frequently tried to avoid repaying customers who had been manipulated by scammers into paying by bank transfer.

In contrast, TSB provided a unique promise to refund customers for their fraud losses in almost all circumstances. It was years ahead of mandatory reimbursement laws, which only came into force in October 2024, following 10 years of Which? campaigning.

Services to help those fleeing domestic abuse were another commendable focus. In 2021, it became the first high street bank to offer safe spaces in its branches to the general public.

The following year, it launched emergency flee funds worth up to £500 for existing customers trying to escape abusive situations.

However, not all signs were positive. The number of branches plummeted by 70% to just 175, at the time of writing.

And the bank languished at the very bottom of our most recent banking survey, getting just two stars out of five for its branch service, telephone banking and customer service overall.

TSB told us that it maintains a high ratio of branches to customers comparable to the industry, has introduced video banking and its reputation score (tracked by YouGov) is now close to its pre-migration levels.

It said: ‘We’re proud of the ongoing expertise of TSB colleagues serving customers, as well as having led the industry fight against fraud, alongside initiatives that help the most vulnerable.

‘With successive record profits, TSB is in a brilliant position at the point of sale.’

An uncertain future

In April this year, Santander completed its purchase of TSB. Santander has a history of absorbing other UK brands, including Abbey National, Alliance & Leicester and Bradford & Bingley.

The end of the TSB brand has been widely reported, in part fuelled by the news that the Halifax brand – another historic name in British banking – would be dropped by its owner Lloyds.

However, when we contacted Santander, it denied that any decision had yet been made regarding TSB. Santander said the acquisition was about ‘creating a stronger, more competitive bank in the UK, with the scale to invest significantly more in customer service, technology and products’.

It added that TSB is a ‘strong consumer banking brand’ and said Santander would ‘consider carefully how to make the most of the brand value in our model long term and expect[s] no immediate changes’.

If TSB passes into history, it will be another blow for customers looking for branch banking but who don’t want to be just another number on the records of a high-street giant.

Virgin Money is now part of Nationwide, while Metro Bank has cut jobs and opening hours.

In contrast, Co-operative Bank, previously owned by US hedge funds and private equity investors, was bought by Coventry Building Society in 2024.

This means that it is again owned by its members; a situation the Reverend Henry Duncan may well have approved of.