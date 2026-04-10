Skip to main content

By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

What the Middle East conflict means for your energy bills

Does this week’s ceasefire mean gas prices will fall?
James RoweSenior Video and Audio Content Creator

Having worked at the BBC and in commercial radio before joining Which?, James produces our always-on podcasts, and oversaw the launch of our member-exclusive podcasts in 2025.

Use Which? To Switch Energy Provider

Compare and switch gas and electricity deals with confidence

Find the right energy tariff for you

Last week, the price you pay for your gas and electricity went down. That’s despite the ongoing crisis in the Middle East that caused wholesale prices to skyrocket. But what does the future hold for energy prices in the UK?

In this episode, Which? principal researcher and energy expert Sarah Ingrams joins us to explain what happened to the price cap that resulted in those on standard variable tariffs to see a reduction in their energy bills.

It wasn’t just those on variable tariffs that saw a fall in the price they pay for gas and electricity this month. Households on fixed tariffs saw their bills fall after government support schemes were adjusted, reducing costs outside of the usual price cap changes.

Plus, Tom Goswell, energy supply lead at Cornwall Insight, the company which predicts price cap changes, gets us up to speed on the Middle East crisis in a week which saw a ceasefire announced.

Be more money savvy

free newsletter

Get a firmer grip on your finances with the expert tips in our Money newsletter – it's free weekly.

This newsletter delivers free money-related content, along with other information about Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice.

More podcasts from Which?

The Which? podcast showcases the best content from across our website and magazine. 

In our Which? Money episodes, released on Fridays, we give advice to help you get on top of your bills and tackle the issues hitting your pocket, whether that's spiralling energy costs or your weekly food shop.

The Which? Shorts podcasts offer you a free insight into some of our favourite articles from our suite of magazines.

Plus, keep an eye out for bonus episodes that tackle important issues, from motoring and tech to health and wellbeing and travel.

How to listen to the Which? podcast

We're always releasing new episodes, and the podcast is available from wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Subscribe using one of the links below, or click this link on your mobile to find us in your favourite podcast app.

As part of your subscription, Which? members also get access to exclusive podcasts.

If you're not already a member, podcast listeners can get 50% off the first year of an annual membership.

More on this