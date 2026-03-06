The benefits and discounts available to parents

From childcare and school uniforms to days out and travel, raising children comes with a long list of costs.

A range of benefits, grants and discounts exist to help families manage these expenses, but many parents miss out simply because they don’t realise what they’re entitled to.

Here, Which? rounds up the key benefits, grants and discounts available to parents, and explain who can claim them.

Benefits you can claim

A number of benefits are available to help with the cost of raising children, particularly for families on lower incomes.

Child benefit

Child benefit is the main payment available to parents. It is paid for every child from birth until they are at least 16 years old, or up to age 20 if they stay in approved education or training.

In 2025-26, child benefit is £26.05 a week for the eldest or only child and £17.25 for additional children. These rates are due to rise to £27.05 and £17.90 from April 2026. There is no limit to the number of children you can claim for, although some higher earners may have to repay part of it through the high income child benefit charge.

Find out more: child benefit rates and calculator 2025-26

Universal Credit

If you’re unemployed, off work due to sickness, or have a low income, and have less than £16,000 in savings, you could be eligible for Universal Credit.

The benefit includes monthly payments of up to £339 for a first child and £292.81 for a second child, depending on their birth date.

These additional amounts are generally limited to two children, although this will be lifted from April 2026.

Families in Scotland on low incomes may also qualify for the Scottish child payment, which currently provides £27.15 a week for every child under the age of 16.

Find out more: two-child benefit cap to be lifted from April 2026

Maternity and parental support

Parents may also be entitled to financial support around the birth or adoption of a child.

Statutory maternity pay (SMP)

SMP is a legal entitlement for employees and workers lasting up to 39 weeks. You receive 90% of average earnings for the first six weeks, then £187.18 or 90% of earnings if lower, for the remaining 33 weeks (rising to £194.32 from April 2026).

To qualify, you must have worked for the same employer for 26 weeks by the 15th week before your due date, earning an average of £125 per week (rising to £129 in April 2026).

SMP is taxed via payroll and can be topped up by your employer.

Find out more: maternity and paternity leave explained

Maternity allowance

If you do not qualify for SMP, you may be able to claim maternity allowance instead. This is paid by the government rather than an employer and usually lasts for up to 39 weeks.

Payments are currently £187.18 a week (rising to £194.32 in April) or 90% of your average earnings if that is lower.

Find out more:

Paternity and shared parental leave

Eligible fathers or partners can take up to two weeks of Statutory Paternity Leave following the birth or adoption of a child. Statutory Paternity Pay is currently £187.18 a week or 90% of average earnings if lower.

Parents may also be able to share leave through Shared Parental Leave, which allows couples to split up to 50 weeks of leave and 37 weeks of pay during the first year after their child is born.

Free NHS care

Those who are pregnant can receive free NHS prescriptions and dental treatment during pregnancy and for 12 months after giving birth.

Your child will also be entitled to free NHS prescriptions and dental care until at least age 16, or up to age 18 if they remain in full-time education.

Sure Start Maternity Grant

Some families may also qualify for a Sure Start Maternity Grant, which is a one-off payment of £500 to help towards the cost of having a child.

You will usually qualify if you are expecting your first child or a multiple birth and receive certain benefits. Claims can be made from 11 weeks before the due date until six months after the birth.

Families in Scotland may instead be able to claim the Best Start Pregnancy and Baby Payment, which is worth £767.50 for a first child and £383.75 for subsequent children

Help with childcare costs

Childcare is one of the biggest expenses for many families, but several schemes exist to help reduce the cost.

Tax-free childcare

Tax-free childcare is a digital childcare account where the government provides a 25% top-up, adding £2 for every £8 you contribute to registered providers such as nurseries, childminders, and after-school clubs.

Eligible parents can receive up to £2,000 annually per child until age 11, or up to £4,000 until age 16 for children with disabilities, to help manage childcare costs.

Find out more: tax-free childcare and help with childcare costs

30 hours of free childcare

Working parents may also be able to access government-funded childcare, although the schemes differ depending on where you live in the UK.

England: Eligible working parents can receive up to 30 hours of funded childcare a week during term time. The scheme now covers children from nine months old up to school age, depending on eligibility.

Eligible working parents can receive up to 30 hours of funded childcare a week during term time. The scheme now covers children from nine months old up to school age, depending on eligibility. Scotland: Children aged three to five are entitled to around 30 hours of funded childcare each week during term time. Some two-year-olds can also qualify if their family receives certain benefits.

Children aged three to five are entitled to around 30 hours of funded childcare each week during term time. Some two-year-olds can also qualify if their family receives certain benefits. Wales: All three and four-year-olds can receive up to 30 hours of early education and childcare a week through the Childcare Offer for Wales, depending on parental working hours.

All three and four-year-olds can receive up to 30 hours of early education and childcare a week through the Childcare Offer for Wales, depending on parental working hours. Northern Ireland: Children aged three and four can access funded preschool education, typically around 12.5 hours per week during term time.

Support for parents with disabled children

Benefits are available to help parents with the extra costs of having a disability, and these include:

Disability living allowance (DLA)

This is a disability benefit for children and provides between £29.20 and £187.45 per week to help with the extra costs of caring for a child under 16 with disabilities or mobility issues. The amount you receive is dependent on the level of support your child needs.

To qualify, the child must require significantly more care or supervision than a peer of the same age and meet all specific residency and eligibility requirements.

When a child turns 16, they are usually invited to apply for personal independence payment (PIP), which is the equivalent benefit for adults.

Disabled facilities grants

Disabled Facilities Grants help fund home adaptations for children with disabilities. These grants can pay for modifications such as installing ramps, widening doorways or adapting bathrooms.

Maximum grant amounts are £30,000 in England, £36,000 in Wales and £25,000 in Northern Ireland. Scotland does not operate Disabled Facilities Grants and instead provides support for home adaptations through local council schemes.

Help with school uniform costs

Some support is available to help families with the cost of school uniforms and equipment.

In Wales, families receiving certain benefits may be eligible for the School Essentials Grant, which provides £125 per child and £200 for pupils entering Year 7.

Scotland offers a school clothing grant, typically worth at least £120 for primary pupils and £150 for secondary pupils, although the exact amount can vary by council. Families may also qualify for the Best Start School Age Payment, worth £319.80, to help with the costs of starting school.

In Northern Ireland, parents on low incomes may be able to apply for a Uniform Grant through the Education Authority.

England does not have a national uniform grant scheme, although some councils and schools offer hardship funds or second-hand uniform schemes.

Help with food costs

Some support is also available to help families manage the cost of food.

Free school meals

England: While all children in Reception through Year 2 currently receive free school lunches, eligibility will expand in the 2026-27 school year to include all children in households receiving Universal Credit. For those in Year 3 or above, you'll need to be claiming certain benefits.

While all children in Reception through Year 2 currently receive free school lunches, eligibility will expand in the 2026-27 school year to include all children in households receiving Universal Credit. For those in Year 3 or above, you'll need to be claiming certain benefits. Wales: All children in primary school in Wales are eligible for Universal Free School Meals. For your child to qualify for free school meals in secondary school, you must claim certain benefits.

All children in primary school in Wales are eligible for Universal Free School Meals. For your child to qualify for free school meals in secondary school, you must claim certain benefits. Scotland: All children in primary 1 to 5 who attend a school funded by the Scottish Government or run by a local authority get free school lunches. For your child to qualify for free school meals in primary 6 and 7 and in high school, you'll need to claim certain benefits.

Healthy Start Scheme

If you're pregnant or have a child under four years old, you can also take part in the Healthy Start scheme. It provides a prepaid card loaded with £4.25 per week during pregnancy and £8.50 per week in the first year, towards milk, fruit and vegetables and infant formula milk. You can also get vitamin coupons.

In Scotland, the Best Start Foods scheme provides similar support to help families buy healthy food during pregnancy and when children are young.

Find out more: cheapest supermarkets 2026

Transport and travel discounts

Families may also be able to reduce transport costs through school travel schemes and rail discounts.

Free school travel

Children of compulsory school age can get free transport to school if their nearest suitable school is over two miles away, depending on their age.

Eligibility also extends to children who don’t have a safe walking route or cannot walk to school due to special educational needs, disabilities, or mobility issues. You have to apply through your local council.

Family and friends railcard

Parents travelling with children may also benefit from the Family and Friends Railcard. This gives adults one-third off most rail fares and children 60% off when travelling together.

The railcard costs £35 a year.

Perks for entertainment

Alongside government support, many companies offer discounts and deals that can help families save money on days out and activities.



Cheap cinema tickets

Major cinema chains offer discounted family screenings during school holidays. Cineworld’s Movies for Juniors costs £3.99, while Odeon Kids offers tickets from £2.75. Vue’s Mighty Mornings feature seats for £2.49 when booked online. Many cinemas also offer discounted, baby-friendly screenings with dimmed sound and raised lighting.

Find out more: cheap and free things to do during the school holidays

Free entry for children to days out and attractions

A lot of UK attractions, including zoos, National Trust properties, and museums, allow children under five (or under three) to enter for free, meaning you only need to pay for adult tickets.

Family passes to attractions also tend to be cheaper than buying tickets separately, making it cheaper to go.

Kids eat for £1 or free

Many supermarkets and high-street restaurant chains offer discounted or free meals for families during school holidays. Offers typically include ‘Kids Eat Free’ deals with the purchase of an adult main meal or children's portions priced as low as £1. These deals aim to help families manage their food budgets during school breaks when free school meals are unavailable.

Which? regularly updates our guide with the latest promotions during the school holidays.