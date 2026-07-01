By clicking a retailer link you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Why you don’t need to spend more than £15 on a power bank

You don't need a big budget to keep your devices charged on the go
Yasmine CrosslandSenior Consumer Writer

Yasmine specialises in shopping advice and finding the best deals during sales events like Black Friday, helping readers get great value for their money.

Power bank
Set as preferred source

A portable charger is a handy way to keep your phone powered up when you’re out and about, whether you're on a long trip, enjoying a day out or heading to work. 

While some of the best power banks can be quite expensive, Which? tests reveal you don't need to spend more than £15 to get a reliable one. 

Great deals on great products

free newsletter

Get free tips from our experts in our Deals newsletter, emailed to you monthly and for seasonal sales to help you grab genuine bargains.

Our Deals newsletter will direct you to deals including offers that carefully selected third parties have for Which? members, and to details of Which? Group products and services. Unsubscribe whenever you want. Your data will be processed in accordance with our privacy notice. By clicking a retailer link in our newsletter you consent to third-party cookies that track your onward journey. This enables W? to receive an affiliate commission if you make a purchase, which supports our mission to be the UK's consumer champion.

Is a cheap portable charger as good as an expensive one?

Callum Pears - Glide format

Callum Pears, Which? researcher, says: 

'Picking up a reliable power bank doesn't have to be a major investment. Increased cost often comes down to the model’s capacity and any additional features, such as wireless charging or the ability to charge larger-capacity devices, such as laptops.

'The smartphone we use in our tests has a capacity of 4,000 milliampere-hour (mAh), which is roughly average for most modern smartphones. Think of mAh as fuel and the maximum capacity as the amount of fuel that fits in a tank.

'We’ve found that medium and large-capacity power banks can typically fully recharge a smartphone two and four times, respectively. These usually exceed £20, although you can sometimes find models at or slightly above this price. Lower-capacity power banks, which, on average, fully recharge a smartphone once, can easily be found for less than £20.

Which is the best power bank less than £15?

Log in or sign up to Which? to find out which portable charger came out on top. 

Popular Which?-tested power banks for less than £20

Iniu BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger

INIU BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger
  • 1.7 x 7.5 x 14.3cm (HxWxL)
  • 10,000mAh
  • USB-C input/output, USB-A output

We like: Small

We don’t like: Not for charging laptops

Small and light, this portable charger should fit in smaller bags and larger pockets. It has a USB-C port and two USB-A ports, as well as a digital display showing how much charge it has left. 

Unlike others, it doesn’t have wireless charging. 

Read the Iniu BI-B6 10000mAh Portable Charger review.  

Charmast 10400mAh Power Bank

Charmast 10400mAh power bank
  • 1.5 x 6.7 x 14.4cm (HxWxL)
  • 221g
  • 10,400mAh

We like: Slim, compact

We don’t like: No wireless charging

Keep your phone topped up on busy days out with this slim power bank. It has two USB-A outputs and a USB-C port, so you’ll be able to charge all kinds of devices, including your phone, tablet and wireless headphones. 

There’s even a display to let you know when you need to plug it in. 

Read the Charmast 10400mAh Power Bank review.

Anker Nano Power Bank

Anker Nano small power bank
  • 3.7 x 2.5 x 7.7cm (HxWxL)
  • 101g
  • 5,000mAh

We like: Built-in cable

We don’t like: Smaller power banks won’t last all weekend

If you only need top-ups during the day rather than full charges on an overnight trip, a tiny power bank like the Anker Nano could be a good choice. 

You won’t need to remember to bring your USB-C cable because it has one built in, and you can easily and discreetly charge your phone because it’s so small. 

Read the Anker Nano Power Bank review.

What size portable charger do I need?

The capacity of the portable charger you buy will depend a lot on what you intend to do with it. 

  • Small power banks have up to 7,500mAh capacity and are usually enough to charge your phone once. Some are small enough to fit in your pocket.
  • Medium power banks have a capacity between 7,500 and 14,999mAh and can usually charge your phone twice. They will usually fit in a small bag. 
  • Large power banks have a capacity of more than 15,000mAh and can charge a smartphone four times or more, and occasionally will be able to charge your laptop too. 

More on this