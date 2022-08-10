Watch: 5 surprising uses for washing-up liquid

We all have a bottle of washing-up liquid by our kitchen sink to help keep our dishes squeaky clean, but did you know that you can use it for more than just cleaning plates?

It's designed to cut through grease and grime, so it can actually be a multi-functional home cleaning product that's perfect for undertaking a number of household chores. Washing-up liquid can work its magic in your bathroom and on your carpet - it can even fix a creaky door.

Plus it's usually a lot cheaper than many dedicated cleaning products, so you won't need to fork out on expensive sprays and chemicals to keep your home clean.

Keep reading to see some surprising ways you can use washing-up liquid around the house, or click the video above to watch our tried and tested methods in practice.

Inspiring tips for improving the place you live in: Get our Home newsletter - it's free monthly

1. Use it to remove stains

Whether it's clothes, carpets or upholstery, washing-up liquid makes a strong contender for a good at-home stain remover.

To get your fabrics stain-free and smelling great, apply washing-up liquid and water to the affected area, then launder or wipe clean.

We've tested a wide range of commercial stain-remover products as well as home remedies, so you don't waste money on a dud or spend hours scrubbing to no avail.

See our guides on the best carpet stain removers and best stain removers for clothes and fabrics for the full results of our testing.

2. Wash your windows

There are loads of websites that tell you how to wash your windows. Some advise you to use pricey cleaning sprays and specialist equipment, while others suggest smelly vinegar solutions. And often, no matter what you use, you end up with streaky windows.

Using washing-up liquid can take the stress out of such a tedious job. Just combine a small amount of washing-up liquid in plenty of warm water and use a soft sponge to scrub your entire window down.

Then use a window squeegee to clear off the excess, and buff with a microfibre cloth once dry for a streak-free finish.

3. Clean your bathroom

Washing-up liquid lathers exceptionally well, and this foaminess is a great tool against bathroom grime. Standard washing-up liquids will also have antibacterial properties, much like hand soap, so you'll be leaving your bathroom sparkling and germ-free.

Simply mix washing-up liquid and warm water and scrub away at your toilet, shower or sink as you normally would.

For more top tips on keeping your bathroom in good shape, check out our guide to bathroom maintenance.

4. Refresh your garden furniture

Summer is well and truly here, but no one wants to sit on grubby garden furniture at their next barbecue. Before your guests arrive, why not give your patio a refresh with a washing-up liquid cleaning solution?

A wipe down with a sponge and soapy water mixture will revive your deckchairs, tables and benches and make your outdoor space much more appealing.

If your garden furniture is too far gone and needs replacing, read our advice on how to buy the best garden furniture.

5. Fix a creaky door

Believe it or not, washing-up liquid can actually help you sort creaky doors - no WD-40 is required.

Just a blob or two of the soapy stuff on your squeaky hinge should suffice, then simply open and close the door a few times to lubricate the joint and the noise should subside.

Looking for the perfect bottle of bubbles to make your crockery sparkle? Head to our washing-up liquid reviews to see which brands outshine the rest.