Which? testing reveals the best smart radiator valves

Smart radiator valves let you remotely schedule your homes temperature room-by-room, letting you take control of, and ideally save money on, your energy this winter.

So, if your home is cold, but you're scared about increasing your heating bills, here's our round up of the most popular smart radiator valves, including models from Netatmo, Tado and Eve.

Read on to learn more about the brands we've tested and if a smart radiator valve is right for you.

Smart radiator valves tested

Smart radiator valves (also called smart radiator thermostats) work in the same way as traditional thermostatic radiator valves; they control the temperature of individual rooms, but with smart valves you can set the temperature remotely using your smartphone.

When paired with a smart thermostat, smart radiator valves allow you to set up fully programmable heating zones. For example, you can just have the heating on in your office during work hours, then swap to only heating the living room and kitchen for the evening.

Although more expensive than traditional thermostatic radiator valves, smart valves give you greater control over your heating schedule, and the potential to make even greater energy savings than a smart thermostat on its own.

The best smart radiator valves on test





Do you need smart radiator valves?

For most people, yes. Smart radiator valves offer greater control and convenience, plus they can help you save money by reducing the amount of energy you use to heat your home.

But like all technology, it ultimately comes down to what you need from your heating controls and how you plan to use it. If you're unlikely to use smart valves to reduce how often your heating is on you're unlikely to save money in the long run.

Smart radiator valve pros

Control valves remotely You don't have to go to each room to change the settings like traditional thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs)

You don't have to go to each room to change the settings like traditional thermostatic radiator valves (TRVs) Set temperature in celsius This is more intuitive than the 0-5 scale that's on traditional TRVs.

This is more intuitive than the 0-5 scale that's on traditional TRVs. See how much you're using your heating Many of the apps allow you to monitor your energy use, making it easier to see where you can save money.

Smart radiator valve cons

Price They typically cost between £35 and £80 each, about five times more than a traditional TRV

They typically cost between £35 and £80 each, about five times more than a traditional TRV You won't get the full benefits without a smart thermostat Otherwise the valves cannot communicate with your boiler to turn it on and off, so your radiators will only heat up if the heating is already turned on.

Otherwise the valves cannot communicate with your boiler to turn it on and off, so your radiators will only heat up if the heating is already turned on. Locked into a brand Most smart radiator valves are only compatible with that brand's ecosystem. If you already have a smart thermostat, you'll more than likely have to get that company's valve.

Who will save money with smart radiator valves

Those who want to make a lifestyle change Smart heating empowers you to make changes, giving greater control and transparency on how you heat your home

Smart heating empowers you to make changes, giving greater control and transparency on how you heat your home Those who already have a smart thermostat It will cost you less overall to add smart radiator valves, and can offer further savings with room-by-room control

It will cost you less overall to add smart radiator valves, and can offer further savings with room-by-room control Those with rooms that are often not in use If there are lots of empty bedrooms during the school day, for example, or if the living room doesn't get used until the evening, smart valves can let you make sure those rooms aren't heated when no one is around.

Who won't save as much with smart radiator valves

Those that won't use the smart features If you're likely to forget to use the app, or unlikely use the extra features to change how you currently heat their home, the amount you'll save on heating will be less

If you're likely to forget to use the app, or unlikely use the extra features to change how you currently heat their home, the amount you'll save on heating will be less Those with a poorly insulated home If heat easily leaks out your house, installing loft insulation or double glazing first will improve the energy efficiency of your home, and give greater savings than installing smart valves

If heat easily leaks out your house, installing or first will improve the energy efficiency of your home, and give greater savings than installing smart valves Those planning to move property in the next few years Unless you take them with you on the move, you may not have time to recoup the higher costs of installing smart valves through the savings you make on your heating bills.

Which? smart radiator valve reviews

Which? testing of smart devices goes above and beyond other reviews:

We buy every radiator valve we review - so our opinion is honest and unbiased.

- so our opinion is honest and unbiased. We score based on lab tests - ensuring there is no unconscious bias and that when we say a valve functions well, there is the data to back it up.

- ensuring there is no unconscious bias and that when we say a valve functions well, there is the data to back it up. We carry out privacy and security testing - if there are any vulnerabilities we'll find them and let you know, something other reviews won't.

Only a smart radiator valve that performs well in all our test areas will become a Best Buy, meaning you can be confident in spending your money.

Keep warm and save in cold weather

Smart radiator valves are not the only way to keep your home warm while keeping the heating bills under control.

If you haven't already, consider getting a boiler timer or programmer. This allows you to schedule when your heating is on, so you only heat your home when you're in it. A smart thermostat will allow you to do this remotely through your smartphone.

Read our guides on boiler controls and tips to reduce your heating bills.