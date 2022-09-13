Where’s hot for October holidays?

Whether it’s a quick sunshine fix along the Mediterranean or a far-flung adventure you’re in search of this October, take inspiration from our five top picks.

Enjoy paella and a flamenco show in Seville, catch the late-summer rays along the Turkish Riviera or discover Vietnam’s great cities.

Where’s hot in October in Europe?

Spain

Is Spain hot in October?

Average maximum temperature: 20°C

Even after its summer peak period, sunseekers are spoiled for choice in Spain. While temperatures in the capital Madrid are fairly mild, the islands and much of southern Spain still bask in warm weather well into October.

Temperatures reach heights of 26°C in Seville, for example, while the Costa de la Luz – the 200km stretch of coast between Tarifa and Cadiz – is almost as warm and boasts vast expanses of sandy beaches. When it comes to the islands, the perennially sunny Canary Islands tend to be a few degrees warmer than the Balearics at around 25°C.

Fully vaccinated travellers over the age of 12 can enter Spain by showing their Covid vaccine pass. If you’re not fully vaccinated, you’ll need either a negative PCR test result or proof of recent recovery from Covid. Children under 12 are exempt from the restrictions. Read our full guide to Spain’s entry requirements.

Find a Spain holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders

Turkey

Is Turkey hot in October?

Average maximum temperature:19°C

Turkey is a great fly-and-flop destination at this time of year. Wherever you go on the Turkish coast, you can expect temperatures around 25°C, but on the south-west Antalya coast, in particular, you can look forward to eight hours of sunshine per day and inviting highs of 26°C.

Turkey has now removed all Covid-related travel restrictions, meaning you won’t need to test, isolate or show any paperwork to travel there. Be advised that the Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) is warning against travel to some areas along the Syrian border, so make sure you check the FCDO website before booking your trip.

Find a Turkey holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders

Portugal

Is Portugal hot in October?

Average maximum temperature: 23°C

There’s pleasant climes of 21°C across Madeira and the Azores in October, but it could be a little cool for swimming in the sea for some holidaymakers. However, there’s still plenty of sunshine to enjoy on the beaches, and it’s the ideal weather for hiking along the many volcanic trails.

In the capital Lisbon, much loved for its tram rides and Fado music, the mercury sits at a slightly warmer 23°C in October. And the popular Albufeira resort along the south coast boasts more than 25 beaches, all bathed in bright sunlight for seven hours of the day with maximum highs of 22°C.

Portugal has now lifted all remaining travel restrictions, meaning regardless of vaccination status, you can travel there hassle-free.

Find a Portugal holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Jet2 , Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders

Long-haul destinations to visit in October

Vietnam

Is October a good month to visit Vietnam?

Average maximum temperature: 29°C

From the capital Hanoi to Ho Chi Minh City, you’ll find balmy highs of 29°C across most of Vietnam in October, which is when you can also enjoy the sweet spot between hot weather and less rainfall.

The popular northern tourist spots of Hanoi, Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh (home to the famed Golden Bridge) are less humid than the south. And while there’s a slightly higher chance of downpours in the central regions of the country - including coastal Da Nang and the city of Hue - the good news is they tend to be short and sharp (so pack a light raincoat and you’ll be good to go).

Vietnam has now lifted all Covid-related travel restrictions so regardless of vaccination status, you can travel there hassle-free. Be advised that if you experience Covid symptoms when you arrive, you are asked to alert the health agency at the border gates. Face masks are mandatory in some places in Vietnam.

Find a Vietnam holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Kuoni , Saga , Trailfinders

Seychelles

Is October a good time to go to the Seychelles?

Average maximum temperature: 29°C

The Seychelles climate is relatively steady year-round, but travel there in October and you’ll have the advantage of sharing the beach with fewer tourists, as it’s the start of the shoulder season. With the mercury dancing around 29°C in October, we wouldn’t blame you for simply wanting to while away the hours on a deckchair or floating caressley in the islands’ turquoise waters. If you’re looking to explore, the Seychelles is home to beautiful rainforests, wildlife conservations and coral reefs.

Fully vaccinated travellers can enter the Seychelles by showing their Covid pass. Those who aren’t fully vaccinated can still holiday in the Seychelles, but they’ll need to show either a negative PCR or lateral flow test result. The same rules apply to travellers aged between 12 and 18 years, while children under 12 years who aren’t displaying any Covid symptoms don’t need to do anything to enter the Seychelles.

Find a Seychelles holiday with a Which? Recommended Provider: Hays , Kuoni , Trailfinders

Know before you go

While Covid restrictions across the world have eased significantly, you should always check the latest rules for your destination before booking your trip. Never travel against FCDO advice as this could invalidate your insurance.

We always recommend booking your holiday as a package with a provider which has good flexible cancellation policies in place. If it’s just flights you need, check your airline’s cancellation policies before booking.

Weather data taken from Weather2Travel.com