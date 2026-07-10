The Wegovy weight loss pill is here – why that matters and what you need to know

Keen to try a GLP1 weight-loss drug but not a fan of needles? The Wegovy pill might be the breakthrough you've been waiting for.

It's the first tablet version of the popular jabs, and it's now available via private prescription for people in the UK who meet the eligibility criteria.

But there are some drawbacks. You'll need to take it daily (vs a weekly injection) and be relatively strict about how and when you eat beforehand and just after, so it might not suit everyone.

Here we explain all the key info you need to know about the new weight-loss pill, including costs, effectiveness and why you need to be careful who you buy from.

Health? or Hype? Make the right choice with recommendations you can trust, backed by expert testing. Explore health recommendations

How can I get the Wegovy pill?

Currently, the Wegovy pill is only available via private prescription in the UK.

Some people may be eligible for the jabs via the NHS if they meet certain criteria around BMI levels and related health issues, but access is still very limited.

You can access both the Wegovy and Mounjaro weight-loss jabs – and now Wegovy in tablet form too – via private prescription. Again, you have to meet specific criteria, which include:

BMI of 30 or above

BMI of 27-30 and at least one weight-related health condition (eg type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure).

If you've already lost weight on the jabs and your BMI is now lower, there may be some wiggle room here with staying on a maintenance dose. Prescribers will take this into account when screening you.

Legitimate registered pharmacies, however, should run checks to ensure the drugs are appropriate for you before approving them. Find out more in our guide to weight-loss jabs, which explains what to look for when choosing a pharmacy.

How much does the Wegovy pill cost - and is it cheaper than the injections?

For now, the Wegovy pill is pretty similar in price to the jab. Prices start from £99 for the entry-level dose and up to around £250 for the highest dose.

We've seen some pharmacies, such as Superdrug, offer a discount for new patients though, bringing the cost for the starting dose to £79 (for a 30-day supply).

There are hopes that oral weight-loss meds will be cheaper for patients in the long run (as they're less costly to produce than injections). But until the patents on these drugs run out and generic versions become available, it's unlikely that prices will drop significantly.

This probably won't be for a few years yet: Wegovy's patent for the semaglutide jab runs until 2028, according to Medicines UK , the off-patent medicines trade association. Mounjaro's runs to 2032.

Wegovy pill vs jab: which is best for you?

Both the Wegovy pill and injection pen contain the same drug (semaglutide), and cost a similar amount at the moment. The main differences are in how you take them, how they need to be stored and how frequently you have to take them. So it's worth thinking about what will fit your lifestyle best.

The Wegovy pill needs to be taken first thing in the morning every day, on an empty stomach, after eight hours of fasting. And you then can't eat or drink for another half an hour.

The jab is injected once weekly into your upper arm, stomach or thigh. It can be taken at any time, and it doesn't matter whether you've eaten or not, but ideally you'd take it on the same day each week. It does, however, need to be stored in the fridge when unopened, so it's less convenient when you're travelling.

So really it comes down to which of those options you prefer and how consistent your schedule is.

Is the Wegovy pill as effective as the jab for weight loss?

You might expect that, with the same active ingredient in both medicines, you would get the same results. And it's true that clinical trials show both formats are effective for weight loss.

However, studies show that the jab is slightly more effective overall. The difference is relatively small, though: 13.6% lower bodyweight from starting weight for the pill vs 16% for the jab .

Whichever option you choose, it's important to use it alongside healthy lifestyle and diet changes to support weight management and ensure you maintain muscle mass and bone density.

Again, your prescribing pharmacy or GP should offer advice on this.

Live well and stay healthy free newsletter Sign up for our Healthy Living newsletter, it's free. First name (required) Last name (required) Email address (required) Postcode (optional) Get the newsletter

If I'm already using a weight-loss jab, can I switch to the Wegovy pill instead?

Yes, the Medicines and Healthcare products regulatory agency (MHRA) says that patients currently treated privately with a 2.4mg semaglutide injection once weekly (the highest dose) can be transitioned straight to semaglutide 25mg tablets once daily – the equivalent highest dose level.

You'll notice that doses for the oral tablet are higher than the jab. This is because it needs to be broken down by your digestive system to be absorbed, whereas with the jab the drug enters your bloodstream directly.

If you currently use Mounjaro, you might need to do things a little differently. As it's a slightly different medication, it's not advised to do a straight swap as the doses aren't equivalent. If switching between jabs, patients are advised to leave a gap, usually of at least seven days, between the two.

Crucially, any switching between drugs or formats should be done under the supervision of a registered health professional. This is to ensure it's safe for you and you're taking the right dose level, and to minimise the risk of adverse effects.

Some people may experience mild side effects when changing between medications, but these are usually temporary.

Will the Wegovy pill be available on the NHS and when?

The Wegovy pill is not currently available on the NHS. It needs to be evaluated by the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) before this happens, which is likely to take a while longer. Some estimates suggest that 2027 is the earliest this will happen.

However, alongside GLP1 meds, NHS guidance requires weight management service care . As this is currently in short supply, access is likely to remain quite restricted for the foreseeable future.

Best multivitamin supplements – get our verdict on the most complete options, based on our expert dietitian and nutritionist analysis, backed by independent lab tests

The Which? verdict on the Wegovy pill: a big step forward, but still no magic bullet

Jessica Carson, Health and wellbeing editor, says:

'When weight-loss jabs entered the private prescription market just three years ago, they had a huge impact on both the health and wider societal landscape, the ramifications of which we're still only beginning to understand.

'It's not all rosy, though there are plenty of positives: we've heard from Which? members for whom jabs have been transformative, from easing impact on painful joints and getting fit for surgery, to finally shifting the pounds after years of weight-loss woes.

'The increased accessibility of a tablet version will doubtless change the game again.

'However, one big barrier remains for many: the high ongoing monthly cost and the continued difficulty of access to the drugs via the NHS. This risks a two-tier health system that leaves the poorest patients behind.

'At Which?, we're also concerned that it leaves people highly vulnerable to being scammed – and risking their health – as dodgy fakes of the pricey meds continue to be widely peddled by criminals .

'And finally, despite the ecstatic headlines, It’s important to remember that no medicine is a magic bullet, and that making lifestyle and diet changes alongside using GLP1 weight-loss meds is crucial for long-term sustainable weight loss and maintaining essential muscle mass and bone health as you age.’

Tips for healthy bowel movements from a gastroenterologist – what really helps, and the red flags to be aware of