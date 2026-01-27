The UK's most (and least) loved cars

Getting a steer on what real owners think about their car is a crucial factor in choosing your next big purchase.

We’ve done the heavy lifting with our huge annual car survey and can reveal what owners think about over 190 popular models from the last 20 years.

Read on to find out how your current (or next) car fared.

Best cars for 2026: see the cars that aced our tough and independent lab tests

Results in full: how did your car fare?

Use the search bar in the table below to find your car of choice.

Log in to your Which? account to unlock the results, or join Which? today to get instant access.

Car

Customer score Sample size

Sign up to reveal Get instant access to this and all our scores and recommendations Unlock table Digital £8.99 per month, cancel any time. Already a member? Log in

Survey conducted online April-June 2025 including 63,334 owners. Customer scores based on a combination of how satisfied people are with their car and how likely they are to recommend it to others.

Favourite fuel types

With pure petrol and diesel cars being removed from the new car market from 2030 onwards, it’s worth getting a steer from current owners of the next generation of legal engine types to see how it’s going for them.

Generally, it’s good news for the engine types that will be legal to sell from 2030. Full hybrids (cars with short electric-only range, sometimes called ‘self-charging’ hybrids) sit at the top of the table, with an 87% customer score. These are followed closely by electric-range extenders on 84% (where electric motors drive the car but an engine is also present purely to charge the battery) and pure battery electric cars on 83%.

Plug-in hybrids (a mix of plug-in battery electric and pure fossil fuel) were mid-table on 80%, just ahead of petrol and diesel cars at 78%.

These satisfaction figures mostly marry up to our reliability data that shows full hybrids are the most reliable type of car by far, with petrol and electric tied in second place. Down in fourth are PHEVs and diesels, which are the joint least reliable fuel type according to our survey.

