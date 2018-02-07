Top five best action cameras for 2018
By Ryan Shaw
We select the top five best action cameras we've tested, to help you find the ideal rugged camera to suit different needs.
Put us to the test
Our Test Labs compare features and prices on a range of products. Try Which? to unlock our reviews. You'll instantly be able to compare our test scores, so you can make sure you don't get stuck with a Don't Buy.
The best action camera for you
Action cameras can vary in price and features, and it can be hard to identify which camera will suit you. Whether you’re after a cheap action camera or a more advanced model that shoots 4K video, our expert advice can help you choose from the available cameras.
Since action cameras are built with durability in mind, this means, they can be used in places where you’d never take another camcorder.
To see the products behind the scores in the table below, try Which? for a £1 trial. Already a member? Log in to see all the information.
Best action cameras of 2018
- Video quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Still photos:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Video resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Max. frame rate:
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (in mins):
- Member exclusive
If you want to make your real-life adventures look like a movie, then this camera promises to do just that. With a wide range of recording modes and an impressive specification, this action camera seems to offer more than most, but can it live up to manufacturer's claims?
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Still photos:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Video resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Max. frame rate:
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (in mins):
- Member exclusive
There's no shortage of Full HD action cameras out there, but this manufacturer claims that theirs is a cut above the rest. For a start, it uses professional-grade file formats and image stabilisation to help you achieve fantastic-quality footage. Are these claims borne out by the results? We took the camera out for a spin to find out.
- Video quality:
- 4 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 1 out of 5
- Still photos:
- 2 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Video resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Max. frame rate:
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (in mins):
- Member exclusive
This action cam is packed with features to help you film high-quality video up in the air or under the sea, and claims to serve up 'mesmerising' 4K video, but is that really the case? We sent this action cam off to our test lab to find out.
- Video quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Still photos:
- 3 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 5 out of 5
- Video resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Max. frame rate:
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (in mins):
- Member exclusive
A beautifully designed little camera with an impressive list of features, it looks different from the typical boxy-style of action camera. It's capable of shooting shake-free Full HD video, but will it bring back thrilling footage when you go on an adventure?
- Video quality:
- 3 out of 5
- Sound quality:
- 2 out of 5
- Still photos:
- 4 out of 5
- Ease of use:
- 3 out of 5
- Video resolution:
- Member exclusive
- Max. frame rate:
- Member exclusive
- Battery life (in mins):
- Member exclusive
A brilliant action camera that is is equal parts rugged and lightweight. With improved battery life and still image quality, this camera excels when shooting underwater, but how easy is it to use? We tested it so you don't have to.
Pricing, recommendations and test scores correct of November 2017.
Not found the right product for you? Browse all our action camera reviews.
We test cameras more thoroughly than anyone else
Our tests go further than those carried out by other organisations, and because Which? is independent and does not accept advertising or freebies, you can trust our reviews to give you the full, honest and impartial truth about a product.
Which? tests more than 50 action cameras a year. We put every model through our rigorous lab tests to make sure we can recommend the best camera for you.
There's nothing more important with an action camera than the quality of the video and pictures it takes and that's why when we test cameras we record video indoors, outdoors and in low-light conditions. This lets us give you clear advice on which action camera can take high quality video and which ones will give you dark and shaky video.
But we also go beyond picture quality. Will the camera break after a small drop and how waterproof is it, can you see what you're shooting on the LCD screen and how easy is the camera to use.