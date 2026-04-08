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Should you swap your hearing aid for hearing glasses?

They're designed to be a more stylish alternative to regular hearing aids – but they won't work for everyone
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

You know what a hearing aid is. But hearing aid glasses could be game-changing for those who need to hear more clearly.

In this episode of Which? Shorts, we explain what hearing glasses are. They’re a relatively new addition to the market, aimed at offering a more stylish alternative to hearing aids to help those with mild to moderate hearing loss hear and see more clearly – with just one product. But just how effective and cost-effective are they?

This episode is read by James Rowe and is based on an article written by Joanna Pearl, originally published in the April issue of Which? magazine.

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