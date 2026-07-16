Struggle to sleep in summer? Here are 8 products that could help, handpicked by our experts

When temperatures climb, getting a good night's rest isn't always easy. A noisy fan, a stuffy bedroom or bedding that traps heat can all leave you tossing and turning, while earlier sunrises and outside noise can make it harder to stay asleep.

Fortunately, our rigorous testing has identified products that can make a difference. Whether you're looking for a whisper-quiet fan, a lightweight summer duvet or a sleep mask that feels cool on the skin, our recommendations have you covered.

Below, we've rounded up some of the sleep products that impressed our experts the most. Unlike many review sites, we buy every product we test rather than accepting freebies from manufacturers, so you can trust our recommendations.

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Which? Best Buy and Great Value picks that soared through our lab tests

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1. A super-quiet fan that’s perfect for sleeping (85%, Best Buy)

A fan can make a hot bedroom far more comfortable, but not if it's noisy enough to keep you awake. This Which? Best Buy is the quietest fan we've tested, producing a pleasant, consistent breeze without the distracting hum of many rival models.

Sam Morris, Which? senior researcher/writer, says: 'For every fan we test, we use a decibel meter to measure noise at both low and high settings, alongside a panel of testers who assess whether the sound is smooth or distracting. On its lowest speeds, noise from this model was barely detectable.'

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2. Secure, adjustable ear plugs for bedtime (89%, Best Buy)

Coming joint-top in our latest round of testing, these ear plugs were our testers' favourite for blocking out night-time noise. The design keeps them snugly in place overnight without digging into the ear.

Louise Sayers, Which? senior researcher/writer, says: 'If you're looking for a pair of ear plugs that can do more than just help you sleep, these are well worth considering. The adjustable noise reduction makes them a versatile option for everything from commuting and travelling to concerts, as well as quieter nights at home.'

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3. A pillow that stays pleasantly cool through the night (73%)

Your pillow might not be the first thing you think about on warm nights, but if it traps heat around your head and neck, it can make it much harder to drift off. This was one of the coolest pillows we tested, while also providing good neck support.

Chris Brookes, Which? senior researcher/writer, says: 'A pillow can feel perfect for one person and completely wrong for another, which is why we don't rely on a single tester. We ask dozens of people who sleep on their back, side and front to rate every pillow for comfort and neck support, giving us a much more balanced picture. If you're looking for a pillow that feels fresh on warm nights, this one is certainly worth considering.'

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4. A cosy, affordable summer duvet (80%)

If you find yourself kicking off your duvet during the night, only to wake up feeling chilly a few hours later, a summer duvet could be just what you need. With a 4.5 tog rating, meaning it's designed for warmer weather, this model is our lowest-priced synthetic duvet.

Louise Sayers, Which? senior researcher/writer, says: 'Comfort is subjective, so we don't rely on one person's opinion when testing duvets. In fact, we ask 40 testers to sleep under every duvet and tell us how comfortable it feels, whether the weight is right and how it compares with the others on test. This duvet is a good choice for summer, but make sure you wash it carefully, as the filling is prone to flattening in the washing machine.'

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After more brilliant recommendations? See 8 products our testers fell in love with (and why you might too)

5. The most comfortable summer feather duvet we've tested (78%)

If you like the feel of a feather duvet, switching to a lighter tog can help you stay comfortable when the temperature rises. While this duvet doesn't quite match the comfort of the best winter and all-season duvets in our tests, it's a strong performer for warmer weather, and the feathers stayed perfectly plump after our wash tests.

Louise Sayers, Which? senior researcher/writer, says: 'When reviewing duvets, we don't just ask people whether a duvet feels comfortable. We also weigh every model, inspect its quality and wash it according to the care instructions before checking for loose stitching, wear and changes to the filling. That combination of lab testing and real-world use helps us separate the genuinely good duvets from those that only make a good first impression.'

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6. A cold mattress that provides good spinal support (78%, Best Buy, Great Value, Eco Buy)

This mattress offers excellent body support, regardless of the position you sleep in – good news if you tend to move around throughout the night. We classify it as a cold mattress, so it's ideal if you prefer a cooler feel when getting into bed.

Lisa Galliers, Which? principal researcher, says: 'The fabric cover of this mattress is reasonably breathable, so even if you do sweat, the mattress shouldn’t become overly damp with perspiration.'

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7. A portable air conditioner offering fast, effective cooling (78%, Best Buy)

If a fan isn't enough to keep you cool, a portable air conditioner can lower the temperature of your room before you go to bed. This Which? Best Buy cools quickly, spreading cold air throughout the room.

Patrick Gallagher, Which? writer/researcher, says: 'If you need to cool an entire room rather than just yourself, a portable air conditioner is in a different league to a fan. What impressed us about this model was how quickly it transformed our test room into a comfortable space, while keeping the temperature even throughout.'

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8. A premium silk sleep mask that feels cool on the skin (95%, Best Buy)

Early summer sunrises can leave you waking up long before your alarm, especially if your curtains or blinds don't completely block out the light. In our tests, this premium silk sleep mask blocked out all light and earned our Best Buy recommendation. Made of silk, it also feels cool on the skin.

Louise Sayers, Which? senior researcher/writer, says: 'This mask excelled across the board. It's pricier than most of the sleep masks we've tested, but if you're happy to invest more in your sleep, it's a worthwhile upgrade.'

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Want more expert recommendations? Check out 'The best we've ever tested' – 6 products that scored 100% in Which? expert tests