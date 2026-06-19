The best destinations in the world aren’t where you’d expect, according to thousands of visitors

The top-rated places in our destination surveys may surprise you.



For example, the number one destination in our European city survey is not Paris, Amsterdam or Barcelona. It’s not even in Western Europe. The best-rated destination from our many UK destination surveys is an island.



These ratings come from visitors. Each year we ask thousands of holidaymakers to tell us about their trips so we can see past trends and fads, and find those destinations where people really had a fantastic time.



In each instance, to get our destination score, we ask thousands of visitors to tell us how satisfied they were and if they would recommend others go on holiday to that destination.



We take this approach because rankings by an editor or writer are arbitrary and subjective. By asking thousands of people, we remove the bias – to recommend places that so many people have loved, we know you will too.



Here we round up the best of the best. These are places that were top of their survey.

The best European destination

With 92%, Kraków has the highest destination score of anywhere in the world in any of our surveys.

It’s no surprise. Kraków has the sort of architectural grandeur that maybe half a dozen European cities can claim.

There are so many extraordinary individual palaces, Renaissance townhouses and medieval churches that Unesco simply declared the whole Old Town a World Heritage Site. This alone is enough to compete with more famous names like Venice and Amsterdam, but what sets it apart is that you’ll pay half the price for a weekend here.



Based on a survey of 1,676 Which? members in April and May 2025. The results are based on 2,593 experiences. See our full survey of the best European cities

The best destination outside Europe

A perpetual winner of our world city survey, it would be quicker to list things Cape Town doesn’t offer.



Is there any other city in the world where you can stay in a luxury hotel but also pop out the front door to go see penguins, lions and all the other wildlife that sets hearts racing? You can eat Michelin-starred food and sip locally made chenin blanc on the terraces of the beautiful V&A waterfront, or head up into the hills and get it fresh in Stellenbosch wine country. English is widely spoken, it is warm in our winter and there is no jet lag. A destination that has absolutely everything.



Based on a survey of 1,556 Which? members in October and November 2024. See our full survey of the best world cities.

The best-rated destination in the UK

We run many UK destination surveys, from UK cities (winner, Liverpool) to seaside towns (winner, Bamburgh) but across all of them Orkney received the highest destination score of all.



Now, there is no point pretending an island archipelago in the North Sea will overthrow Cornwall as the UK’s most popular holiday spot – but Orkney is spectacular, and completely underrated.



From rolling glens to lunar landscapes and dramatic cliffs, these 70 islands are known for natural wonder. But Orkney’s distinct history is also a draw – 600 years of Viking rule are told in place names, Norse graffiti, ruins and monuments. Some of the oldest Neolithic sites in Europe are preserved too. So yes, it’s one of Britain’s most beautiful places, but most unique too.



UK city ratings are based on a survey of 3,967 Which? members from April 2024. Scottish island ratings are based on a survey of 1,058 members from December 2020. UK seaside ratings are based on a survey of 3,872 members from Jan-Mar 2025. See all our UK destination surveys.

The best Greek island

With their whitewashed villages, stunning beaches and guaranteed sunshine, it’s easy to see why the Greek islands are so popular. The problem is, the easier an island is to reach, the harder it is to escape the crowds in high season. It’s no surprise then that readers’ favourite Greek island scored five stars for peace and quiet. With its mountainous landscape, Kefalonia’s rugged beauty landed it five stars for scenery from Which? members.

The villages of Mousata, Trapezaki, Afrato and Lourdata – all perched above scenic sandy beaches – are the best bases for exploring. Venture inland for citrus groves, vineyards and forests of cypress. A drive or hike up fir-studded 1,628-metre Mount Ainos will reward you with sweeping views over the Ionian Sea. Or explore the island’s spectacular cliffy coastline and secluded coves with a sea kayak expedition. Pearly white Fteri – framed by green hills – is arguably Kefalonia’s most beautiful beach.



Based on a survey of 1,024 Which? members in November 2022. See our full survey of the best Greek islands.

The best of everywhere else

We have plenty more informed inspiration for you, wherever you want to go. Find out the small Canadian city that beat New York, L.A and San Fransico to be named the best city in North America, or the small villages in Spain loved by visitors and away from the crowds.



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