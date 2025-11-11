Are washer-dryers getting better?

Washer-dryers were once renowned for being poor at washing and worse at drying.

But Which? has been testing them for 50 years, and today’s models do deliver better results.

Read on to find out what's changed since over the years, and the features to look out for if you're planning on buying a washer-dryer.

Are washer-dryers any good at washing?

When we first started testing washer-dryers in 1975, we found that the Collston Commodore 2551 and the New Pol Extra Dry 75 washed as well as a washing machine.

Fifty years later, the same is true for most of the washer-dryers we’ve tested.

Of the 69 models currently on our website, 60 scored at least four out of five stars for cotton cleaning, and 52 scored four or more stars for synthetics, removing the majority of stains from grubby garments with ease.

Do washer-dryers dry clothes properly?

In the past, we’ve advised against buying a washer-dryer because they were notorious for taking a long time and doing a poor job of drying compared to a separate tumble dryer.

But things are improving – while most still do a poor job of drying compared with dedicated tumble dryers, 43 of the 69 washer-dryers we've tested (62%) score four or more stars for drying.

Our Best Buy washer-dryers dry clothes evenly and fairly quickly, producing cupboard-dry clothes straight from the drum.

Are the wash-dry programs any good?

Results vary, but since we started testing wash-dry programs in 2022, washer-dryers have scored an average four out of five stars for this cycle.

Wash-and-dry programs are generally lengthy, but most new models feature non-stop 60-minute programs for smaller mixed loads.

The wash-and-dry setting on our highest-scoring Best Buy washer-dryer is one of the best we’ve seen, tackling a full load of cottons in six hours and doing a brilliant job in the process.

Are washer-dryers worth buying?

Although niggling issues still linger, the numbers speak for themselves: washer-dryers are getting better. Natalie Brown Researcher/writer

In June 2006 we had no Best Buy washer-dryers, but in 2025 the number of models that performed well enough to earn our prestigious recommendation reached 18.

Although niggling issues still linger – they wash more than they can dry in one go, and don’t dry as quickly as a decent tumble dryer – the numbers speak for themselves: washer-dryers are getting better.

They’re cheaper, too. Back in 1975, the Collston cost £230 (equivalent to £1,797 today*), and the New Pol cost £160 (£1,250 today). And those two were among the cheapest models on the market.

Fast forward to 2025 and we have Great Value models from £329 (equivalent to just £42 in 1975) that are brilliant at cottons cleaning and drying accurately and evenly.

*Bank of England Inflation Calculator correct as of September 2025

