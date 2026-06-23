How to get an electric fan as quickly as possible during this heatwave

The Met Office has issued red extreme-heat warnings across much of the UK this week, as temperatures are expected to reach 37°C in some areas.

If you're feeling unprepared, don't worry – we've rounded up the fans that you can get your hands on right away, so you don't need to stay sweltering.

We searched retailers with the speediest shipping options or found stock you can click and collect today. All of these products were put through our rigorous testing, and should help to keep you cool during hot weather.

These are the tips and tricks from our experts for handling heatwaves – many of which are cheap and easy

*References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Electric fans you can get right away

Our pick: Meaco Fan Sefte 10" Pedestal Air Circulator

Average price in the past six months £185

Cheapest price in the past six months £169*

Earliest you can get it: Today, or tomorrow for an extra £5

Get it right away from Hughes (£179), or compare prices below:

This Meaco pedestal fan has 12 speed settings and comes with a remote. Just be aware that you can't change oscillation from the fan itself – it has to be done using the remote.

You can get it from select Hughes stores for click and collect, or choose next-day shipping for £5.

Read our Meaco Fan Sefte 10" Pedestal Air Circulator review.

Want something more portable? Read our guide on the best handheld and neck fans

John Lewis 30" Tower Fan

Average price in the past six months £50

Cheapest price in the past six months £50*

Earliest you can get it: Today

Get it from John Lewis (£50). It's available for collection only at certain stores.

It's not the most feature-loaded fan, but at £50 we think it is good value for the money. It has three speeds, a remote control and a 1.5-metre cable.

You can find it in stock at select John Lewis stores, which means you can get it right away.

Read our John Lewis 30" Tower Fan review.

Meaco Fan Sefte 10" Table Air Circulator

Average price in the past six months £105

Cheapest price in the past six months £96*

Earliest you can get it: Today

Available for click and collect today from Currys (£99), or get it below:

This desk fan has 12 different settings, and its speed can change depending on room temperature when using 'eco' mode. It has both horizontal and vertical oscillation.

If you want it now, you can nab one from select Currys locations for click and collect.

Read our Meaco Sefte 10" Table Air Circulator review.

Meaco 1056 Air Circulator Desk Fan

Average price in the past six months £102

Cheapest price in the past six months £98*

Earliest you can get it: Today

Get it from John Lewis (£100). It's only available in-store. Otherwise, compare prices below:

Like other Meaco fans, this one shares many features: 12 speeds, vertical and horizontal oscillation and a remote. It's a bit heavier and bulkier than the tabletop fan above.

While you can find it cheaper from several other retailers, the quickest way to get it is to pick one up in-store at John Lewis, but make sure you check your local store's stock.

Read our Meaco 1056 desk fan review.

Looking for something smaller? Read our reviews on the best handheld and neck fans.



Shark FlexBreeze FA220UK Hybrid Pedestal Fan

Average price in the past six months £179

Cheapest price in the past six months £149*

Earliest you can get it: Tomorrow for £5

Get it from Hughes (£200), or compare prices below:

This fan can convert into a portable tabletop model, and Shark claims it can run for up to 24 hours on its built-in battery. There's also a misting attachment.

Read our full Shark FlexBreeze FA220UK fan review.

Want an air con instead? You'll need to wait longer to get it, but you can order one of the best portable air conditioners from our tests ahead of the next heatwave

What's the fastest way to get a fan?

If you need something to help cool you down during the heatwave, aim for fans you can click and collect or get with minimal shipping time. Some retailers might charge more for express shipping, though.

If you're buying online, keep an eye out for items with same-day shipping. Retailers like Amazon have models in stock that can get to your front door the same day.

If you are buying from Amazon, why not check out our roundup of the best Prime Day deals? Our experts have separated the deals from the duds, so you can spend your money wisely.