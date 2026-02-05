7 robot vacuum cleaner myths examined and explained

We've done our fair share of hating on robot vacuum cleaners in the past – even giving some models a Which? shoddy 'award', however we've seen some that impress. Here's what to watch out for when buying one.

We've seen a massive range of prices for robot vacuum cleaners: some cost £300, while others can set you back more than £1,000. Our testing has shown that higher price tags don't always reflect higher performance, so we've chatted to our experts on what to look out for, and to shine a light on some common robot vacuum cleaner myths.

Myth: A robot vacuum cleaner can replace a normal vacuum

Verdict: FALSE

Don't get us wrong, we've tested some models that do a good job. However, for deeper cleans and big messes, we'd recommend sticking to the classics.

It's better to think of a robot vacuum as something that maintains cleanliness. They tend to work best when they're cleaning up everyday grime and not busting the dust that's been building up for weeks.

Myth: Robot vacuum cleaners can't reach corners

Verdict: MOSTLY TRUE

You'll start to notice a common line in this round-up – 'it depends on the model'. Looking over our test results, the vast majority of robot vacuum cleaners we tested struggled to, or outright couldn't, reach corners.

Most come with brushes that can (in theory) sweep out the dirt from tight crevices, but due to the bulky – often round –shape of many models, they'll struggle to get the finer particles. You're better off using the nozzle attachment of your standard vacuum.

When it comes to the most important aspects of a robot vacuum cleaner (price, obstacle avoidance, ease of use, cleaning performance, etc.), it's a pick-two-out-of-three situation: some that can reach corners don't do a good job at general cleaning or avoiding obstacles. Others that clean well may struggle to reach corners.

Ultimately, you'll need to weigh which is more important for you. We'd recommend reading our robot vacuum reviews to find the models that suit your needs best.

Myth: Robot vacuum cleaners are extremely expensive

Verdict: FALSE

In the not-too-distant past, it wasn't uncommon for robot vacs to go for thousands of pounds. We used to decry them as nothing more than fancy, expensive toys that gave the illusion of cleaning while delivering poor results. Now, we've been quite impressed with the performance of some cheaper models.

In recent years, prices have come down and cleaning performance has vastly improved. They're still not cheap – most cost around £500 – but you can now pick up a robot vacuum that cleans well for less than £300.

We'd recommend checking out the models we praised with our Great Value award. They do a commendable job, especially for the price. You'll need to read our reviews first, though.

Myth: They only work on hard floors

Verdict: SOMEWHAT FALSE

We've seen our fair share of models that struggle on soft terrain or get caught in carpeting. It largely depends on which model you buy.

During our testing, we judged how effective each vacuum was at sucking up fine particles on carpet and hard flooring. Overall, most robot vacuum cleaners fared better on hard floors. That said, we tested some that did well on carpet.

There are a few solid all-rounders, but we'd recommend considering your flooring before picking a model. Some even double as robot mops, so if you have lots of hard floors, you could automate two chores with one device.

Myth: They're too fiddly

Verdict: MOSTLY FALSE

The raison d'être of robot vacs is ease of use. What's the point of automating a chore if you can't set it and forget it?

Most are now controlled by an app on your phone, where you can chart out maps, no-go zones, and set automatic schedules. If it's caught, you'll typically get a ping instead of having to babysit it.

When it comes to emptying dust, we'd recommend models with a 'base station'. That means your robot vac will have its dust tanks emptied into a bag that you can easily bin.

Myth: They can't handle pet hair

Verdict: 50/50

With spring coming up, your pets are going to start shedding their winter coats soon. Tackling it can be tedious – can a robot vacuum help you out here? Once again, it depends on the model.

The best ones will handle clumps of fur with ease, while others struggle or get clogged. Overall, it was a mixed bag.

You'll need to read our reviews to see which ones failed and which ones thrived.

Myth: They struggle with obstacles

Verdict: 50/50

AI-powered, lidar this or that – robots can't see the physical world as we do... yet.

In our testing, we had robot vacs essentially competing in an obstacle course – we set up a mock living room with a wide lamp base, thresholds, side tables, rugs, and trailing wires to see how well each did.

The worst ones absolutely struggled but we found a few that were clever enough to handle obstacles with grace. Some were even able to climb up to 20mm ledges.

Overall, a little bit of prep goes a long way: if you tuck away cords or put your chairs onto tables, you'll make the most out of your robot's cleaning and won't need to constantly untangle it.

Our expert's take

Robot vacs are meant to take the hassle out of cleaning, so it’s important to find the right one for you. Check the battery life, as we found this varies between models. If you hate emptying bins, look for a self-emptying model that clears debris into its own dock. Many models now include a mop, but decide if you have enough hard floor to make that extra feature worthwhile. While robot vacs are great for daily cleaning, you'll still want a standard vacuum on hand for the spots they can’t quite reach, like stairs and tight corners. Louise Sayers Which? robot vacuums expert

Our readers' favourite robot vacuum cleaners

We put nine robot vacuums from brands such as Dyson, Eufy, iRobot, Samsung and Shark to the test. These were the three that were most popular with Which? members.

Eufy Clean X8 Pro with Self-Empty Station

Available from Amazon (£489), or compare prices below:

Comes with base station

Doubles as a robot mop

2.5-litre dust tank (in base station), 270ml water tank

It's the most popular with our readers for a reason – it's one of the cheaper robot vacuums we tested, and it's not uncommon to find deals either. The best we've seen brought the price down to just over £300.

There's a base station that doesn't just empty the dust tank; it also cleans the roller brushes. This should save you some hassle with maintenance. You control it via the Eufy Clean app.

How well does it clean? Read our full Eufy Clean X8 Pro review to find out.

Dyson 360 Vis Nav Robot Vacuum

Available from PRC Direct (£649.99), Donaghy Bros (£699.99), or below:

No base station

Comes with a charging station

500ml dust tank

It's one of the most expensive robot vacuums we tested, but that hasn't stopped it from being a popular choice. It's controlled by the MyDyson app, which lets you set cleaning areas, schedules, and more.

Just know that it doesn't come with a base station, so you'll have to empty its tank by hand.

Is it really worth the massive cost? Read our Dyson 360 Vis Nav review to learn more.

Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Self-Empty Robot Vacuum & Mop RV2620WAUK

Comes with base station

Doubles as a robot mop

230ml dust tank, 400ml water tank

This popular robot vacuum features 'sonic mopping', meaning the pad vibrates as it trudges along. There are also spot-cleaning functions if you don't want an entire clean. It's also quite common to see it available for less than £300.

In the SharkClean app, you can set up virtual barriers to prevent it from getting stuck in tricky areas or have it avoid obstacles.

Read our full Shark Matrix Plus RV2620WAUK review to see if it's the right model for you.