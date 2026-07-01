Why you don’t need to spend more than £15 on a power bank

A portable charger is a handy way to keep your phone powered up when you’re out and about, whether you're on a long trip, enjoying a day out or heading to work.

While some of the best power banks can be quite expensive, Which? tests reveal you don't need to spend more than £15 to get a reliable one.

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Is a cheap portable charger as good as an expensive one?

Callum Pears, Which? researcher, says:

'Picking up a reliable power bank doesn't have to be a major investment. Increased cost often comes down to the model’s capacity and any additional features, such as wireless charging or the ability to charge larger-capacity devices, such as laptops.



'The smartphone we use in our tests has a capacity of 4,000 milliampere-hour (mAh), which is roughly average for most modern smartphones. Think of mAh as fuel and the maximum capacity as the amount of fuel that fits in a tank.



'We’ve found that medium and large-capacity power banks can typically fully recharge a smartphone two and four times, respectively. These usually exceed £20, although you can sometimes find models at or slightly above this price. Lower-capacity power banks, which, on average, fully recharge a smartphone once, can easily be found for less than £20.

Which is the best power bank less than £15?

Log in or sign up to Which? to find out which portable charger came out on top.

Popular Which?-tested power banks for less than £20

Iniu BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger

1.7 x 7.5 x 14.3cm (HxWxL)

10,000mAh

USB-C input/output, USB-A output

We like: Small

We don’t like: Not for charging laptops

Small and light, this portable charger should fit in smaller bags and larger pockets. It has a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, as well as a digital display showing how much charge it has left.

Unlike others, it doesn’t have wireless charging.

Read the Iniu BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger review.

Charmast 10400mAh Power Bank

1.5 x 6.7 x 14.4cm (HxWxL)

221g

10,400mAh

We like: Slim, compact

We don’t like: No wireless charging

Keep your phone topped up on busy days out with this slim power bank. It has two USB-A outputs and a USB-C port, so you’ll be able to charge all kinds of devices, including your phone, tablet and wireless headphones.

There’s even a display to let you know when you need to plug it in.

Read the Charmast 10400mAh Power Bank review.

Anker Nano Power Bank

3.7 x 2.5 x 7.7cm (HxWxL)

101g

5,000mAh

We like: Built-in cable

We don’t like: Smaller power banks won’t last all weekend

If you only need top-ups during the day rather than full charges on an overnight trip, a tiny power bank like the Anker Nano could be a good choice.

You won’t need to remember to bring your USB-C cable because it has one built in, and you can easily and discreetly charge your phone because it’s so small.

Read the Anker Nano Power Bank review.

What size portable charger do I need?

The capacity of the portable charger you buy will depend a lot on what you intend to do with it.