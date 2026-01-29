Hearing aid glasses: could they work for you?

Hearing aid glasses (or audio glasses) are among newer technologies being positioned as an alternative for people who might not yet be ready for traditional hearing aids - but there are plenty of pros and cons to consider.

Around 18 million people in the UK are deaf, or have hearing loss or tinnitus, according to hearing charity RNID, while only three million of the 10 million people who could benefit from hearing aids use them.

Some of these people may not realise they have hearing loss, but others are put off using hearing aids because of the stigma that surrounds them. Unlike glasses, which are widely accepted and can even be considered a fashion statement, hearing aids are often seen as embarrassing to wear or a sign of getting old.

While there’s some evidence that attitudes are changing, 11% of people in a 2024 RNID survey said they would prefer to live with hearing loss rather than wear hearing aids. And 19% of those surveyed said they wouldn’t want to wear hearing aids because they might make them look old, while 18% were concerned that people might make fun of them.

A product launched last year could help to overcome this. Nuance Audio combines hearing aids with glasses by integrating them into the frame, which makes them virtually unnoticeable. You can choose to have prescription lenses, so if you already need to wear glasses, they can address both your vision and hearing needs in one.

They’re one of a growing number of over-the-counter hearing products on the market and are the main hearing aid glasses option currently available.

Nuance Audio may also be a solution for people who find hearing aids uncomfortable to wear or too fiddly to use regularly. They tend to be cheaper than hearing aids bought privately, too. However, they're not right for everyone with hearing loss.

They're not designed to offer all of the same features as hearing aids, and they have significant downsides, but they can help some people. We asked three audiology experts for their views and advice.

Pros and cons of hearing aid glasses at a glance

Pros

More discreet than traditional hearing aids – hearing technology is built in to the frame of the glasses, helping reduce stigma.

Can combine vision and hearing correction in one product if you need prescription lenses.

May encourage people to take action sooner if they’re reluctant to wear conventional hearing aids.

Comfortable for some users, as there’s no speaker sitting inside the ear.

Useful in specific situations such as restaurants, family gatherings, or watching TV.

Can be switched on only when needed, rather than worn all day.

Over-the-counter product – no audiology appointment required to buy.

Generally cheaper than private hearing aids, with prices from around £1,000.

Cons

Only suitable for mild to moderate hearing loss.

Not suitable for one-sided or asymmetric hearing loss, as settings can’t be customised for each ear.

Don’t offer the full range of features available with traditional hearing aids.

Shorter battery life than most rechargeable hearing aids – often less than a full day.

Less personalised amplification, so they won’t perform as well as tailored hearing aids.

If they break, you lose both hearing aid and glasses while they’re being repaired.

Require a compatible smartphone and app, so you need to be reasonably tech-savvy.

Reported connection problems and potential app issues.

Could become redundant if your hearing loss progresses and you need full hearing aids.

Not ideal for continuous, all-day hearing support.

Live well and stay healthy free newsletter Sign up for our Healthy Living newsletter, it's free. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

How do hearing aid glasses work?

Directional microphones are built in to the frame of the glasses to pick up the sounds around you. Open-ear speakers in the arms amplify the sounds you need to hear more clearly.

They can help you hear in a range of situations, such as in a busy restaurant, at family gatherings or in a noisy office. These are often the times when people first notice they have hearing loss, when conversation can be hard to hear while background noise seems louder. This can make social situations difficult and tiring, leaving you feeling excluded and isolated.

To use the glasses, you need the Nuance Audio app for iPhone or Android. After pairing them with your phone, the app lets you choose from four preset profiles (A, B, C or D) according to your hearing needs. You can also select how much background noise you want to hear and switch between different modes, depending on whether you just need to hear conversation or a wider range of sounds.

The battery is claimed to last for eight hours with continuous use under ‘normal use conditions’ but could last less than six hours in noisy environments with the glasses set to the most power-draining settings.

They are simply recharged on a designated charging pad.

If you buy the glasses through Nuance Audio, you have 30 days to try them and return them if you change your mind.

Do Apple AirPods Pro work as hearing aids? Find out more

Who do hearing aid glasses suit?

Hearing aid glasses are only for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. They’re not suitable if you only have hearing loss in one ear or asymmetric hearing loss, as the settings can’t be customised for each ear like regular hearing aids.

They can be more comfortable than hearing aids for some people, as they don’t have a speaker that goes in your ear.

One of the biggest benefits of products like Nuance Audio is that people who might otherwise be reluctant to get hearing aids are more likely to use them.

‘We know that lots of people who could benefit from hearing aids aren’t always using them, so we welcome products that could help people take action on their hearing loss sooner,’ said Franki Oliver, audiology manager at RNID.

‘Hearing aids are linked to improved quality of life, boost physical, emotional and mental wellbeing, and reduce the risks of loneliness and isolation. It’s important that people take action when they first notice hearing loss, as there’s evidence to suggest that the earlier you get them the more benefit you can derive from them.’

They’re particularly useful for people who notice that they’re struggling to hear in specific situations, such as when they’re in a restaurant or watching TV, as they can be turned on just in those moments. However, for more continuous use, hearing aids are likely to be more suitable.

‘While most people probably turn on Nuance only when they need it, if you find you’re wanting to use them more and more, it’s time to look at upgrading to hearing aids,’ advised Richard Neale, head of audiology at Harrolds Opticians & Audiologists.

He adds: ‘Regular hearing aids will be the better solution in most cases, but the glasses do provide an option for those who are not quite ready for hearing aids.’

Find out which are the best private hearing aid providers, according to Which? research

What are the downsides?

The battery life between charges is shorter than with regular rechargeable hearing aids, which can last for a whole day of use.

Also, as they’re not tailored to your individual hearing loss, they won’t do as good a job of helping you hear as hearing aids would.

There are also disadvantages to having your hearing aids tied to your glasses: ‘If your hearing aids break, you’ll be without your glasses while they’re being repaired, and vice versa. If you have prescription glasses, you might have to go without them if the hearing aids need fixing,’ pointed out audiologist Louise Overton.

Another downside is that you need to wear hearing aids for at least four hours a day for your brain to adapt to using them and then maintain this, according to research. If you’re using hearing aid glasses intermittently, you’re less likely to adapt and get the maximum benefit from them.

Bear in mind that if you decide to invest in hearing aid glasses but find you soon need to upgrade to regular hearing aids, they could quickly become redundant.

A number of reviews of the Nuance Audio app on the Google Play store have also reported problems, including a range of glitches and the glasses not staying connected.

What it’s like to use audio glasses - user experiences

Anita Wilson wearing her Nuance Audio glasses, pictured with her grandchildren

Anita Wilson, 82, from Buckinghamshire has had Nuance Audio glasses for six months

‘I’d thought for a long time that I was struggling to hear things in company, but I didn’t realise it was happening to begin with,’ said Anita. ‘When I was talking to people, I would say I couldn’t hear what they were saying because of the background noise. I didn’t know I needed help with it, as it creeps up on you.’

When I’m with people, I can concentrate on the person I’m talking to says Anita Wilson

Anita had a hearing test before the glasses were fitted for her at her local Harrolds store. As she only wears glasses for reading, her £1,100 Nuance Audio glasses have plain lenses, although prescription lenses can be added later if required.

‘When I’m with people, I can concentrate on the person I’m talking to,' Anita commented. ‘I wore them to my son’s wedding when I’d only had them for a few weeks and that was really good.'

She added: 'As it's all new to me, I need to learn how best to use them – and the app – to get the full benefit.' She plans to go back to the store to get further help with the settings.

Brian Nelson, 78, from Gloucester swapped his hearing aids for audio glasses

Brian had expensive (£3,000) hearing aids for his mild hearing loss, but found they were irritating his ear, so he changed to audio glasses instead.

He bought them from Vision Express with varifocal lenses that darken in sunlight, picking the more modern style. He mainly uses them for socialising in noisy places and he controls volume and microphone settings via the app, although usually leaves them as they are.

The battery charge doesn’t last the whole day, but it suits my needs. Brian Nelson

He says: ‘The glasses are heavier than my normal glasses but comfortable enough. The battery charge doesn’t last the whole day, which would be an issue for a working person, but it suits my needs. They aren’t as adjustable as my original hearing aids - for example, you can’t adjust the volume separately for each ear - but I’d say the difference in sound quality is marginal.’

Can short-sightedness really improve with age? Find out more

Mark Whistler, 70, from Surrey bought Nuance Audio glasses but later sold them

Mark wasn’t finding that his traditional hearing aids were improving his mild to moderate hearing loss enough, and decided to try Nuance Audio glasses, also from Vision Express.

Mark socialises in busy restaurants a lot, and found the glasses made a difference, receiving compliments on the look of them.

Not being a wearer of spectacles ordinarily, I more than often found I’d left them at home! Mark Whistler

But he decided to sell them on eBay: ‘Not being a wearer of spectacles ordinarily, I more than often found I’d left them at home!

'I’d moved to another area and decided to go to a different audiologist to try more expensive hearing aids instead. These have made a fantastic difference to my hearing.’

He added: ‘I actually think my AirPods - priced around £200 - provided a better hearing experience than the £1,000 Nuance Audio glasses, but it looks odd to wear them in social situations.’

Where can you buy hearing aid glasses?

As Nuance Audio is designed to be an over-the-counter product that you can set up yourself, you don’t need to see an audiologist to get them.

In January 2025, the UK government issued guidance to businesses on scenarios in which selling hearing aids directly to consumers is allowed under existing regulations, giving them the green light to do so. As a result, Nuance Audio and other over-the-counter hearing solutions have become available.

You can currently buy them at larger optician chains, including Boots Opticians , Vision Express and David Clulow , as well as from smaller chains and independents, and online retailers, including directly from Nuance Audio.

Harrolds Opticians and Audiologists is an early independent provider of Nuance Audio glasses in the UK and also fits them for customers. High‑street opticians such as Boots and Vision Express can fit prescription lenses and demonstrate Nuance Audio glasses in‑store, but a full hearing test isn't routinely included in the purchase. If you want a more in‑depth hearing assessment, you can book a separate appointment with audiology services such as Boots Hearingcare.

How much do hearing aid glasses cost?

Nuance Audio usually costs from around £1,000, with or without prescription lenses, but discounts might be available.

This is significantly less than most people pay when buying standalone hearing aids privately. According to our research, a pair of hearing aids would set you back around £2,850 on average. If you factor in the cost of glasses as well, you could make a hefty saving compared with buying the products separately.

Read more on hearing aid prices in our expert-led guide

Considering hearing aid glasses?

It’s always best to get a professional hearing test, which is free through the NHS and many private providers, before deciding to buy products like Nuance Audio. This will rule out any other issues with your ears or any medical reason for your hearing loss. It will also help you determine which Nuance Audio profile is best for you if you end up buying the product.

You can check your hearing using a hearing test on the RNID website , too. Bear in mind that it’s important to see a hearing care professional whenever you notice a change in your hearing.

Richard Neale recommends trying them at a retailer before you buy. ‘Getting a pair on your face and listening to them is really powerful,’ he said. ‘It’s worth knowing that after that first demo there may still be some fine-tuning you can do with the app, so it doesn’t need to be perfect initially.’

Read our expert review of the latest Apple AirPods Pro 3

What other over-the-counter hearing aids are available?

Apple AirPods Pro 3 now include a hearing aid feature for people with mild to moderate hearing loss. It uses the results from a hearing test you can take using the AirPods and your iPhone or iPad, or the results from a professional hearing test.

Pick up Apple AirPods Pro 3 SQUIRREL_TEXT_50023314

Doro, which is known for its simple mobile phones, also offers earbuds to help you hear better – the HearingBuds.

Cheap hearing aid glasses are available from online retailers such as Amazon, but you should avoid buying any hearing product from an unreliable source.

‘You need to be really careful where you get your devices from,’ warned Franki Oliver. ‘There are things out there marketed as hearing aids but there is evidence that suggests some over-the-counter or direct-to-consumer products may not be adhering to safety regulations, so may be unsafe for your ears or not give you the biggest benefit.’

Hidden Hearing sells spectacle hearing aids, but these are only for conductive hearing loss, which doesn’t apply to most people.

Meta’s AI-powered smart glasses, which were launched last year, have an in-lens display. They let you see live captions in real time to help you understand conversations you’re struggling to hear. A software update is also being rolled out that will add 'Conversation Focus' – a feature that lets you amplify the voice of the person you’re speaking to. Watch this space.