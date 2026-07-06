The menopause marketing tricks not to fall for

Navigating menopause can be challenging, and while the increased visibility and dialogue in recent years is welcome for raising awareness of the issue, it has also prompted a new wave of 'menopause marketing'.

Everywhere you look, there is a new lotion, potion, capsule or gadget claiming to cure your brain fog, switch off your hot flushes and restore your sanity.

But as an expert who looks closely at the science behind the straplines, I know that a lot of what's out there is simply clever marketing accompanied by a hefty markup.

So, if you are looking to manage your symptoms without draining your bank account, these are the things I would bypass, and where your money and time is better spent.

Health? or Hype? Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing. Explore health recommendations

1. Menopause supplements that don't live up to the price tag

If you turn over that menopause supplement pack and look closely at the ingredients list, you'll find that some are essentially just a basic multivitamin with a premium price tag slapped on the front.

This is the menopause edition of the 'pink tax’— like razors, skin creams and more before it, suddenly, because a product has the word ‘menopause’ on it, it costs twice as much as its everyday counterpart.

Save your money. If you want a multivitamin, buy a high-quality, standard one for a fraction of the cost. Alternatively, consider which ingredients you really need more of, and buy accordingly.

Our analysis of menopause supplements found that ingredients vary quite a lot between supplements, and you also have to watch out for ingredients being present in useful, rather than token, doses. Read our review of the best menopause supplements to see which ones we rate - and the ones to steer clear of.

The best multivitamin supplements, assessed by our experts - see which budget bottles we recommend for a good all-rounder

2. Expensive herbal blends

There are plenty of expensive herbal supplement blends promising symptom relief, but few I'd actually recommend.

Some individual botanical ingredients do have modest evidence suggesting that they might help with hot flushes and night sweats, but when I reviewed supplements I found the amount you actually get in a menopause supplement blend is often too low to do anything useful.

If you do want to try the herbal route, you are much better off buying single-ingredient supplements at dose levels proven to have beneficial effects in studies (see our menopause supplement guide for these amounts).

However, while ingredients like black cohosh, St. John’s wort, sage, and isoflavones do have some limited evidence for easing flushes, it is still far from persuasive. For example, a Cochrane review of black cohosh (the gold standard for analysing medical evidence) concluded the data isn't convincing enough to give it a green light.

You should also never make the mistake of assuming that ‘natural’ means harmless. Herbal supplements can have side effects, and may interact with prescription medications, so always buy from a trusted brand and check with a healthcare professional first.

3. Menopause branded skincare

Don't fall for moisturisers or serums just because they have ‘menopause’ on the bottle. Your skin does change as oestrogen drops - it can become more dry and lose elasticity - but the ingredients that help are the same ones used in standard skincare. Always check for a non-targeted similar product before you buy and compare the prices and key ingredients.

Rather than paying a premium for a marketing buzzword or a rebranded product with a hefty mark-up, look for products containing beneficial ingredients targeting your concerns such as niacinamide, squalane, hyaluronic acid, and peptides.

We've investigated anti-ageing skincare to see which day creams are really worth your money. You can read our expert advice and discover the best anti-ageing creams from our lab test, including a brilliant bargain buy.

It's also worth considering how to support your skin via other lifestyle changes including getting enough sleep and your diet. Find out how fibre can support skin health, and get our expert's verdict on whether collagen supplements really work.

4. Hi-tech menopause gadgets

The menopause marketing boom has seen a flood of fancy gadgetry hit the market, designed to provide solutions to common menopause pain points such as managing hot flushes. These include wearable cooling / warming devices like the Embr Wave bracelet, which retails for a staggering £300 (available at Boots ), and all manner of wacky-looking neck fans.

While some high-tech cooling wearables, such as the bracelets, do have some clinical studies showing they can temporarily take the edge off a flush by changing your body's perceived temperature, it's worth pausing before splashing the cash on pricey tech solutions.

Make sure you've got the medical and dietary fundamentals covered - these can go a long way to help managing your symptoms. And consider cheaper options that don't have the menopause mark-up, such as a basic handheld fan.

Our recent independent handheld and neck fan reviews uncovered several great budget options for around £10 that outperformed models costing hundreds of pounds.

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What I would consider taking instead for menopause

A basic multivitamin is a good cheaper alternative, but many of them can't match the amount required for some of the targeted minerals you really do need during this period - in particular calcium, which is too bulky to fit into a standard one-a-day pill in the doses required.

These are the extras that are actually worth your attention:

Calcium and Vitamin D: Essential for protecting your bone density as oestrogen levels drop. While the general NHS advice is 700mg calcium daily for all adults aged 19-64 , many specialist NHS trusts and the British Dietetic Association (BDA) recommend increasing this to 1,200mg for post-menopausal women to combat the risk of osteoporosis. Ideally you would get this from your diet, but if that isn’t achievable, your doctor may recommend a supplement.

Iron (but only in perimenopause): Iron is crucial during the perimenopause period for supporting energy and preventing anaemia. This is because you may experience heavier bleeding during this time. Again, ideally you would get it from your diet, but some people need a top-up, especially if you are on a restricted diet.

It becomes less important once you are post-menopausal; iron demands drop from 14.8mg a day to 8.7mg a day once menstruation permanently stops, making post-menopausal iron supplementation unnecessary (and potentially risky for iron overload) unless you have a known deficiency and are advised to take it.

Magnesium and zinc: Both help support your sleep, muscle recovery and immune health, which can be very important for combatting menopausal fatigue.

B Vitamins: There is some (though limited) evidence that B vitamins may help alleviate psychological symptoms during the menopause, including depression, anxiety and cognitive changes. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin) has also been linked in emerging studies to skeletal protection.

See our independent expert reviews of the best multivitamins, best vitamin D supplements, best iron supplements, best magnesium supplements and best vitamin B12 supplements for our top picks.

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Dietary changes that can help menopause symptoms

While turning to supplements is an understandable choice - we're all keen for extra support where we can get it - a food first approach is best where possible, and can save you money. Making tweaks to your diet can be really helpful for supporting your health during perimenopause, menopause and beyond as your body and its needs change.

As oestrogen levels decline, our bodies naturally lose muscle mass and bone density. Adjusting your diet can help to offset this:

Prioritise protein: You actually need more protein now than you did in your 20s to minimise muscle loss, so make sure you're getting enough. It can also help with feeling fuller for longer, and thereby managing weight.

Official NHS guidance generally recommends increasing daily protein intake slightly after menopause to around 1.0 to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight, which translates to roughly 60g to 85g of protein per day for most women, depending on activity level.

Make sure you get enough fibre: It is crucial for gut health, managing cholesterol, and helping your body regulate hormones.

Don't forget to talk to your doctor about menopause support options and treatments

If your symptoms are impacting your quality of life, talk to your GP about the options available to you. It's worth a conversation about Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT).

HRT isn't the right choice for everyone, but don't let historical rumours or outdated scare stories put you off at least exploring it. It can be extremely helpful for symptom management. And if you start menopause earlier than average (before 45), it can have an important wider protective effect too.

NICE guidelines state that for the vast majority of women, the benefits of HRT outweigh the risks. So don't feel you have to manage alone, discuss with your GP and make use of online resources such as the Menopause Charity to help you feel informed about your options.