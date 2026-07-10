Buying a home is often a long process. The average time from a property being listed for sale to the purchase completing is 21.5 weeks, according to the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).

If you've waited that long to move, you may not have much choice over the exact day you get the keys to your new home. But if you do have some flexibility, moving on the busiest days of the week or at the busiest times of year could increase your removal costs.

Here, Which? explains how moving at peak times can affect the price of removals, looks at the biggest costs involved in moving home and highlights some of the expenses that are easy to overlook.

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The cheapest days to move house

The average cost of moving your belongings is £1,737.29, according to Moving Compared. This includes the cost of a removal company with a professional packing service, contents insurance, packing materials and Royal Mail redirection.

According to the comparison site, this rises to £2,011.29 if you move at busy times, such as weekends or at the end of the month. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are typically the cheapest days to move, with average costs falling to around £1,525.29.

We also spoke to AnyVan, a removals and delivery company, which says the cost of hiring a removals service varies depending on the day of the week and time of year you move.

Its data shows that moving a two-bedroom home on a Friday — typically the busiest day of the week — costs an average of £613, around £100 more than moving between Monday and Wednesday.

AnyVan's figures also show that August is the busiest month for removals, accounting for 10% of annual moves. January is the quietest, with 6% of moves taking place then.

The graph shows how the average price of removals for a two-bed house fluctuates through the year, according to AnyVan data.

If you're booking a removal service, Angus Elphinstone, founder of AnyVan, advises you to 'always try and book as early as you can, especially if you are moving during the summer when demand becomes extremely high – and if you have the choice, aim for cheaper days of the week, which are usually Monday to Wednesday'

What are the main moving costs?

Research by comparison site Reallymoving estimates that the average cost of moving home is almost £18,000. This includes stamp duty, estate agent fees, conveyancing, surveys, removals and obtaining an EPC.

This increased by 27% year on year, with the changes to stamp duty thresholds in April 2025 being the main factor behind the rising cost of moving home.

Stamp duty also remains the biggest expense, averaging £9,750. Estate agent fees follow at £4,615, while conveyancing costs average £2,182.

The average cost of buying your first home, including stamp duty, conveyancing, surveys and removals, is £2,315. This is much lower than a home mover because the typical first-time buyer will pay no stamp duty and will not need to pay estate agent fees.

When choosing an estate agent, conveyancer, surveyor or removals company, be sure to compare prices from different providers to get the best deal.

Find out more: the cost of moving house

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Unexpected costs of moving house

When moving house the costs can feel endless. To help you budget and ensure you don't get a nasty shock, we've previously researched the most unexpected moving costs.

We found that common unexpected costs include decorating your property and purchasing curtains and blinds. Buying new furniture and appliances were other purchases that frequently caught movers out.

If you need to replace household items after moving, our expert reviews can help you find good-quality products that offer value for money. Take a look at our guides to the best TVs, best fridge freezers, best washing machines, best sofa shops and best home tech and home appliance retailers.

Mortgage fees are another cost you might overlook when budgeting for a move. These are often close to £1,000 and can sometimes exceed £2,000. Fee-free mortgage deals are available, but they typically come with higher interest rates.

To find the lowest rates overall and the best fee-free deals, head to our best mortgage rates guide. You may also want to speak to a mortgage broker, who can help you find the right balance between a competitive rate and upfront fees for your circumstances.