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Renters’ Rights Act: what’s changing for landlords and tenants today

Rental reforms are here - what’s changing and why it matters
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

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Today marks a big day for both renters and private landlords as the Renters’ Rights Act comes into force - a Bill designed by the government to “secure a fairer future for 11 million private renters in England”. So is it just good news for tenants? Or are there any wins for landlords?

In this episode of Which? Money, our property expert, Sam Wilson, explains some of the key changes that are being brought in to improve standards for renters, including the abolition of Section 21 no-fault evictions, the introduction of rolling contracts as standard, and rent increases limited to once per year.

Plus, property expert and developer Marta de Sousa discusses whether landlords will leave the market in protest, and whether this could ultimately push rents up by reducing available rental stock.

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