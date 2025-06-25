6 ways to stop your phone from overheating in hot weather

Enjoying the weather in the UK right now? Many of us are, but it isn’t always the best time for your tech.

High temperatures aren't good for gadgets – and while many have built-in safeguards, like shutting down or preventing use if they get too warm, it's still best to avoid such extremes. Overheating can drain your battery faster and, in the worst case, permanently damage your device. Here are some tips to help you prevent these issues when temperatures rise – and most of this advice applies to tablets and laptops too.

1. Avoid direct sunlight

First off, make sure you keep your phone shaded – both when you’re using it and when you put it down. If your phone’s temperature exceeds a certain threshold, manufacturers like Apple, Google, and Samsung all state you should get a warning advising that your device needs to cool down. Phones can also respond by limiting features like screen brightness, charging, GPS/location services, cellular radios, and camera flash, so don't be surprised if it's not working quite the same way as normal.

Leaving your phone in direct sunlight for too long, such as on your car's dashboard or in a conservatory, should be avoided. Along with dodging direct sunlight, consider not keeping your phone too close in hot conditions, as your body heat could contribute to raising your device temperature too high. For better airflow and less warmth, avoid tighter trouser pockets and pop it in a loose outer pocket or a bag instead.

2. Avoid power-hungry tasks

On top of the environmental heat you may be facing, how you use your phone will contribute to how much hotter it may continue to get. So, in high temperatures, it’s advisable to avoid power-hungry tasks.

Playing games and streaming video often causes your phone to get hot even in regular temperatures. Using your camera repeatedly, recording video, and your camera’s flash can contribute to increased device temperature, too. GPS navigation for a significant period, especially in a location like the hot inside of a car, won’t help either. Try to keep a phone shaded if possible, or use a vent mount rather than a windscreen mount, where air con or a fan can help with cooling. Check our guide to the best car phone holders for some good options.

3. Switch on power saver mode

When your phone begins to overheat, it will typically limit the power being used to try and rectify the problem. However, you can get ahead of your phone needing to force this on you by implementing power saver mode yourself, which limits processor speed, screen resolution and refresh rate.

Some Android phones allow you to customise power-saving mode to varying degrees, choosing what features are limited when you turn it on. Typically these include the above plus the always on display (AOD), 5G connectivity, and app background activity. 'Extreme' and 'Ultra' power saving modes are sometimes offered too, allowing access to just essential apps and greatly restricting power consumption.

You could also save power by closing any apps you’re not using yourself, and switching on airplane mode, if you don’t need to use data or make calls.

4. Limit charging

If your phone came with an included charger or you are charging at recommended levels, then it shouldn’t get warm under normal circumstances. But fast charging a phone can make it hot, and this will only be exacerbated by warm weather.

Wireless charging can cause your phone’s temperature to rise, too, as the process isn’t 100% efficient and that generates heat. Extra warmth may also be generated depending on the charger you’re using. If the charger’s coil doesn’t align appropriately with the one in your phone, this can lead to further heat generation.

Finally, you’ll want to avoid charging your phone while using it in the sun – and certainly avoid leaving it on charge if it’s sitting in a warm room or a sunny spot.

5. Remove the case

A phone case or skin can be a hindrance in terms of keeping your device cool, making it more difficult for heat to disperse. This is especially true of thicker, more robust cases.

Try removing your case if you’re using your phone outdoors – just take extra care not to drop it!

Finally, software updates aim to have your phone running efficiently, so if you have app or major software updates waiting, then it’s a good idea to install them as soon as possible.

However, installing significant software updates can make your phone heat up, so avoid doing this while you’re sitting out in the sun.

