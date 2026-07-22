'My Volvo has broken down four times in six months'

Do you have an issue you need put right? Which? is here to help get your consumer problems sorted.



Dear Which?,

I leased a Volvo V60 from Waylands dealership in August 2025. Unfortunately, it broke down four times in the six months due to issues with the alternator belt.

After the car first broke down, the dealership said the alternator belt should be replaced and the tensioner arm upgraded. Following the second breakdown, the alternator belt and tensioner arm were again replaced. The dealership said Volvo had found another supplier due to quality issues with the previous replacement part.

During the third breakdown, a large amount of thick black smoke came from under the bonnet. At this point, I highlighted safety concerns. I explicitly asked the dealership to investigate the root cause ot the issue, rather than repeating the same repair that had taken place after the first two breakdowns.

After the fourth breakdown, which occurred in May, the alternator belt was again confirmed broken. The tensioner arm wasn't working properly.

The situation has been frustrating and hugely inconvenient. I'm a wheelchair user and need a reliable car. Due to the ongoing issues with my vehicle, I've missed a number of important personal appointments and events. This pattern is unacceptable and creates a serious safety and mobility risk for me.

Please can you explain my rights?

Chris, Surrey

Put to Rights

Hannah Downes, Which? consumer rights expert, says:



All too often, we hear from consumers who struggle to get their faulty cars repaired. But you do have rights if a garage or dealer repeatedly fails to fix the issue.

Your consumer rights depend on who you bought the car from and when the fault first occurred. You can find out your rights using our free faulty car tool.

If you bought it from a dealership and the fault occurs within the first six months of you taking possession of the vehicle, it's the dealer's responsibility to repair it within a reasonable time and without significant inconvenience to you.

If the dealer refuses to carry out the repair, you can take the car to be repaired elsewhere and claim the money back, or return the car and get a partial refund.

You can also check whether it is a member of the Motor Ombudsman. This is an alternative dispute resolution (ADR) service that can help find a resolution if you've reached a stalemate.

Which? contacted the dealership and Volvo on Chris' behalf.

Waylands told us it recognises the seriousness of the impact that the issue has had on Chris's mobility.

It told us it had followed all repair instructions issued by the manufacturer, and was working closely with Volvo on a more comprehensive investigation. It said its priority was to secure a lasting resolution for Chris as quickly as possible.

Volvo apologised for Chris's experience and said it was working with him on a resolution.

Fortunately, after months of waiting, Chris has since confirmed that his car has finally been fixed and returned to him.

How to get your faulty car repaired

If a fault occurs in the first six months of ownership, it's the dealer's responsibility to repair it within a reasonable time and without significant inconvenience to you.

If it refuses, you can take the car to be repaired elsewhere and claim the money back. You can also use an ADR scheme if the dealer is a member of the Motor Ombudsman.

Use our free faulty car tool to find out what your rights are and how to get a repair, replacement or refund.

Get in touch. If you've got a consumer rights problem you need to put right, email us at yourstory@which.co.uk

Please be aware that we can't help with or respond to every email that we receive. The inbox is monitored periodically during office hours, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.