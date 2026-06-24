Sneaky special offer emails lead to suspicious survey websites

Emails claiming to be sent on behalf of the AA, B&Q, Boots and the RAC lead to dodgy websites that harvest data and promote various special offers.

After inspecting the websites, we found a disclaimer confirming that the sites are not associated with the brands they're promoting. But these websites encourage you to complete surveys, which will collect key information about you. Oddly, the websites then send you to another website where you can buy the discounted product, but with no mention of the brand that initially lured you in.

Read on to understand how this sneaky web of lies could lead to a nasty scam.

Outsmart the fraudsters free newsletter Sign up for our free Scam Alerts service. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

Sneaky scam emails

A dodgy email offering a discount on a blood pressure monitor at Boots

All the emails include convincing branding, and either claim you have a discount code for an item or offer product giveaways.

They contain links to websites that ask you to complete a survey. In doing so, you will hand over key information that could be used to curate a targeted scam against you at a later date.

In one example, the email states: ‘B&Q has reserved a personal 50% discount code for your next purchase’. It then provides a link for you to complete a survey under the pretence that your survey reward will be a portable air conditioner – a tempting product that's in high demand during the current heatwave.

Other emails we found include:

a Boots-branded email offering a 60% discount on a blood pressure monitor

an AA-branded email saying you can claim 60% off a dash cam

an RAC-branded email claiming you’re eligible for 60% off an RAC tyre inflator.

A dodgy website offering a discount on a dash camera at the AA

We found that the websites were created either this year or last year, which is typically a sign of a dodgy site. We also found some suspicious reviews where the same profile photos were used across the various websites, but under different usernames.

The same image used in multiple reviews under different names on websites using the AA, B&Q, Boots and RAC branding

After completing the survey on each site, you’re taken to a website that has nothing to do with the initial brands in the emails, which features numerous products for sale.

Trustpilot reviews of this website complain of receiving emails ‘posing as BT’, and being charged for more items than ordered. Other complaints claim the items are different from what was advertised, and items are not arriving.

One reviewer mentioned buying a dash cam that was ‘poor quality’ with ‘incomprehensible instructions’, and that it was suggested that it was endorsed by the AA and RAC.

Spot and report dodgy emails and websites

Some signs that an email or a website might be suspicious include:

offers that are too good to be true

being rushed or pressured to make a decision

poor spelling and grammar

negative online reviews across multiple platforms

lack of a privacy policy, terms and conditions or a 'contact us' page

being sent from a random email address.

Report dodgy emails by forwarding them to report@phishing.gov.uk, and report websites to the National Cyber Security Centre .

If you've lost money to a scam or spotted an unauthorised transaction on your account, contact your bank immediately using the phone number on the back of your card.

Scams should also be reported to Report Fraud , or by calling the police on 101 if you live in Scotland.