Amazon Prime Day June 2026: what to expect

Amazon's next Prime Day sale is just around the corner, and we're expecting to see thousands of deals on bestselling products.

The event gives Amazon Prime members exclusive access to discounts on everything from Electronics , Kitchen appliances , Home & garden , Baby products , and Health & personal care .

Mark your calendar for June 2026 – it has been confirmed that's when the next sale will be taking place.

We'll be rounding up the best deals that are worth adding to your shopping list, so stay tuned.

Can't wait that long? Take a look at the best deals in the May sales.

Why you can trust Which? this Amazon Prime Day What makes us different? We don’t accept freebies. Unlike most publishers, we don’t take products from PRs or manufacturers. We maintain our independence by paying for everything we test.

Unlike most publishers, we don’t take products from PRs or manufacturers. We maintain our independence by paying for everything we test. We only recommend good products. We've rigorously tested everything on this page, whether that means using a robotic arm on a mobile phone until the battery goes flat or rolling a barrel thousands of times over a mattress . We don't promote deals on products we know are poor.

We've rigorously tested everything on this page, whether that means using until the battery goes flat or . We don't promote deals on products we know are poor. We track prices. We tell you a product's average price in the past six months and the lowest price, so you can see if a discount is as good as it seems. We also flag if it’s the lowest price we’ve ever seen on Amazon.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon Prime Day is an exclusive sale that's only open to Amazon Prime members. It tends to take place several times a year.

See the results of our in-depth Amazon Prime sale pricing investigation: Are the Amazon Prime Day deals any good?

When is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon usually holds two Prime Day sales each year, one in the summer and one in the autumn.

The online retailer has yet to confirm the official dates for this year's first Prime Day event, but we do know it has been moved to June, despite usually taking place in July.

Here's a look at when Amazon launched its previous Prime Day sales:

2025: 11-14 July, 7-8 October

11-14 July, 7-8 October 2024: 16-17 July, 8-9 October

16-17 July, 8-9 October 2023: 11-12 July, 10-11 October

11-12 July, 10-11 October 2022: 12-13 July, 11-12 October

In 2025, the event lasted four days, so we are expecting it to be held over multiple days again in 2026.

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Most popular Amazon Prime Day deals in 2025

To give you an idea of the products discounted during the event, these were the most-clicked items on Which? from the 2025 sale.

Belkin Boost charger

1.7 x 7.5 x 14.3cm (HxWxL)

247g

10,000mAh

We like: Simple and portable

We don't like: No wireless charging

Medium power banks like this Belkin offer a nice balance between portability and capacity. They're about the same weight as a paperback book and can fit in a large pocket.

This model has USB-C ports that function as both inputs and outputs, and a USB-A output. Battery indicator lights on top of the power bank let you know how much charge is left.

Read our Belkin Boost review.

Ring doorbell + indoor cam

Video doorbell and indoor camera bundle

Controlled by Ring app

We like: Indoor and outdoor coverage

We don’t like: Both require a subscription for video storage

Last year, Amazon offered this bundle of two Ring products - a doorbell and an indoor camera - for less than £55.

Typically, buying these two products individually would cost you around £130, so it was a substantial saving.

The video doorbell is battery-powered and has a ‘head to toe’ HD-resolution camera with support for colour night vision, while the indoor cam gives you peace of mind anywhere inside your home with HD picture quality.

Read our Ring Battery Video Doorbell and the Ring Indoor Camera (2nd gen) reviews.

2025 Apple iPad

10.9-inch screen

1,640 x 2,360 resolution

128GB storage

We like: Feels premium

We don’t like: No Apple Intelligence

This iPad is the upgrade from Apple’s 10th-generation model released back in 2022. It has a sleek finish and comes in four colours: blue, pink, silver or yellow.

It runs on the A16 Bionic chip with 6GB of Ram, which is the same processor found in the iPhone 15. The version we tested has 128GB of memory (which is double the base model of the 2022 version), or you can choose to have 256GB or 512GB. You can buy a version with 5G for a slightly higher price.

Read our Apple 11-inch iPad (2025) review.

Ninja air fryer

Basket-type air fryer

1,550W

0.45kg claimed capacity

We like: Basket is easy to handle

We don’t like: Multiple programs and options could make it tricky to operate

This digital display air fryer from Ninja has four functions: ‘air fry’ for chicken and chips, ‘roast’ for vegetables, ‘reheat’ and ‘dehydrate'.

You can also manually cook, choosing a heat setting varying between 40°C and 210°C, a much wider range than most air fryers offer.

Read our Ninja AF100UK review

Apple iPhone 16e

iOS

5G

128GB memory

We like: Affordable iPhone

We don’t like: A step up in price from the iPhone SE

This is one of Apple’s cheapest iPhones and the first to launch with Apple Intelligence. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with 2,532x1,170 resolution and a USB-C headphone socket.

It was available last Prime Day in black or white for just under £500, the cheapest we'd seen at the time.

Read our iPhone 16e review.

Is Prime Day only for Amazon Prime members?

Yes, only Amazon Prime members get access to the Amazon Prime Day discounts. This includes Amazon Prime monthly and annual members, free trial members, and Amazon Student and Amazon Household members.

Not a Prime member? Visit our monthly deals pages for the latest offers from other retailers.

Planning on becoming a member? Here's how to get Amazon Prime for free.

When is Black Friday? Find out when retailers start their discounts

How much is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year. If you pay annually, you save just over £12 per year.

Students can get an Amazon Prime membership for 50% less, paying £4.49 per month. If students pay annually, it costs £47.49 per year, saving just over £6. With a subscription, you get access to Prime Video, plus unlimited premium delivery, among other things.

Read our Amazon Prime Video review to see what we think of the content quality and value for money

Get a free trial for Amazon Prime Day

If you time it well, you can sign up for 30 days of Amazon Prime for free once the Prime Day sales begin, and then cancel for free before you get charged. If you don't cancel within the 30 days, you'll automatically be switched to a regular Amazon Prime membership and charged £8.99 a month. The trial gets you access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, Amazon Photos and more.

To cancel your membership before the trial expires, you'll need to visit the Amazon Prime membership page, choose Manage membership and select End membership.

Find out more about how to get Amazon Prime for free

How to return Amazon purchases

If you buy a product on Amazon Prime Day and it arrives on your doorstep damaged, the retailer is fully responsible.

Under the Consumer Rights Acts, your purchase needs to be of satisfactory quality (not faulty or damaged), fit for purpose and as described. If your Prime Day product doesn't meet one of these requirements, the retailer (not the manufacturer) is in breach of the Consumer Rights Act.

Amazon will refund the cost of sending an item back if it was sold or dispatched by Amazon. If the item you bought isn't eligible for a free return, and you’re using a pre-paid return label, Amazon will deduct the cost of the return from your refund.

For expert advice on returning goods you've bought online, see our in-depth guide to returns and refunds

How to recycle your old tech

If you're looking to replace some older technology by shopping in the Prime Day sale, make sure you dispose of your old items in a responsible way.

You have a few options if you want to offload your unwanted electronics. Kerbside collection is suitable for small electrical items – in many cases, your local council will collect smaller items such as toasters and kettles. Alternatively, you can drop items at a local recycling centre.

For more details on how to get rid of your unused gadgets, check our advice on how to recycle electrical item