How to buy the best action camera

What is an action camera?

Action cameras are made with outdoor enthusiasts in mind. If you want to take photos or video of anything that would be too risky to do so while carrying a regular camera, an action camera is a perfect fit.

An action camera is a small, portable and rugged device that can shoot video and still images. They also offer waterproofing, shockproofing and dustproofing, making them ideal for more extreme activities.

Typically, action cameras are compatible with adapters and mounts that allow you to strap or mount the camera to almost anything, such as your helmet, a surfboard or your bike, perfect for shooting videos of your adventures from a first-person perspective.

