Voice control features you need to try on Windows, Mac and your phone

Back in 1966, people were talking to computers. Admittedly, those people were on the Starship Enterprise, and the computer was actually an actor, but the idea seems to have stuck.

Originally developed as an assistive technology to help people who found traditional input methods difficult, voice control is now built into modern operating systems. Windows 11, for example, includes Voice Access, which lets you dictate text, navigate menus and control apps using spoken commands. It’s not an AI feature, so you don’t need a new Copilot+ PC to use it.

Below, we explore how voice control can be a powerful way to interact with your devices, whether you’re writing, multitasking or going hands-free.

A version of this article was originally published in Which? Tech magazine.

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On your smartphone

Control your phone hands-free

Voice control can be genuinely useful when you can't pick up your phone and type as you would usually – for example, when cooking, gardening or powering through an exercise routine in the living room. Both Android and iOS let you open apps, send messages, set reminders and search the web using simple spoken commands.

To get started, activate your phone’s voice assistant. On an iPhone, you can use 'Hey Siri', while Android devices respond to 'OK, Google' (or you can use the side button if voice activation is off). You can then try simple commands such as 'send a message' or 'set a timer for 10 minutes'. Most voice assistants will guide you if you’re unsure what to say.



On both Android and iOS, you can also choose whether the voice assistant is active on the lock screen. There’s a potential security issue here, as a thief could take your phone and say 'Siri, take me home' to get directions straight to where you live. For this reason, many people prefer to switch it off.

On Android, you can find this setting in the Settings app by searching for lock screen. On iOS, go to Settings > Face ID & Passcode.

Use voice control safely while driving

Voice control on phones extends to their use while driving. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connect to the entertainment systems of modern cars and enable you to offload things such as navigation and music streaming to your phone.

Being able to control this by voice is a much better option than trying to use a touchscreen – it’s illegal to hold and use a phone while you’re behind the wheel, unless you’re safely parked. Simply saying 'ask Spotify to play my playlist' or 'plot a route to Doncaster' gets you what you need (unless you don’t want to go to Doncaster) with the minimum of fuss.

It even ties into messaging apps such as Messages and WhatsApp. So your texts can be read to you – and a reply composed and sent – without you having to touch your phone. The same goes for phone calls.

If you're considering a new mobile phone, make sure you check our guide to the best smartphones.

On your computer

Voice Access on Windows

Voice Access is Windows’ built-in tool for controlling your PC with your voice, and it offers three distinct modes. None of them require an internet connection to function.

Default mode enables you to alternate between giving commands and typing text. Command-only mode lets you issue commands without dictating text. Dictation mode lets you speak and have your words typed out without issuing commands.

To find Voice Access, open the Windows Settings app and navigate to Accessibility > Speech. From there, it’s a simple case of sliding a switch on, and you can set it to start the service before Windows login, so that you can use it to input a Pin.

Once it’s on, you’ll need to agree to a privacy policy, then choose your microphone and go through a short setup procedure that teaches you how it works.

There’s a bar at the top of the screen while you’re using it. This displays feedback about what it’s doing, such as inserted text or which of its three modes it’s in. Voice Access can be put to sleep when you don’t want it to listen. To bring it back, say the activation phrase 'Voice Access wake up', or use the mic button on an accessible keyboard or at the top left of the screen.

Type with your voice

Voice Typing is more limited than Voice Access (above), focusing purely on dictation rather than controlling your PC. On Windows, you can activate it by pressing Win + H (or the mic button if you’re using an on-screen keyboard), and a floating bar will appear at the bottom of the screen. The Settings pane enables you to choose your default microphone if you have more than one option.

There’s a more interesting option here, too: Automatic Punctuation. With this off, you’ll need to say things like ‘comma’ or ‘hyphen’. But when it's switched on, it will infer them from your speech, which saves a lot of time and can make your dictation flow more naturally.

After you’ve used it once, pressing Win + H in a text input field means it starts listening immediately, indicated by the microphone icon turning blue. And it will display tips for using it. Voice Typing works on any text input field, such as in the Copilot app (Microsoft's AI assistant). You can also use the microphone icon in the app itself to talk to the AI, which can then talk back using Copilot Speech.

On a Mac, the equivalent feature is called Dictation. You can enable it in System Settings > Keyboard > Dictation. Once switched on, press the shortcut key (usually the Fn key twice) to start dictating, and your words will appear wherever your cursor is placed.

Switch apps and navigate your PC faster

One way in which voice control can be as quick as - or even quicker than - using the mouse is switching between applications. On Windows (using Voice Access), you can name the app you want, so saying 'switch to Chrome', for example, can bring an app to the front even if it’s minimised.

On a Mac, Voice Control offers similar features for controlling your computer (this is different from Dictation, which is just for typing text). You can find it by going to System Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control, although the exact commands can differ slightly. For example, you may need to say 'click Chrome' or use numbered overlays to select apps.

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Control your cursor more precisely

One thing you’ll find in both desktop and mobile implementations of voice control is a grid. On Apple devices, saying 'show grid' divides the screen or window into nine numbered segments, then saying a number moves your mouse pointer to it and subdivides it into nine more. On Windows, you get similar tools through Voice Access, although the commands and layout can vary slightly.

In this way, you can move your pointer over an icon with great accuracy. It’s also possible to number the icons on your home screen, so you can say 'tap seven' instead of having to say the full app name.

On Windows , you can get a full list of voice control commands in Voice Access via the question mark icon at the top left of the interface, then choosing View all commands .

, you can get a full list of voice control commands in Voice Access via the at the top left of the interface, then choosing . On a Mac, go to System Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control > Commands, or ask the voice control system to show them to you – the same commands also work on an iPad.

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On your smart speaker

Make announcements around your home with Alexa

One of the best things you can do with an Amazon Echo device is broadcast yourself around your home. You’ll need a network of speakers to do this - perhaps one in the living area, another in a teenager’s bedroom and one more in a garage or office. But when it’s time for dinner, you can summon everyone to the dining table by saying 'Alexa, announce', followed by your message, which will be played on all the Echo devices linked to the same account.

It’s similar to Drop In, which allows you to speak to another Echo device like an intercom, but without the person on the other end being able to argue that they’re not hungry. You can enable it via the Alexa app’s Communications settings. Then say 'Alexa, drop in on [device name]'.

You can also change the Echo wake word from 'Alexa' to Amazon, Echo, Ziggy (if you’re a Quantum Leap fan) or Computer, so you can feel like Jean-Luc Picard, although its Earl Grey tea-making facilities leave a bit to be desired. This can be useful if you have multiple speakers and don’t want to trigger them all with one word. But when we tried it in a family home, we found that Echo responded more reliably to 'Alexa' than the other options.

Our complete guide to Alexa and Alexa+ tells you everything you need to choose the right Amazon Echo device and master the best Alexa commands and skills.

Tips to get the best from voice control

Follow the tutorial – Windows 11 no longer has a speech recognition training option in its Control Panel. But if you activate Voice Access with the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + Ctrl + S , you get a tutorial that shows you how it works. It’s worth going along with, as instead of training your voice, it trains you in the way things work. On a Mac , Voice Control also includes a built-in list of commands and prompts to help you get started – you can view these in System Settings > Accessibility > Voice Control > Commands .

– Windows 11 no longer has a speech recognition training option in its Control Panel. But if you activate Voice Access with the keyboard shortcut + + , you get a tutorial that shows you how it works. It’s worth going along with, as instead of training your voice, it trains you in the way things work. , Voice Control also includes a built-in list of commands and prompts to help you get started – you can view these in > > > . Use Fluid Dictation (on supported PCs) – Copilot+ PCs can activate Fluid Dictation, which automatically corrects grammar, punctuation and filler words as you speak, reducing the need for manual editing. It’s powered by small-language models that run on your device after they’re installed, so your voice data isn’t sent to the cloud.

– Copilot+ PCs can activate Fluid Dictation, which automatically corrects grammar, punctuation and filler words as you speak, reducing the need for manual editing. It’s powered by small-language models that run on your device after they’re installed, so your voice data isn’t sent to the cloud. Add words to your vocabulary – If you come across a word that Voice Access can’t recognise, you can add it. If you have to correct a word frequently, in Voice Access, select the Settings icon and choose the Add to vocabulary option from the menu, then type or paste in the word. It’s worth doing, as it will save you time further down the line. On a Mac , you can achieve similar results by adding text replacements in System Settings > Keyboard > Text .

– If you come across a word that Voice Access can’t recognise, you can add it. If you have to correct a word frequently, in Voice Access, select the and choose the option from the menu, then type or paste in the word. It’s worth doing, as it will save you time further down the line. , you can achieve similar results by adding text replacements in > > . Use a good microphone – If you’re going to be using voice control often, a headset can be a good investment, as it means you won’t need to talk as loudly. While voice control on Windows and Mac can use any microphone you connect, including those built in to webcams, you’ll get better results if your PC can clearly hear you.

– If you’re going to be using voice control often, a headset can be a good investment, as it means you won’t need to talk as loudly. While voice control on Windows and Mac can use any microphone you connect, including those built in to webcams, you’ll get better results if your PC can clearly hear you. Put voice control to sleep when needed – Just as an Amazon Echo speaker can sometimes be accidentally triggered, you’ll need to switch Voice Access off if you want to have a conversation with someone else. This is quick enough if you use a mouse, otherwise say ‘Turn off Voice Access’ (or it will annoy you).

– Just as an Amazon Echo speaker can sometimes be accidentally triggered, you’ll need to switch Voice Access off if you want to have a conversation with someone else. This is quick enough if you use a mouse, otherwise say ‘Turn off Voice Access’ (or it will annoy you). Check your language settings – Windows Voice Access, along with all voice control systems, supports multiple languages. It can be easy for a UK English speaker to have US English selected by mistake. Having the correct one will make voice recognition smoother and more accurate (check in Voice Access Settings > Languages). On a Mac, check this in System Settings > Keyboard > Dictation.

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