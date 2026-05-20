From frozen towels to affordable air con: the products Which? experts rely on during a heatwave

If the recent warm weather has given you flashbacks to the heatwaves that hit the UK across 2024 or 2025, now's a good time to pick up air cons, fans, and other deals before stock gets stretched.

We've spotted air conditioners, fans and ice packs that should help you beat any heatwave without breaking the bank.

Read on to view our expert picks, verdicts, and get the best prices.

Looking for a bargain? Read our round-up of the best deals we spotted this month, or read up on the best John Lewis deals

What makes Which? deals different? Retailers sometimes use misleading ‘was’ and ‘before’ prices to claim their deals are good. Media sites and artificial intelligence (AI) promote deals from retailers – but do they always check/verify them first? We don’t just take retailers’ word for it, we track actual market prices over six months. We share cheapest and average calculations and evaluate products against strict performance benchmarks. So you get good quality at honest prices. *References to ‘average price' and 'cheapest price' are based on Which? market knowledge and information supplied by our partners. Prices are checked for the six calendar months prior to publication. Not all retailers are included in our checks.

Top affordable picks to beat the heat

Homcom 9000 BTU portable air conditioner

Average price in the past six months £236

Cheapest price in the past six months £182*

We like: Cheapest air-con on test

We don't like: Still a more expensive option than our methods of keeping cool

This 9,000 BTU air conditioner claims to be powerful enough to cool a 28-square-metre room. It has two fan speeds and can double as a dehumidifier, although we haven't tested how well it does that.

A window seal kit is included, which should save some more money.

Can this budget-friendly model really keep you cool? Find out in our guide on the best portable air conditioners.

How it helps during heatwaves

Our expert says

Portable air conditioners are one of the most effective ways to cool a room during a heatwave because they remove heat from the air, rather than just circulating it like a fan. They’re a flexible option for UK homes, particularly renters, as they don’t need permanent installation. When buying, check the BTU rating suits your room size, look for features like a timer, and remember you’ll need to vent hot air outside. Patrick Gallagher Which? writer and researcher

Our experts have weighed in on whether or not you should buy a portable air conditioner or a fan this summer

Levoit LTF-F362 Tower Fan

Average price in the past six months £83

Cheapest price in the past six months £70*

We like: Lots of speed settings

We don't like: Some assembly required

This 12-speed fan features turbo, auto, and sleep modes. These will increase or decrease airflow based on temperature, or keep the fan quiet. You'll get a remote included, so you don't need to get up to tweak any settings.

Plus, it has a 1.7-metre cable, so you won't be too tethered to outlets.

Does it hold its own compared to a Dyson or Shark fan? Find out in our guide on the best electric fans.

How it helps during heatwaves

Our expert says

Fans make you feel cooler by moving the air around you, quickening sweat evaporation from your skin. They'll give you relief on a hot summer's day, but know that they don't actually cool the air, so they are only effective while on and pointing at you. Cheap fans will work, however, if you want the best – one that's quieter on high settings, provides consistent airflow and offers a wide range of speeds – we've found you may need to pay more. Sam Morris Which? senior writer and researcher

These are our seven top tips on how to stay cool without air conditioning

SleepSoul Nebula mattress

Average price in the past six months £242

Cheapest price in the past six months £189*

We like: One of the coolest mattresses we tested

We don't like: Might not be the best in the winter months

If you're a hot sleeper, a cold mattress is a must during the summer months. Foam mattresses can absorb a lot of heat, leaving you feeling too warm. A pocket-sprung mattress, such as this one from SleepSoul, can be a better choice, as it won't trap as much heat beneath you.

This mattress was rated as 'very cold' in our testing, despite it being topped with a few layers of foam. It's also breathable, which should help with any night-time sweating.

Read our SleepSoul Nebula double mattress review, or take a look at the other cooling mattresses from our tests.

How it helps during heatwaves

Our expert says

A mattress is a long-term investment. It should last you eight to 10 years, so choose wisely. If hot flushes are an issue, or you sweat easily while you sleep, a cold feel is non-negotiable. However, cooling is only half the battle — breathability is the other. Ensure the materials used are designed to wick away moisture and circulate air, not trap it around you. We've tested mattresses across all types that achieve both of these. Lisa Galliers Which? principal researcher

Is it worth spending £300 on a pair of sleep earbuds? We've taken a look at whether this tech leads to blissful dreams, or if you should put it to bed

Aldi SPF50+ Sensitive Sun Lotion

Average price in the past six months £3

Cheapest price in the past six months £3*

Get bottles from Aldi (£3)

We like: £1.50 per 100ml

We don't like: Don't forget to reapply it

If you're going to be outside at any point during a heatwave, it's extremely important to slather on some SPF so you don't get burned. This budget-friendly Aldi sun cream isn't often discounted, but you're unlikely to find effective sunscreen for much less.

Read all of our sun cream reviews to see which ones will actually protect you.

How it helps during heatwaves

Our expert says

Effective use of sun protection is a multi-pronged approach. We recommend a broad-spectrum sun cream (to protect against UVA and UVB rays) with at least SPF30, used in conjunction with other methods, including covering up with a hat and sunglasses and staying out of the sun during the hottest part of the day. Don’t scrimp when applying sun cream – you need around seven teaspoons for your whole body – and reapply regularly, especially after sweating or swimming. Hannah Fox Which? principal writer and researcher

Koolpak Reusable Cold Packs

Average price in the past six months £12

Cheapest price in the past six months £10*

We like: Three come in each pack

Watch out for: They'll need time to get cold in a freezer

While these gel packs are typically used to keep food chilled in a cool box or for injuries and muscle soreness, they can also be a cheap way to keep you cool during a heatwave.

Once frozen, just hold them against your skin – preferably above an artery, such as on your neck or wrists – if it's too cold, wrapping it in a tea towel can make it more comfortable. They can also be warmed up in the microwave, which can help you stay warm when it gets colder again.

How it helps during heatwaves

Our expert says

You can buy reusable gel cold packs that you keep in the freezer. Wrap them in a tea towel or pillowcase before applying them to your skin – it's more comfortable that way. That said, I prefer filling a hot water bottle with water and popping it in the freezer, which also works. It stays cool for ages and helps me stay cool in the heat. Tom Morgan Which? senior consumer writer

Dunelm Ultimate Cotton Towel

Average price in the past six months £2

Cheapest price in the past six months £1.50*

We like: Lots of sizes available

We don't like: Not suitable for ironing

It seems like an odd addition, but another cheap way to keep cool is to run a towel under cold water and wrap it around yourself. It may not cool you off as much as the other items in this round-up, but it works in a pinch. Another tip: wrap it around your feet, as the cooling your feet can reduce your overall body temperature.

If you're after extra towels to have on hand – which is never a bad idea – these Dunelm bath towels were among the cheapest we tested. You can get face towels for just £1.75, and bath towels cost around £16.

Read our guide on the best bath towels to see how they compare to more expensive sets.

How it helps during heatwaves

Our expert says

When it’s really hot, I wet a towel with cool water and wrap it around myself. It instantly helps to bring my body temperature down. Dino Buratti Which? researcher and writer

Are fans and air conditioners more expensive during heatwaves?

Which? writer and researcher, Patrick Gallagher, says:

'The price of air conditioners and fans doesn’t typically rise in hot weather, as retailers don’t usually adjust pricing with the seasons.

'What heatwaves do tend to affect is stock levels, with higher demand meaning some popular models can become harder to get hold of quickly.'

Is summer 2026 going to be hotter than summer 2025?

The Met Office's central forecasting has predicted that 2026 will be one of the hottest years since 1850.

It will be roughly the same (if perhaps slightly cooler) than the record-breaking highs we saw in 2024. The Met has forecasted that temperatures in 2026 will be around 1.4°C higher than preindustrial levels, on average, which means we're likely to see more heatwaves in the summer months. For reference, we saw temperatures at 1.5°C above preindustrial levels on average in both 2024 and 2025.