School uniform savings: 10 tips from parents and Which? experts

With the summer holidays underway, many parents are already eyeing the cost of September’s school uniforms.

Rising prices over recent years mean the back-to-school shop is putting extra pressure on household budgets.

Here, we share tried-and-tested tips from parents at Which? to help you cut the cost of school uniforms this year and beyond.

1. Snap up supermarket savings

Major UK supermarkets often cut the cost of their basic uniform pieces. Some offers are available for the entire summer, while others are only for a limited time.

Current or upcoming offers:

Morrisons – 25% off Nutmeg school uniform for More Card holders, in store and online, 7-20 July.

Tesco – 25% off for Clubcard holders, running 22-27 July.

Aldi – £5 uniform bundle, in store from 29 June, while stocks last.

Lidl – £5 uniform bundle, in store from 3 July, while stocks last.

Recent discounts that have ended:

Sainsbury’s – most recent 20% off offer ran 18-22 June, but basics start from £3 all year.

Asda – most recent 20% off offer ran 23-29 June, but low-cost basics start from £3 all year.

2. Time it right to avoid waste

'If your child has a growth spurt, you may waste your money, so hold off until they’re nearly ready to return — especially for things like school shoes,' says Jenny Harby, Which? home channel news editor.

It can be tempting to get the school shop done early but, if your child grows over the summer, you could end up wasting money.

While it’s worth snapping up deals, you don’t need to buy everything straight away – particularly fitted items such as shoes, trousers and skirts.

Buying closer to the start of term helps make sure everything still fits.

3. Don't feel pressured to buy everything new

'If your child still fits into last year's clothes, don't feel like you have to go out and buy new just because it's the start of a new school year. Just buy what you need, when you need it,' adds Jenny.

It’s easy to feel pressured to buy a whole new uniform each year, but you don’t have to replace everything. If your child’s uniform still fits and is in good condition, you can save money by topping up only the essentials.

The same applies to other school items such as pencil cases, lunchboxes and bags – if they’re still usable, there’s no need to replace them.

4. Size up and bulk buy

'Parents should always try and buy a size bigger where they can. This will help children get maximum wear out of it, particularly when your child is younger and prone to growing quickly,' says mum-of-two Lisa Galliers, principal researcher at Which?.

Buying a size up can make uniforms last longer, especially for younger children who tend to grow quickly.

Caterina Ciccone, consumer research executive at Which? and mum of two, also recommends checking sizing charts in centimetres or inches before buying — especially when shopping online.

Ellie Simmonds, senior researcher at Which?, says bulk buying can also help for basics like polo shirts and jumpers, particularly for families with multiple children who can pass items down. But for seasonal pieces like summer dresses or winter coats, it’s wise to buy more cautiously, as they may be outgrown before the next school year.

5. Shop second-hand

'Use online marketplaces such as Vinted, eBay and Facebook Marketplace. You can often find brand new items still with their labels on at a fraction of the price they'd be in the shops. You can also set up alerts for the specific items you're looking for. I've saved a small fortune on school shoes using Vinted alone,' says Natalie Brown, Which? writer and mum of four.

With kids growing so quickly, parents often find themselves with piles of clothes that they can no longer use. If you have friends or family with older children at the same school, ask about hand-me-downs. Often, parents are only too happy to offload clothes sustainably.

There are several websites, such as Uniformly , which are like eBay , Vinted and Depop , but specifically for school uniforms. Local online marketplaces or parent forums are also often full of barely worn school uniforms at bargain prices.

A quick scour of your local charity shop could also reap rewards. Charity shops often pull out school uniform stock over the summer months.

6. Label everything

'If you have multiple kids, put only their last name on the label, as this will save money rather than buying individual name labels for each child. Labels are often cheaper if you buy in bulk. It also means you can pass them down,' says Ellie Simmonds, mum of three.

Labelling your child’s clothes clearly won’t save you money at the till, but it can prevent you having to replace lost items later on. Unmarked clothing and school kit are much harder to recover once they end up in lost property

Label everything – not just uniform, but bags, stationery and lunchboxes too. You can choose stick-on or iron-on labels for ease, or use a permanent marker for a cheaper option.

7. Ask your school about swap schemes

'At my kids' school, they have a uniform giveaway about twice a year where anything that has been in lost property for ages is up for grabs. So that's my tip! One day, I might find my children's 100 jumpers they have discarded somewhere in the school!' says dad-of-two Matthew Jenkin, senior content writer for Which? Money.

Many schools offer swap shops or giveaways using donated or lost property. Some areas also run uniform exchanges – so it’s worth asking your school what’s available or suggesting a swap shop if there isn't one already.

8. Cut branded uniform costs

Some schools require certain branded uniform items, which can push up costs.

The government’s Children’s Wellbeing and Schools Bill is set to limit schools to requiring no more than three branded items as part of a uniform. Secondary and middle schools can require a fourth if it’s a branded tie, and any branded item must be low-cost and long-lasting. The government hopes to introduce the new rules by September 2026.

In the meantime, it’s worth checking your school’s uniform policy and only buying badged items where necessary. For example, if unbranded shirts, polo shirts, trousers or skirts are allowed, you could save money by buying these from a supermarket.

If your school has a branded blazer, see if an iron-on badge is an option. Many schools sell emblems separately, which can be reused as your child grows. If your school doesn’t offer this, you could ask for it to be introduced.

9. See if you can claim a uniform grant

Depending on your income and where in the UK you live, you could be eligible for a school uniform grant worth up to £200.

Grant schemes differ across the UK, so check your local authority’s website and search your postcode to see what you could get. If you live in England, contact your local council to see if there is support in your area. There are separate schemes for Scotland , Wales and Northern Ireland .

Some members of the Schoolwear Association offer interest-free payment plans, so it's worth asking your school or local uniform supplier what help is available.

10. Look after uniform to make it last

'Where possible, try and go for more natural fabrics, especially if using a tumble dryer. They can be dried at a slightly higher temperature and are a bit more resistant to holes, so it could mean you buy less in the long run. You should always check the label,' says Caterina Ciccone.

Looking after your child’s uniform properly can help you avoid extra costs.

Washing whites separately, using bio detergent and sticking to low tumble-drying settings, helps prevent damage and shrinkage.

Choosing more durable fabrics can also reduce how often you need to replace clothes – and makes it easier to pass them on when your child outgrows them.