I've got four kids - these are the washer-dryer features I couldn't live without

When I was expecting my fourth child a friend jokingly warned me I would never see the bottom of our dirty laundry basket again.

The daily reality of a six-person household means there’s an endless stream of muddy sports kit, school uniform and damp towels to deal with. Throw in a week of heavy rain when you can't hang washing outside, plus bedding that needs changing, and the laundry mountain is in danger of growing legs and walking to the machine itself.

But there is light at the end of the tunnel – as a laundry expert I’ve witnessed today’s washer-dryers shaking off their reputation for poor performance to offer a viable game-changer for big families like mine (and their grubby sports kit).

If you’re thinking about investing in a washer-dryer, or swapping a separate washing machine and tumble dryer for a space-saving machine that can do both, these are the washer-dryer features I couldn't live without.

A large-capacity drum

A large drum capacity is non-negotiable for anyone with multiple loads of laundry to get through.

Washer-dryers always have two drum capacities – one for washing and one for drying – and they can always wash more than they can dry. Washing capabilities vary between 4.5kg and 12kg, and drying capacity ranges from 2.25kg to 7kg. When choosing a washer-dryer, it's worth bearing in mind that an extra kilogram equals around five T-shirts or one large sheet.

It’s important to think about how much laundry you do - and how often - before buying a washer-dryer. The right drum capacity can make all the difference. Natalie Brown Researcher/Writer

Bigger isn’t necessarily better if you don’t fill up the drum, because the larger the washer-dryer, the more water and energy it uses.

But if, like me, you have a large household and full loads are the norm, a washing capacity of 10kg or more is more economical than running a machine with a standard 7kg wash capacity twice.

Quick wash-and-dry cycles

Most new washer-dryers feature non-stop 60-minute programs for smaller mixed loads, so you can swerve a Sunday night panic if you suddenly discover a rogue PE kit hasn’t made it into the machine.

Our highest-scoring Best Buy (at the time of writing) has a 45-minute Wash & Dry program for smaller, school-run-emergency-type loads, plus the wash-and-dry setting is one of the best we’ve seen, tackling a full load of cottons in six hours and doing a brilliant job in the process.

Sensor drying technology

Old washer-dryers ran on timers and wasted energy in the process, but most new washer-dryers come with auto-dry features and moisture sensors that detect when the load is dry.

This means the damp-versus-crispy conundrum can be avoided, and with the best machines you can rely on an accurately and evenly dried load emerging from the drum cupboard-dry and ready to be put away – or straight on. There’s no need to waste time you don’t have checking if the load is dry mid-cycle, either.

Look for features such as AEG’s ProSense technology, which automatically detects load size in order to optimise dry times. You'll find it in models such as the AEG LWR7314L4B.

Steam hygiene and stain removal modes

Kids and animals are magnets for germ and mud, making steam refresh and stain removal modes handy extras.

Steam hygiene modes claim to kill bacteria on clothes without boiling them, and freshen up items that aren’t dirty but no longer smell freshly laundered, saving the hassle of a full wash-and-dry cycle.

Bioprofile, biostage or protein eliminators are just some of the names different companies call stain-removing features, and some are designed to target specific stains. They're designed to tackle stubborn stains such as butter or oil, grass, red wine and blood, so there’s no need for elbow grease in order to pre-treat stains.

All these features vary in how effective they are – check our washer-dryer reviews to see how each one scores in our tough cleaning tests.

Smart connectivity and app notifications

Wi-fi enabled smart washer-dryers are becoming increasingly popular and allow you to set your machine through an app on your phone or tablet, or via Alexa or Google Assistant.

This technology acts as a virtual laundry assistant, allowing you to start, stop and pause cycles remotely, so you can time them to be ready when suits you. Which? doesn't recommend running your laundry appliances when you're out of the house, however, just in case something goes wrong.

These apps can also do the thinking for you by remembering your most used programs and automatically suggesting them when you’re setting your next wash.

Not all apps have the same features, so if smart connectivity is important, make sure you pick a machine with functions that you'll actually use to help lighten your load. That way, you've got a better chance of finally getting to the bottom of that pesky washing mountain.

