The most commonly forgotten moving jobs

Our survey of UK adults found that two thirds forget to do routine tasks when moving home.

This isn't surprising. Moving home requires a mammoth effort and, inevitably, some things slip through the cracks.

We reveal the most frequently forgotten jobs to help your next move go smoothly.

1. Redirect your post

Our research found that the most commonly overlooked moving job is redirecting your post. One in five respondents said they forgot to do it.

You can choose to redirect your mail for three, six or 12 months. When we checked, this cost £87 for a year, £61 for six months and £41.50 for three months.

Make sure to do this a few days before you move, as the service can take up to five working days to take effect.

2. Measure up for soft furnishings

If you're moving in the summer and don't want to be greeted by the sun at 5am, it’s particularly important to measure up for blinds and curtains before moving in.

Not only is it a commonly forgotten job, but our previous research found that it's also one of the most surprising moving costs. Make sure to research how much it will set you back if the previous owner isn't willing to leave the curtains and blinds behind.

3. Delete your old address from online retailers

Online shopping is convenient – until your order is delivered to your old address. If you've moved only a short distance, you may be able to collect it. If you've relocated further away, that won’t be a realistic option.

Check saved addresses for retailers you frequently use, such as Amazon, John Lewis or your chosen supermarket. It will inevitably be when you really need something that it ends up on your old doorstep.

One home mover we spoke to, Megan, who is a Which? investments expert, found that a Tesco delivery was sent to her previous address. She had added the new address, but her order defaulted to the previous one.

Unfortunately for the driver, the previous address no longer existed, as building works had combined the property with the one next door. Megan said: ‘That was a bit of fun, although not for me or the driver at the time.’

Also, don’t forget to update the delivery address for any recurring orders.

4. Arranging the broadband connection for your new home

Video calls breaking up, your favourite TV show buffering, and being unable to check out your online food shop can all be avoided by arranging your broadband connection before you move in. But it's easily forgotten in the whirlwind of moving.

Which? can help you find the right provider for your new home. Every year, we survey broadband customers and analyse prices to find the best broadband providers and highlight those to avoid.

What to consider when choosing a new broadband package Yvette Fletcher, Which? broadband expert, says: 'One of the first things to check is what kind of broadband is available in your new home. Full fibre services are becoming cheaper and more widely available – they offer lightning-fast top speeds, and now four in five premises have access. 'You don’t need to choose the fastest package to benefit. Full fibre is also the most reliable type of connection. 'When choosing a deal, keep an eye on price rises – many major providers annually increase the cost of deals by £3.50-4 a month. Our comparison service allows you to see the full cost of a contract (also including upfront costs) to make things more straightforward.'

5. Take meter readings

To make sure you're charged correctly for utilities, take a meter reading on the day you move out. Write it down and take a photo as proof, in case you later disagree with the final bill.

You should also take a reading on the day you move into your new home. This will help to ensure you're billed only for what you use.

One recent mover we spoke to, Chiara, a Which? banking expert, forgot to do plenty of jobs when buying her flat. One of the many forgotten tasks was taking a note of the meter reading when first moving in. This later caused problems when she tried to work out what she should be charged for electricity and gas.

Top 10 most commonly forgotten moving jobs

We've focused on the five here, but our research uncovered a range of other jobs to be on top of. In the table, we reveal the 10 most commonly forgotten moving jobs, according to our survey of UK home movers.

Moving job Percentage of respondents who forgot the task Redirecting your post 22% Measuring up for soft furnishings 20% Deleting your old address from online retailers 20% Arranging a broadband connection for your new home 18% Taking meter readings 17% Informing your current account provider 17% Applying for a new driving licence 17% Notifying the council 13% Checking lead times for furniture orders 12% Informing your insurers 9% Show all rows

If you want to avoid missed tasks when moving home, check out our moving house checklist. We break down the key jobs you need to think about at the different stages of the move.

Other things to consider when moving

To uncover some of the less common but still important moving tasks, we spoke with recent home movers.

One suggested locating the stopcock as soon as you move in. The last thing you need is a leak spraying water across your home while you run around trying to work out where it is. Hopefully, you won't ever have a dramatic leak in your new home, but there's no harm in being prepared.

If you're buying a property with the intention of renovating, contact a builder in advance, as the best ones often have long wait times. Chiara told us she wished she had requested quotes earlier to avoid waiting months for her preferred builder. She said she might even have delayed moving in had she known about the wait.

Those who will need to rely on on-street parking should check the rules before they move. Look at your council’s website to find out the cost of a permit, how many you can have and when you can apply. Some councils won't let you apply until you've moved in. Others, such as Bristol City Council, will accept correspondence from a solicitor as proof of purchase.

In addition, if you already have a parking permit and are moving out, remember to see whether you need to cancel it.