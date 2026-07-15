Why you don’t need to spend more than £350 on a robot vacuum cleaner

You don't have to spend a small fortune to hand one of your most annoying chores over to a robot.

The best robot vacuum cleaners will keep your home looking squeaky clean with very little effort on your part, whizzing around the house on their own to collect dust and dirt.

While many carry a hefty price tag of £700 or more, you can also find a brilliant, reliable robot vacuum cleaner for less than £350.

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Is a cheaper robot vacuum as good as an expensive one?

Louise Sayers, Which? vacuum expert, says:

'We’ve tested robot vacs at a range of prices and some cheaper options can absolutely hold their own against pricier models for everyday cleaning. While the flagship models costing over £1000 might boast the latest technology, many models costing much less can still fulfil their core function: picking up crumbs and pet hair from carpet while navigating around obstacles like trailing wires.

'Of course, spending less might mean sacrificing some premium features, or opting for a simpler app and smaller docking station. However, if you pick the right one, the day-to-day cleaning is remarkably similar. These days, you’ll even find lower-priced options with built-in mops and self-cleaning docks for added convenience.

'Ultimately, though, no matter how much you spend, no robot vacuum can completely replace your traditional upright for deep-cleaning carpets and getting into tight corners.'

If you need something to deep clean your home, take a look at the best vacuum cleaners.

Which is the best robot vacuum under £350?

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Popular Which?-tested robot vacuums under £350

Hoover HG2 Hydro Pro Turbo Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Vacuum: 8.3 x 33 x 33 (H x W x L)

Charging station: 46 x 38 x 13 (H x W x L)

Dust tank: 3 litres

We like: Mops and vacuums

We don’t like: Other apps have more features

Combining a vacuum and mop, Hoover’s HG2 Hydro Pro Turbo Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner claims to give your whole home a thorough clean without much effort on your part.

It uses laser navigation to create a map of your home and learn how best to clean it. Once it’s done, it’ll self-empty into a 3-litre bin and return to its docking station.

Read our Hoover HG2 Hydro Pro Turbo Slim Robot Vacuum Cleaner review.

Eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum

11 x 37 x 37 cm (H x W x L)

Dust tank: 3 litres

Water tank: 2.3 litres

We like: 200 hours claimed run time

We don’t like: Robot vacuums don’t climb stairs

Eufy’s all-in-one station will vacuum and mop your home, then automatically empty the waste. It even dries the built-in mop with room-temperature air. It should be able to move into hard-to-reach areas like under sofas and beds thanks to its compact design.

If you find a good deal, it’s often available to buy for less than £350 at retailers like Amazon and direct from Eufy.

Read our Eufy Omni C20 Robot Vacuum review.

Beko VRR60314VW Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Vacuum: 8 x 33cm (H x W)

Charging station: 9 x 15 x 15cm (H x W x L)

Internal bin: 500ml

We like: Machine-washable mop pads

We don’t like: Limited scheduling options

If you want to automate how your floors are cleaned at home, Beko’s robot vacuum is an inexpensive option that both vacuums and mops at the same time. It has four cleaning modes (auto, spot, wall and manual).

Beko claims it’ll run for around 150 minutes before needing a charge, which is less than some pricier options, though.

Read our Beko VRR60314VW Robot Vacuum Cleaner review.

What are the downsides of a robot vacuum?

Robot vacuums are great for maintaining your floors, but aren't a complete replacement for traditional vacuum cleaners. They're perfect for quick spruce-ups rather than deep cleaning sessions.

The top Which?-tested cordless vacuum cleaners are easily manoeuvrable and will clean your home properly.

If you have your heart set on a robot vacuum, you’ll need to make sure your home is clutter-free to get the best results. You will still need to empty the base or self-emptying station regularly, so it does still require some effort from you.

What features to look for on a robot vacuum

Depending on your home and its needs, there are several features to look for in a robot vacuum.