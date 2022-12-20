TSB launches emergency 'flee fund' for domestic abuse victims - how are other banks helping?

TSB has launched an emergency fund to support victims fleeing domestic abuse.

The bank will offer a payment of between £50 to £500, which can be used to assist victims with the cost of essentials such as travel, clothing and toiletries.

The cost of living crisis is making it more difficult for victims to flee abusive households, according to charity Women’s Aid. Its survey found three-quarters of women who lived with, or had financial links with, their perpetrator said the crisis had either prevented them from leaving, or made it harder for them to leave.

Here, Which? explains how the TSB fund works, and what other banks are doing to help victims of domestic abuse.

How does the TSB emergency flee fund work?

The scheme, which has been developed with guidance from organisations Hestia and Surviving Economic Abuse , will run in TSB’s 220 branches.

Any TSB customers who need to access the fund can go to their nearest branch, where staff have been trained to deal with victims of domestic abuse.

TSB told us how much the victim receives will depend on their needs, which will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

Funds will be paid into a safe TSB account immediately, which only the victim will be able access. The money does not need to be repaid.

How do other banks help victims of domestic abuse?

We asked some of the biggest UK banks what services they have in place to support victims of domestic abuse. We also checked what information is provided on their websites.

We’ve rounded up the responses below in our table and gone into detail about each scheme below. The banks are listed in alphabetical order.

Bank Services it offers to support victims Barclays Customers can request a non-geographical sort code for bank accounts.

Victims can receive help to open new accounts with limited documentation.

Victims can request an option to be called back when it's safe to talk.

The bank can offer to help separate joint bank accounts. The Co-operative Bank Has an online economic abuse disclosure form, so victims can inform the bank of the abuse when it is safe to communicate.

Dedicated financial support advice line, where victims can also apply for the hardship fund.

Supports the Surviving Economic Abuse pilot of the Economic Abuse Evidence Form , where debt advisors can advise multiple firms and request support around coerced debt. HSBC Customers can request a non-geographical sort code for bank accounts.

The bank can offer to help separate joint accounts.

All branches are 'safe spaces' (more on this below).

The bank can help to reset victims' PIN and change address.

Option to reduce ATM limits and put an ‘auto-decline for credit’ marker on their account to control how much money is spent. Lloyds Banking Group (including Halifax, Lloyds Bank and Bank of Scotland) Banks can help to secure accounts (eg resetting passwords and login details if they've been compromised).

Can remove a joint-party from an account where they have been the victim of financial abuse.

Offers advice on separation of debt.

Can provide non-geographical sort codes.

ATM receipts feature signposting to external support for victims of domestic and financial abuse on the reverse. Monzo Bank ‘Share with us’ tool where customers can discreetly disclose confidential information. Nationwide Specialist teams are available to support victims and offer advice.

Can help with resetting login details for internet banking, changing card PINs and sending bank statements to new address. NatWest Specialist teams are available to support victims and offer advice.

Can help to change PINs and passwords.

Can help with joint accounts - for example, suspending a joint account to make sure no transactions are made, or closing a joint account. Show full table

Which? did not hear back from Santander or Virgin Money.

What are 'Safe Spaces'?

Domestic abuse campaign 'UK Says No More ' operates around 6,000 Safe Spaces in pharmacies and banks across the UK.

These spaces provide areas domestic abuse victims can visit to call a support service or helpline, or phone a friend.

When you arrive, ask the counter if you can use the safe space. Staff at participating banks will have been trained and should know what you mean.

The campaign website allows you to search for your nearest physical safe space , as well as online safe spaces , which include useful links and advice.

Opening bank accounts with limited documentation

If you’ve fled an abusive relationship you may not have access to important documentation that proves your address and identity.

However, Barclays and TSB said they supported customers trying to open new accounts with limited documentation

TSB is testing this as part of a pilot scheme in the following branches: Norwich, Swindon, Wolverhampton, Walsall in England, and Alloa, Dundee and Galashiels in Scotland.

Barclays told us it considered non-standard documentation when trying to enable access to its banking services.

Find out more: how to switch your bank account

Separating joint accounts

Usually most banks will only let you close a joint account if it has permission from both parties.

However, many are willing to support victims of domestic and financial abuse to close these accounts with only the victims' permission.

Barclays told us this involves considering circumstances on a case-by-case basis.

On its website, NatWest says it can also offer advice on support on suspending and closing a joint account.

Discreet ways to get in touch

All of the banks we contacted offered discreet ways for victims to get in touch with them.

Monzo launched its ‘Share with us’ tool in 2018, where customers can confidentially share sensitive information.

It says the information is only logged with the customers’ consent and cannot be traced, so perpetrators would be unable to uncover any of the correspondence.

Monzo said it now receives disclosures of abuse every couple of days, compared to just one during the full month of January 2022.

TSB said it will join Hestia’s initiative called Online Safe Spaces - a discreet online portal on the website for victims to get advice and helpful contact numbers. It leaves no internet history trace and provides quick exit options in case anyone is worried about being caught looking at the site - you can simply press the 'Esc' key and get quickly redirected to Google.

According to Hestia, the number of people accessing support via Online Safe Space has seen a sharp increase recently. In October 2022, the site had 178,000 users, compared to its usual monthly average of 70,000.

The Financial Abuse Code of Practice

Since 2018 there has been a voluntary code of practice aimed at supporting victims of financial abuse, which some of the biggest high street banks have signed up to.

The code means training staff to spot and deal with financial abuse sensitively, and having a ‘vulnerable customer department' you can speak to.

In January 2023, UK Finance’s code will be expanded to include guidance on how banks can deal with debt separation.

Find out more: free debt advice contacts

How to get help if you're a victim of domestic abuse

The domestic abuse charity Hestia recommends the following: